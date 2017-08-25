Say Hello To Coca-Cola's Little Friend

Logo credit

I've been pretty critical of Coca-Cola (KO) in the past, citing tremendously low rates of growth but very high valuations. That condition persists but one thing that has been quite interesting to watch in 2017 is the decline of the dollar. Companies like KO that get most of their revenue from outside of US are largely at the mercy of the whims of the currency markets and there are few companies for which that is more true than KO. This is one of the most truly global companies I know of and as a result, a strong dollar has taken its toll on KO's revenue - and by extension, earnings - in the past few years. But times are changing for the better, it would seem, for KO.

This chart of the dollar (okay, it's the ETP version of it) shows us the rapid ascent of the greenback after the election last November but almost as quickly, it has fallen off a cliff in 2017. In fact, it is at a low not seen sense early 2016 and while support seems to be the order of the day here at about $24, it is unequivocally weak.

That's really quite terrific news for KO as it gets the vast majority of its revenue in something other than dollars so when it goes to convert that revenue, it ends up with a positive surprise. Of course, this works both ways and as we'll see in a second, it has gone the wrong way for Coke for years at this point.

Indeed, below I've charted the forex change that Coke has reported in its statement of cash flows for the past five full years as well as the first half of this year, using data from Seeking Alpha.

What is very clearly obvious here is that Coke struggled for a long time with currency fluctuation. In fact, over the four-year period of 2012 to 2015, it lost a combined $2.7B to forex translation. That is an astounding amount of money to lose to anything but in particular, something that is so often forgotten as currency translation. The years of 2013, 2014 and 2015 all saw losses in excess of $600M, a staggering sum by any measure. This was the result of a relatively strong dollar and Coke's infamously terrible currency hedges, which really never seem to work. However, last year was essentially flat and if you crane your neck to the right side of the chart and look way, way up, you see a gain so far this year of right at $200M.

Of course, $200M doesn't make up for $2.7B in losses but what's more important is that with the dollar weak and Coke obviously taking some advantage of it, things are looking up. One gripe I've always had about Coke is that it hasn't been able to grow on its own and that its constant forex losses just made things worse. Coke still isn't growing so nothing has changed there but turning an $800M negative into any sort of positive at all is hugely important and has great implications on the stock going forward.

We don't know what direction the dollar will take from here but one thing is for sure; even if it rallies, it has a very long way to go before it will be back to anywhere near the levels it was just eight months ago. That bodes well for multinational Coke and as much as it pains me to say it, it could be just what the bulls ordered.

Here's the thing; let's say Coke gets a net benefit from currency translation of $400M this year. It has about 4.3B shares outstanding so that works out to just over 9 cents per share. That doesn't sound like much but consider that Coke's multiple on this year's earnings is 24; the math majors will note this should be good for something like $2.20, give or take, on the stock price. For a stock that is in the mid-$40s, that's not bad at all. That makes the turnaround in forex fortunes for Coke tremendously valuable for its shareholders and if the dollar breaks down further, expect KO to rally.

Obviously, this could go either way but weakness is the order of the day for the dollar and KO is soaking it up. This could be the very thing that KO needs to kick start its anemic EPS growth and get it moving in the right direction, something that surely shareholders would welcome. Coke still isn't growing by itself but now it has a very powerful friend helping pull it along and I have to say that it makes it mighty difficult to want to bet against this stock right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.