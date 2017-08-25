Under Armour is now trading at multi-year lows after a series of earnings misses.

I've been one of Under Armour's (NYSE: UAA) harshest critics over the past year. I've written several bearish articles on the company, arguing that the company's products do not appeal to younger, more fashion-oriented consumers; that increases in distribution to retailers such as Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) and DSW (NYSE: DSW) would hurt margins; that Under Armour is much more popular on the east coast and more rural areas than the west coast and urban regions; and a variety of other reasons that have made me very bearish on the company.

Shares now trade over 50% lower from when I wrote my first bearish article on the company, and I'd like to take another look at Under Armour to see whether or not the company will be able to reverse its fortunes and engineer a turnaround.

I'll take a look at the company's valuation, recent initiatives to improve brand image and drive growth, and a few other factors to determine whether or not investors should consider initiating a position in the company.

Becoming Cool

Under Armour's biggest problem thus far has been its inability to create products that are both performance-oriented and fashionable. Its logo, as I've discussed in prior articles, is seen by many to be unattractive and its products are perceived primarily as performance and fitness-oriented. This wasn't a problem until athleisure came along and consumers began to desire fashionable, casual clothing and shoes.

This is the primary reason why Adidas (OTCQX: OTCQX:ADDYY) has done so well over the past two years, as the company has catered to teens and other more fashion-oriented consumers.

Under Armour, to its credit, has finally recognized this problem and appears to be taking steps to fix it. It recently signed a multi-year endorsement deal with ASAP Rocky, a prominent hip-hop artist, to work on its UAS line with designer Tim Coppens.

The company has also begun to use minimal branding on its products: its logo is nowhere to be found on the upcoming Curry 4.

Profitability

The company's profitability has suffered severely in recent quarters, likely due to wider distribution channels and partnerships with discount chains. it has had to sacrifice its pricing power in order to maintain revenue growth.

Operating margins have been on a steep downtrend and were negative for the most recent quarter. Management also lowered revenue guidance again, forecasting FY revenue growth of 9 to 11 percent.

The company also announced a restructuring plan that will cost around $110-130 million, likely due to the sharp downturn in operating margins and sales growth.

Operating Margins 2013 11.4% 2014 11.5% 2015 10.3% 2016 8.7% Q1 2017 0.7% Q2 2017 (0.4%)

Footwear Growth

One of the most troubling trends for the company has been weakness in its footwear division:

Footwear Revenues YoY Growth Q1 2016 $264 million 64% Q2 2016 $243 million 58% Q3 2016 $279 million 42% Q4 2016 $228 million 36% Q1 2017 $270 million 2% Q2 2017 $237 million (2%)

Thus far, I don't believe Under Armour's shoes have been able to offer a compelling advantage over those of its competitors in terms of pricepoint, quality, or aesthetics, which has caused its momentum in footwear to grind to a halt.

The Curry line is a big part of Under Armour's footwear segment, which has struggled in part due to overall weakness in performance basketball, which has also affected Nike (NYSE: NKE).

It remains to be seen whether or not the Curry 4 and international expansion will be able to bolster footwear sales; I remain doubtful but will pay close attention to see whether or not the company can revitalize growth in this department.

Positives

Apparel growth increased by 11% YoY, a positive in an otherwise disappointing earnings report. I believe this is mainly a result of wider distribution and the company's partnership with Kohl's, which appears to be doing well.

International sales have also been a bright spot for the company:

International Revenues YoY Growth Q1 2016 $149 million 56% Q2 2016 $150 million 68% Q3 2016 $226 million 74% Q4 2016 $215 million 55% Q1 2017 $227 million 52% Q2 2017 $239 million 57%

Valuation

Under Armour's valuation has finally come back to earth, as per the below industry comparison chart:

While Under Armour's valuation in terms of price-sales appears to be relatively attractive, I would advise potential investors to hold off from buying shares until the company is able to demonstrate that it can successfully reverse downward trends in revenue growth, footwear sales, and profitability.

Conclusion

After a number of dismal quarters, Under Armour appears to be making an effort to turn things around. It has finally signed an endorsement deal with a popular celebrity, initiated restructuring efforts, and is making its products more aesthetically appealing by minimizing the presence of its logo.

While shares now trade at a reasonable level on a fundamental basis, I would avoid initiating a position in the company until its turnaround efforts start to show some success.

