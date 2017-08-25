Dollar Tree: Proving Me Wrong

Dollar Tree's (DLTR) 2Q report proved my initial assessment of the company wrong when I stated that the "growth premium was not worth the risk." The company reported a top-and-bottom line beat on the strength of strong comparable store sales growth, Enterprise Operating Margin improvement, and impressive store growth. CEO Bob Sasser summarized the company's surprisingly good quarter:

I am extremely pleased with the quarter. Both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar produced positive same-store sales, our enterprise operating margin improved 80 basis points and earnings per share exceeded the high end of our guidance range. Consumers continue to view Dollar Tree and Family Dollar as stores that provide great value and convenience.

Most importantly, comparable store sales grew 2.4% (Dollar Tree +3.9%, Family Dollar +1.0%) to break the company's downward trending comps (7% in 2010, 4% in 2015, and 1.2%, 1.7%, 1.2%, and 0.5% over the four previous quarters). This trend reversal broke one of my key bearish theses on the company in my previous article: that the maturing nature of the business and its increasing competition would cause comps to continue to slow and/or stagnate their growth, making the growth premium excessive. An additional dagger to bears was the improving Enterprise Operating Margin: reflecting both cost cuts (SG&A decreased year-over-year) and a resilient business model. Clearly, low-price competitors like Amazon and Walmart has not resulted in pricing pressures for DLTR, illustrating that the company's pricing position and customer loyalty are already strong enough to withstand the new retailing pressures.

The strength in comps and Enterprise Operating Margin reflects two key aspects about the company's business model. First, DLTR managed to regain its momentum through significant progress in integrating/harvesting synergies from the Family Dollar acquisition by increasing the services shared between its Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores. These synergies reduced costs (boosting margins) and improved inventory levels (helping to drive comps) and even helped to narrow the performance gap between the two businesses. Family Dollar’s 2Q Enterprise Operating Margin was up 1.3% (vs. Dollar Tree's 0.2% bump; leading to the smallest difference between Dollar Tree and Family Dollar margins since the acquisition). Additionally, the company is focusing on enhancing the customer experience in its stores via table stakes initiatives, store renovations, and focusing on merchandising value for customers.



Second, DLTR's online business is beginning to make an impact. "Dollar Tree Direct" has enabled the company to broaden its customer base via brand awareness expansion and grow incremental sales. DLTR has developed a highly popular product video-driven concept throughout its web presence on the company website, as well as via email, Facebook, Pinterest, and Blog Post marketing. DLTR's value and convenience concept are proving to remain a powerful combination that continues to drive customer traffic to stores in the age of e-commerce. Meanwhile, the company's web and mobile initiatives complement the in-store model nicely by further enhancing the convenience of the in-store shopping experience and giving the company a cost-efficient marketing presence to a younger generation that appreciates value and convenience more than ever.

Finally, continued robust store count growth (99 net new stores opened during Q2) and strong guidance ($0.83-$0.9 vs. $0.81 FY16 Q3; FY17 sales of $22.07B-$22.28B vs. $20.7B consensus) show that the company should continue to grow at a pace commensurate with its valuation and that my concerns about a slowdown were unwarranted, at least for the near term.

Investor Takeaway:

DLTR is starting to make noticeable progress in integrating Family Dollar and the synergies between the two businesses were noticeable in the company's improving margins and improving inventory performance which in turn drove comp growth beyond expectations. Additionally, the online presence is complementing the brick and mortar business nicely by adding additional convenience and marketing to the younger bargain-hunting generation. Renovating the stores to improve the shopping experience is another factor that should further drive comp growth. Given the evident staying power of the business model, there is no reason to believe that the company will fail to meet its solid growth targets for the remainder of the year. My initial impression of Dollar Tree was wrong, as - similar to fellow niche retailers ROST, TJX, and TSCO - its moat seems resistant to competition and its growth premium justified.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.