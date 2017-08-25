Sanofi Takes A Multipronged Approach To Maintaining Its Dividend Performance

By S.Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) is one of the pharma sector stalwarts which not only has a strong track record of regular dividend payments but also has an attractive dividend yield rate. The stock is currently trading close to its 52-week high of $50.24 and still gives a yield of 3.39 percent. Further, Sanofi's stock has posted strong price growth in the past 12 months. The momentum seems to come from the active approach taken by the company management which is strategically growing its business through a combination of organic growth, M&As and divestiture, not to mention the litigious route against growing competition from generics.

Sanofi, like its many other peers, struggles with the issue of declining growth rate shown by its established products. However, it is constantly replenishing its portfolio with new products. The company recently announced receiving a marketing approval for its rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara in the European Union. The drug was approved in the US earlier this year in May. While the drug has an addressable market of nearly 2.9 million patients in Europe, it is also likely to face stiff competition from blockbuster drug Humira. SNY’s beleaguered diabetes segment is also expected to receive some support as the European Commission granted marketing authorization to Insulin lispro Sanofi® (100 Units/mL) in July for the treatment of diabetes in adults and children. The company also has a strong pipeline with 47 candidates in different stages of development including 13 in Phase 3 or later stage.

While it takes the usual path of introducing new products for replacing its former star performers, the company is also augmenting its position by acquiring new assets. Sanofi recently reported its plan to buy Protein Sciences, a private vaccine biotech, in order to boost up its influenza vaccine portfolio. The deal involves $650 million in upfront payment, along with up to $100 million in milestone payments. While the company is focusing on its main products, it is also divesting non-core assets. The company recently sold its smallpox vaccine business to Emergent BioSolutions in an all-cash deal, which is expected to be worth up to $125 million. The deal proceeds will not only provide Sanofi with liquidity ($125mn isn’t much for Sanofi) but more importantly will also allow it to focus on its main business areas.

As for the challenges faced by the company, Sanofi is expected to be hit hard by a tentative FDA approval granted to Merck’s (NYSE:MRK) follow-on biologic version of Lantus, SNY’s diabetes management star performer. Lantus contributed over $6.6 billion in revenue the previous year and accounted for more than a sixth of Sanofi’s overall revenue. Lantus lost its US patent exclusivity back in 2015, but the company had been able to protect its revenue stream through a mix of releasing Toujeo, a follow-on product, and launching litigation against the companies looking to market alternatives. The lawsuit brought on by Sanofi delayed the final approval for Eli Lilly & Co.’s (NYSE:LLY) Basaglar and is likely to work the same way for Merck’s Lusduna Nexvue. Sanofi’s case against Merck may delay its final approval by up to 30 months. Additionally, Sanofi was able to squeeze royalties from Eli Lilly & Co. as part of a settlement. So, while Sanofi keeps trying its best to protect its IP, it is still going to face issues with Lantus as the treatment is set to drop off the U.S. pharmacy benefit manager CVS’s (NYSE:CVS) list and will no longer be reimbursed by health insurers.

Despite the challenges, Sanofi posted strong results. The company’s Pasteur and Sanofi Genzyme GBU posted 14.3 percent and 19.2 percent revenue growth respectively while diabetes and cardiovascular GBUs saw decline in their fortunes. Diabetes decline is mainly attributed to Lantus patent expiry and competition from generics. The company expects the decline to continue. The cardiovascular segment also faced regulatory issues in the US, which is its largest market. Earlier this year, Sanofi was stopped from marketing, selling and manufacturing Praluent. While the injunction was lifted later on, the company faces uncertainties until the final verdict is delivered in the case. Similarly, the company’s Rx product sales also reported 2.3 percent decline to 2.5 billion euro in the second quarter with Ambien and Allegra posting double-digit percentage decline.

Sanofi, with all its challenges and declining growth rate for key drugs, posted one of the best performances in the blue chip pharma segment this year. The stock showed a strong momentum this year and is expected to continue the same as the company presents results from its recently launched drugs and awaits approvals for its drug candidates. Overall, Sanofi is a strong candidate for a long-term portfolio on account of its attractive dividend yield and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.