The Coming Black Swans

Let me make this clear.

These are not forecasts, predictions, or prognostications. They are not even wild guesses.

They ARE events which have a very low probability of occurring, but which can have an extremely large market impact if they do.

That is the textbook definition of a Black Swan, a concept created by my friend, fellow mathematician, and fractal geometry acolyte, Nassim Taleb.

And here's the bad news: Black Swans almost always have hugely negative impact on asset prices.

Black Swans have been occurring with disturbing regularity recently. The election of Donald Trump as president certainly was a big one.

Brexit, which almost everyone thought would fail, is another perfect example. So would an extreme, out-of-consensus monthly Nonfarm Payroll Report (negative instead of positive).

A black swan can come out of nowhere and completely wipe out your performance for the year. I have seen it happen to the unfortunate and the unwary too many times.

So it behooves us to engage in the "thought experiment" of what possible black swans are headed our way.

I won't engage in the ridiculous, the fanciful, or in science fiction.

So an asteroid destroying the earth, a global pandemic, a giant solar electromagnetic pulse, or a visit from aliens, are definitely off the list.

I'll limit myself to the highly unlikely, but not impossible.

1) Janet Yellen raises interest rates at the September 15 FOMC meeting by 50 Basis points

You may guffaw at this one, with deflation accelerating, Brexit, and global uncertainty running amok.

However, I happen to know that the Fed governors absolutely HATE low interest rates, seeing them opening up a Pandora's Box of risks for the US economy in the 2020s, and would love to abandon them at the earliest opportunity.

So if the recent bout of stock market strength continues into the Autumn, Janet may use the opportunity to nudge up overnight rates by more than the expected 25 basis points.

And you all remember what happened to risk assets the last time she unleashed a surprise.

Unlikely, but definitely a "maybe".

2) The Apple iPhone 8 Bombs

Steve Jobs' creation has produced one of the longest strings of successful product rollouts in corporate history. Each one pushed the technology envelop unimaginably forward, to the very cutting edge.

So far, the next generation iPhone (NASDAQ:AAPL) 8 roll out is scheduled for September. New sales records are anticipated, partly on the back of accelerating sales in China.

But what if the iPhone 8 is delayed? What if consumers fail to show? What if it just plain doesn't work?

If the most widely owned stock in America, and the largest capitalized, suddenly drops by a third, as it has done on many occasions in the past, it would cast a pall on risk taking generally.

The downstream suppliers would certainly take a giant hit.

I don't buy it, have great faith in Tim Cook, and think Apple will deliver once again.

3) The Disintegration of Europe Accelerates

Sitting in Europe listening to the political posturing in the aftermath of Brexit, I can tell you that the future of Europe is uncertain, to say the least.

Will Brexit get undone? Will it stall for six years and drown in an endless series of meetings? Or will it accelerate?

If the latter occurs, the sharp recession now unfolding in the UK could spread Europe-wide. British business confidence is already at an all-time low.

And a European recession would provide a serious drag on global growth, demolishing stock markets around the world.

So far, the Germans seem to be insisting, "If you play, you pay." The idea that Britain could maintain free access to the European market, while retaining its subsidies, but restricting immigration, will be proved a fantasy.

It looks like my 2018 Mad hedge Fund Trader European Strategy Tour is going to be a lot cheaper.

4) A Large Unicorn Goes Bankrupt

OK, I am definitely not naming names here, as I don't want to prematurely trigger a stampede.

But there is no doubt that the San Francisco Unicorns, non-public technology companies owned by founders, employees, and venture capital firms, are the most overvalued financial assets anywhere in the world today.

Many of these start-ups either lose money, or sport astronomical price earnings' valuations. The biggest one is now said to be worth a staggering $70 billion.

If any one of these 70 or so companies goes under, it could have a cataclysmic effect on the valuations of all the others.

There is a tree in the forest effect here protecting the general public. If no one is there and a tree falls, would anyone know it?

However, if a serious unicorn collapse occurs, it could have a spillover impact on the public markets. That could hurt.

At least I'd finally be able to get a reservation at a decent restaurant at home.

Just thought you'd like to know.

The 5% correction is NOT in the rear view mirror yet but after this round of selling ceases, we will rocket to the upside for the remainder of the year.

This would set up great opportunities in the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (XIV), which has a massive embedded tailwind with the huge contango in the Volatility Index (VIX), the differential between front month and far month volatility.

I was able to get into XIV at $71.77, then double up my position at $73 and made a handsome profit when I cashed out at $80 and all I needed to do was hold it for 2 days.





We are in the midst of a new 10 to 20-year bear market in bonds, so entry points will present itself with bond strength.

I just took profits on TLT in September 2017 $129-132 in the money bear put spread and I would urge traders to take a wait and see approach.

The political and social turmoil stirred up by the Charlottesville, Virginia rally has caused the market to be on a knife's edge.

There are better trading opportunities out there and hedging your portfolio with Gold (GLD) and Gold Miners would be prudent.

The big Alt-Right rally coming up in San Francisco could spark a huge bond-buying surge on Monday and a Risk Off rotation if someone is killed and chaos ensues.

TLT would start flirting with $130.

My Trade Alert service is up 38% this year and the last thing I need to do is execute a short bond position with a potentially explosive mix of Alt-Rights and counter-protestors pouring in to San Francisco.

I'll sit on the sidelines for this one.

There is still some more rough sailing ahead for equities and the FANG stocks will lead to the downside.

I would recommend putting on an Iron Condor with short dated expiration and strike prices between 145 and 170 with tight stop losses.

This is a short-term trade only and I could easily see AAPL go gangbusters up to $200 sometime next year.

Watch Out! They Bite