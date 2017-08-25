Global Equity CEFs, Part 2: A 9.5% Yielding Option-Income Fund

Global Equity CEFs: Part 2

Maybe you read yesterday's piece on Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) (IGA: Global Equity CEF Yielding 8.3% Is Outperforming The Field) and felt that the whole idea of a global equity, covered-call CEF made sense in the current environment. But perhaps you felt that IGA's 8.3% yield fell a bit short of what you like to see from a fund of this type. While I don't agree I'll acknowledge that IGA does place only 12th of the 20 unleveraged, tax-efficient equity funds I considered as reasonable comps and one might want to consider the funds above it on the yield scale.

If that point of view sums up your opinion of IGA, let me introduce you to Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD), IGA's big brother. Big in being older (inception date March 28, 2005) but, more to the point, it's bigger. IGD has some $788M in assets under management making the fund more than three times IGA's $216M AUM. The size difference means enhanced liquidity as the fund's 90-day average volume of 388K shares, five times IGA's 77K, readily shows.

The funds are generally similar in their strategies with one key difference. IGD invests in common stocks with "a history of attractive dividends." IGA has no such constraint in its charge. This gives IGA somewhat more room to pursue its secondary objective of capital appreciation but does take a toll on its distribution yield. To illustrate the point, you'll recall from the previous article that IGA's top holdings includes 2.5% in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and a 2.2% in Celgene (CELG), which pay no dividends at all. Not what you might expect from a pure equity fund that puts its top priority on high income.

Portfolio

A look at the top holdings for the two funds illustrates how this difference plays out.

Note that I've used the dividend yield values for the ADRs on the international funds, so actual yields may vary when currency considerations are taken into account, but the differences are nonetheless striking. For this set of top holdings, IGD's portfolio dividend yield is more than twice that of IGA.

Country exposure is 45% domestic with the rest primarily in global developed markets.

Option Writing Strategy

IGD's option writing strategy and implementation is near identical to IGA's. At the most recent reporting date (6/30/2017) 49.5% of portfolio assets were covered via index options. Average call life when written was 47 days and the average time to maturity was 21 days. Calls were written about equally out of the money and at the money.

Currency hedging is accomplished through put and call options in equal amounts (19.71% of the portfolio for each). Average option life when written was 91 days and average time to maturity was 51 days.

Discount

The current discount for IGD is -5.54%. The next chart tracks the discount over the past two years. As we see, the fund has been losing discount points at a near-linear pace from its deepest point at the beginning of this year. This trend runs parallel to the discount's rate of decay from the previous year.

In January, when I last wrote about IGD (Distribution Cuts Open Opportunity For A 10.8% Yield At A 13% Discount), the discount was below -13%. As recently as Aug 10 it was under -8%, so in the last ten trading days alone the fund has given up 2.25% on the discount. Thus, despite the attractive yield, caution may be called for in opening a new position in IGD at this time.

There are, however, two factors are working in favor of pushing still further reductions in the discount. The first is the current attractiveness of global equity, developed markets equity especially. The second is the fund's high yield. In today's CEF market equity funds with NAV yields over 9% are more likely to be priced at a premium than a -5.5% discount. For all such equity funds the median valuation is a 1.30% premium.

Distribution Yield

IGD's current distribution yield is 9.54% paid monthly (another important difference between IGD and IGA, which pays quarterly). This places it third among the 20 funds I've used as comps, behind two Eaton-Vance option-income funds, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) and Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ). It ranks at the 78%tile of all equity CEFs (n=181).

The distribution was cut at the beginning of 2017 from $0.076 to $0.061 per share, a 19.7% cut. You can refer back to the discount chart to see the impact this cut had on the fund's valuation.

Distribution Composition

For the past twelve months, IGD has paid 28% of its distribution as return of capital. As I discussed in yesterday's article, return of capital should be seen as a tax-advantaged strategy in an option-income fund as long as NAV is growing and the fund is adequately earning its distributions.

Another 31% of the distributions came from dividend income. One assumes this is primarily paid as qualified dividends, but that will only be clear at year's end tax reporting. Thus far the fund looks to be reasonably tax efficient in its distribution payouts, but that is not the whole story. The other 41% of income is listed as being from short-term capital gains, which is taxed as ordinary income. For an investor looking for a tax-efficient equity income fund, which is where I started this exercise, this should be a deal breaker as it more than negates any tax-deferral advantage deriving from the 28% RoC.

The final tax status of the distributions is, as always, subject to change when 1099s are sent out at tax time, but this primarily applies to the amount of RoC in the final accounting. The short-term cap gains will likely remain unchanged.

I will note that these number cover the last full year's distributions. The current year-to-date distributions, which start at the time the payout was cut by 20%, show a less dire situation. For 2017 payments only, 36% of the distributions are listed as RoC, 41% as dividend income, and 23% as short-term capital gains. This suggests that management may have been forced to sell assets for capital gains in order to meet the previous distribution amount and that the more sustainable monthly payout of $0.061 per share may improve the tax status of the distributions going forward.

Performance Statistics

This next chart shows price change, total return and NAV change for IGD, IGA, and level change for the MSCI World Index (^MSW) for 2017.

As we see, IGD has turned in an excellent year to date both for its market price (distributions taken as cash) and total return (distributions reinvested). For both metrics, it has beaten both its sibling fund and the benchmark index. On a total return basis, the fund beat the 10.9% growth of the index by 88%. Even after the 9+% payout, IGD is ahead of the index by 2.8 percentage points for the year to date.

IGA has done better on a NAV return basis but both funds show impressive growth of NAV when one factors their high yields into the mix. However, by comparing NAV and Price returns we can see that the lion's share of the funds' market-price growth has come from their discount reductions. As I mentioned in the previous article on IGA, the current rate of discount reduction is unlikely to continue, so the market price returns should be viewed through a lens that corrects for discount moves that occurred this year. This caveat applies even more to IGD than it did to IGA as the market to NAV differential is 9.6 percentage points for IGD compared to 4.77 percentage points for IGA.

Before leaving this topic, I should note that the NAV growth is strong for both funds. If we add the net investment income distributed to shareholders to the NAV gains, both funds have beaten the index at NAV for the year. This tells us that the additional increment added to the distributions from return of capital is not coming at the expense of the funds' NAVs.

Summary

IGD provides an investor with high levels of income at a discount competitive with other equity CEFs paying over 9%. On the other hand, the discount is well short of what is was a year ago. This is, of course, a fact of life in the CEF universe that some observers have been taking as a signal to abandon CEFs entirely.

For IGD there are reasons to think that the discount may not revert to those deeper levels of the recent past. For one thing, the discounts of late 2016 and early 2017 were, in part, a response to the hefty distribution cuts at the time. Distribution cuts routinely drive CEFs deeper into discount territory. As I have noted many times in the past, and specifically for IGD early this year, such moves can often present attractive buying opportunities if the cuts serve to make the distributions sustainable. A second driver of the deep discounts of 6 to 12 months ago was the poor performance of global equity over an extended period. If one believes that global equity, especially developed markets equity, will continue its turnaround, there is no reason to think that the discounts will grow in reaction to market forces. In fact, just the opposite may occur as CEF investors typically overreact and overshoot trends.

A key component of this line of thinking is the extent to which the distribution has been made sustainable by the 20% cut. On the surface, it would seem that the answer is obvious for a cut of this magnitude, but we still do not have data that would confirm this. The most recent reporting of undistributed net investment income (UNII) is from the end of February 2017 and it shows IGD's UNII at -$0.0121 per share. This is trivially negative, especially when one considers that it likely reflects at least some carryover from the higher distribution rates through December 2016.

At this time I prefer the lower-yielding IGA primarily because it is showing a higher level of NAV growth than IGD and because I am putting a greater emphasis on the potential for capital appreciation. To that end I am willing to give up some yield in exchange. I have been holding IGD since early in the year. I'll probably continue to hold it through a twelve-month holding period at which time I'll review the two funds again. If the current situations remain essentially unchanged, I'd likely swap out of my position in IGD to increase my stake in IGA. But for someone more focused on income yield, IGD offers an interesting opportunity for diversifying an income portfolio to include a higher stake in international developed markets while collecting a 9.5% yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGA IGD CELG GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Readers should realize that my writings and thoughts here are my research notebook. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance porfessionals to provide advice for an individual's personal context. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest.