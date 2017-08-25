Big Lots: One Of The Best Trading Stocks On Wall Street

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has just reported its Q2 earnings which appeared to be very strong, but the Street is punishing the name in early trading. Let us be clear. Big Lots continues to be one of the best discount retailers out there, bar none. It successfully competes with both the big box stores and the more pervasive dollar stores. It is an interesting player in the space because it fits somewhere between the two. It is not a dollar store, but it's not really a big box store either. Still, despite this fact, the stock has struggled and has mostly traded sideways, making it a strong trading stock, especially with its volatility over the last year as a whole. Given this up and down volatility, the name has been less of a solid investment name, but we have felt that at or near its 52-week lows, this name could always be comfortably bought. We maintain that it is one of the BEST trading stocks we have seen. So where is it heading?

We have opined in the past that a good buying opportunity presents itself when the stock is in the mid-$40 range. The reality is that at these levels the yield creeps up to above 2%, and the name has always had significant bounces every time it dips into the mid to low $40 levels. We first observed this phenomenon when we initiated coverage in the spring of 2015 with a buy rating at $43.80. As the name has dropped to the $47 range on the back of these earnings, that is a poor return in a 2-year period. So, what is going on? Well, the stock seems stuck in a pattern of climbing and clawing higher only to be hit after the news of earnings, and then starts the cycle over again. This allows the savvy investor to make bundles on the name.

Regardless, it all comes down to expectations and performance. The main question is whether the name is performing well or not. Well, the company's Q2 was better than I expected. In fact, the company reported record Q21 income of $29.1 million or $0.67 per share. This result far surpasses the company's guidance for income in the range of $0.58 to $0.63 per share and is 29% higher than the adjusted income of $23.4 million, or $0.52 per share, seen last year. This beat analysts' estimates by a whopping $0.05, but the stock is still being punished. But what about the sales figures? Perhaps there is a clue here as to what we are witnessing.

Generally speaking, sales have historically missed estimates slightly. In this quarter I was surprised to see sales come in at $1.22 billion and surpass consensus estimates (by $10 million). This is a huge figure to focus on for Big Lots with all of the competition it faces. While the earnings beat was strong, it means expenses were well controlled because sales were only slightly better than expected. What is more, net sales actually rose 1.7% year-over-year. We had been seeing sales fall due to the closing of underperforming stores as well as a decline in same store sales.

So what about the all-important comparable store sales figure? These were up a solid 1.8%. This is a win because the high end of guidance was for a very low single digit increase. This is a good result when so many retailers are seeing sales declines. That is a big positive for me here. Inventory ended the quarter at $810million compared to $809 million at the end of Q2 2016. Because there is a lower store count, inventory per store, as a whole, moved up 1%.

We have said this before and will reiterate. Big Lots has a strong balance sheet, though has recently begun borrowing to invest in strategic growth initiatives. Big Lots ended Q2 with $56 million of cash and cash equivalents and $227 million of borrowings under its credit facility. The financed money supports strategic plans of closing/relocating stores and reshaping existing stores and, second, the company has been investing in share repurchase activity as well as dividends. A year ago, the board reauthorized a share repurchase of up to $250 million of its common shares. The repurchase program was exhausted in May of 2016, and the company bought back 11% of the float. It reissued a new buyback in February 2017, and in this quarter bought back 2.0 million shares for $95 million. It is important to note that the company also has increased its dividend to shareholders to a total of $11 million, or $0.25 per share.

All in all, we thought this quarter was stronger than expected especially on the earnings front and on its balance sheet considering the very difficult retail sector. So why is the name falling so heavily today? We surmise the Street is erroneously discounting Q3 guidance, which calls for $0.01 to $0.05 of per share income, while last year's income was $0.04 per share. Comparable store sales are expected to be positive. For Q4, the company sees $2.30 to $.238, versus $2.26 last year, with positive comps. We think that as this name dips into the $40s, you can comfortably buy and profit on a trade here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BIG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.