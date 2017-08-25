Roche Is Almost At The Finish Line

Things are looking to shape up well for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) who just recently received priority review for its Hemophilia A candidate emicizumab. This priority review will give a faster review time of 6 months compared to 10 months. That means that the FDA will decide on the risk-benefit profile of the drug by February 23, 2018. The company submitted the BLA for emicizumab because of positive results from two phase 3 trials.

Phase 3 Data

The first phase 3 study was known as HAVEN 1. The trial recruited a total of 109 patients with Hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII. One thing to note is that these patients were treated with Bypassing Agents ((BPAs)) or as prophylaxis. The primary endpoint of the study is the number of treated bleeds over time with emicizumab prophylaxis compared with no prophylaxis. The final result was that the primary endpoint of the study showed a statistically significant reduction in treated bleeds by 87%. The second phase 3 study was known as HAVEN 2. The trial recruited a total of 19 children with Hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII, who require treatment with BPAs. One thing to note is that this was a single-arm study. What that means is that the drug emicizumab was not being compared to a placebo or placebo comparator. Patients in this trial were only given once-weekly subcutaneous administration of emicizumab over a 12 week period. The final results of the study were highly positive. That is because it was noted that only 1 out of 19 children who received emicizumab reported a treated bleed. In my opinion, the data was quite good. That is because other therapies fail to be effective in these patients.

Market Opportunity

Hemophilia A affects around 20,000 people in the United States. Hemophilia A is a rare genetic disorder where there is a missing or defective Factor VIII, which is a protein responsible for clotting. That missing protein causes people with Hemophilia A to have bleeding episodes. The entire Hemophilia market is expected to be a $10 billion market. That means that Roche has a good opportunity on its hands targeting the Hemophilia A market.

Competitors

Even though everything looks rosy for now, there is a major hurdle besides FDA approval. That is not to say that FDA approval for emicizumab won't be a risk, but Roche will have other fish to fry. Should it receive FDA approval, it will have a host of competitors to go after. Several companies targeting the Hemophilia A market include: Bioverativ (BIVV) which is a Biogen (BIIB) spinoff, Shire Plc (SHPG), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), CSL Ltd. (OTCPK:CSLLY), and Novo Nordisk (NVO). That is a lot of competitors to go up against. The biggest risk for Roche would be Shire, which is probably one of the biggest Hemophilia A players. That is because Shire bought Baxalta for $32 billion. With that acquisition Shire obtained a lot of Hemophilia drugs, and is at the top of the Hemophilia space. Advate was one of the best selling drugs for Baxalta, before it was acquired. In order to keep its Hemophilia momentum, Shire developed a new drug known as Adyvonate. The reason for making this drug was to avoid treatment options that were too time consuming. The new Adyvonate drug that received FDA approval, was approved as a twice-weekly therapy. That eliminated the need for patients to be dosed 4 to 5 times per week. The drug, Adyvonate, generated $884.1 million in revenue for the 3rd quarter. If emicizumab is approved, it will be tough for it to go up against Adyvonate. There is another clinical candidate that might compete with emicizumab from Roche as well. That clinical candidate comes from Biomarin (BMRN) known as BMN270. More details about this can be read in a Seeking Alpha Article I wrote by the name of "Biomarin Hemophilia A Candidates Looks To Impress The Community". In this article, I discuss positive results observed for BMN270 in patients with Hemophilia A.

Risks

The biggest risk for Roche's emicizumab would be FDA rejection. This is quite possible, because of some patients experiencing some serious adverse events ((SAEs)). Two patients experienced thromboembolic events (TE) and at least three patients had thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA) while receiving emicizumab. This is kind of a problem because Roche blames these SAEs on Shire's drug Feiba, which is a Bypassing agent (BPA). Shire has fired back with a preliminary injunction on Roche to stop spreading what it calls "false info" on its Feiba Bypassing Agent. This safety issue will be important to watch, and any issues that arise from it might be cause for an FDA rejection. Competing products in the Hemophilia A market will also provide a huge challenge for Roche, should it receive FDA approval for emicizumab.

Conclusion

Phase 3 data from one completed trial and interim data from another will lead the way for potential FDA marketing approval. The market opportunity for Hemophilia is expected to grow significantly, meaning Roche has a good chance to capitalize on this growth. There are significant competitors in the Hemophilia A space so it will not be easy for emicizumab to penetrate the market. The safety risk noted in each of the phase 3 trials might be enough for the FDA to be cautious approving the drug.

