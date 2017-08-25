Applied Materials: Ignore The 'FUD'

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) just posted its third quarter results; the company exceeded the street’s revenue and EPS estimates and raised its guidance for the year. However, in a surprising turn of events, its shares have remained under pressure since its blockbuster earnings release. The argument being used to justify this sell-off is that Applied Material’s growth rate is slowing down compared to its peers which is why it deserves lower valuation multiples. But that isn’t necessarily the case here. I believe that the selling in Applied Materials is unjustified and unsustainable and that the scrip could continue to do well over the months to come. Let's take a look.

What slowdown?

Let me start by saying that Applied Materials posted its highest revenue ever this quarter. This was apparently also the fifth straight quarter where it posted record earnings. It experienced healthy growth rates across all of its business divisions, and I think most readers would agree when I say that its results were stellar.

But in spite of its fantastic results, a few market commentators felt that Applied’s growth rates were starting to wane. We’ll come to the numbers in a bit, but let’s take note of the bear argument first. Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Stone Fox Capital, noted in his recently published article to highlight the issue:

“The growth rate peaked at 45% back in FQ1 that ended in January, so the company is already seeing substantial deceleration each quarter… The key investor takeaway is that decelerating revenue growth in a cyclical industry, combined with a sudden pullback in share buybacks, provides a strong reason to avoid the stock.”

The numbers that Stone Fox presents in its article are totally correct. The chart attached below illustrates Applied’s growth rates; it posted three quarters of 39%-plus YoY revenue growth rates, but then last quarter saw a 32.6% increase. Also, management expects the Q4 revenue growth rate to be around 19%.

(Source: Data From MarketXLS)

So, yeah, growth rates did fall from their 39%-plus fancy figures. But is it a cause of concern for shareholders?

Fact of the matter is that Applied Materials is a cyclical stock; it’s evident from the chart attached above. The equipment provider experiences phases of robust growth, but then there are quarters when the growth rates aren’t so impressive. The company is diversifying its operations, and the industry-wide trends are improving, so Applied Material is gradually becoming less cyclical, but its cyclical nature hasn’t completely faded away yet.

This is where I feel the problem lies. If we try to compare Q2 with Q3 rates, and the company happens to be cyclical in nature, then the results would obviously be skewed. It is due to this reason that I believe that a historical comparison of Q3 growth rates would be a better way of analysing Applied Materials. I compiled its historical quarterly results and stripped away all non-Q3 results in the chart below.

The results are rather contrasting this time around. Applied posted its best Q3 revenue growth (YoY basis) during FY17 in seven years. The company was historically managing anywhere between 10% and 15% at best, but it zoomed past the dated figures during its recent Q3 FY17 with its stellar 32.6% YoY growth. This is indicative of the fact that Applied Materials is becoming less cyclical. It’s rather impressive and doesn’t indicate a slowdown.

The Q4 numbers

We need to also look at the guidance. Applied's management expects its Q4 revenue to be in the $3.85-4 billion range. A midpoint of this guidance would imply a 19% revenue growth compared to the same period last year. It’s clearly lower than the high 30%-plus figures that the company has been posting for the past four quarters.

We must also consider the fact that Applied posted 39.2% revenue growth in Q4 FY16 (YoY basis). Its upcoming 19% revenue growth in Q4 FY17 will build on its last year’s comparable quarter which was already blockbuster; the 19%-figure is looking relatively low due to the higher base effect of the past year’s comparable quarter. If the guidance materialises into actual figures, Applied Materials would post another quarter of record revenues.

More to the point, it seems Applied’s fourth quarter guidance came well ahead of the street’s expectations; analysts were previously projecting $3.71 billion in Q4 FY17 revenue. So, I really don’t see where the cause of concern emanates from.

Of course, delivering on guidance could be a challenge. But let’s look at the chart below where we compare Applied’s recent financial results with its guidance. It’s evident that the wafer fab equipment provider has met its guidance range in all of its last seven quarters. Going by its recent success rate, the probability of Applied Materials meeting its management’s guidance for the next quarter is quite high.

(Source: Estimize)

Valuation Game

This brings me to the last part of this article. The bear argument, as I highlighted in the first paragraph, is that Applied deserves lower valuations since its quarterly revenue growth figures are waning compared to industry levels.

So far, we’ve established the fact that Applied’s Q3 revenue wasn’t a slowdown but rather an acceleration from historical Q3 growth figures (discussing the past seven years only). Also, its Q4 guidance is higher than what the street was expecting. This leaves us to discuss the remaining half of the bear argument – its valuation. Is Applied overbought, fairly valued, or oversold?

Well, I attached a table below for your reference. Key thing to note here is that even though Applied Materials delivered record revenues yet again and its stock price is hovering near its 52-week highs, its valuation metrics haven’t entered the overbought territory, at least not yet.

P/E PEG P/S ASML 30.26 1.3 7.21 ASMI 11.5 - 3.3 LRCX 17.2 0.82 3.17 AMAT 15.37 0.56 3.27 Wonik 9.85 - 1.56 TES 15.43 - 3.27 KLAC 15.14 1.32 3.99 ACLS 22.2 1.11 1.86 Average 17.12 3.45

The aforementioned companies may or may not directly compete with Applied Materials, but in general, Applied Materials seems to have lower valuation multiples compared to the industry average. Do keep in mind that trailing P/S and P/E metrics account for the rapid growth that Applied has already witnessed in the past year, and yet, its figures are below than most of its peers. The PEG figure has been calculated using the five-year growth forecasts, not trailing figures, so it accounts for the variable growth rates for different companies.

I really don’t see any cause of concern with Applied’s valuations. In fact, if industry averages are anything to go by, then Applied’s stock looks easily undervalued by 10-20%. This thesis is corroborated by price-target upgrades done by several research firms over the past week alone.

Investors' takeaway

Applied Materials has been growing at a blockbuster pace, delivered us with another solid guidance for Q4 as well as FY18 and still it isn’t overbought. As its core segments continue to evolve and new demand drivers (IOT, OLED etc.) gain momentum, its cyclicality would reduce going forward. Therefore, I would recommend readers to ignore all the fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) when considering Applied Materials. It’s a solid company that seemingly still has plenty of upside in store for its shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.