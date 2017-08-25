Broadcom: Maxed Out

The strong quarterly results for Broadcom (AVGO) continued to show the benefits of the merger between Avago Tech and Broadcom last year. Consolidation in the industry has led to some impressive numbers for the semiconductor device supplier.

The stock though has already anticipated some of these improving metrics and robust content gains. The market cap topped $100 billion prior to the FQ3 results forcing one question whether the results were already baked into a stock that had risen from $175 to start the year to $255 prior to earnings.

Broadcom produced some incredible quarterly results for the period ending in July. Gross margins grew 290 basis points over last year while operating expenses actually declined $40 million. Combine that with 17% revenue growth and operating income growth was off the charts.

Source: Broadcom Q3'17 presentation

As the company forecast back in my previous analysis at the merger completion in early 2016, the annualized deal savings by this fiscal quarter was $800 million. The prediction was that gross margins would top 60% and Broadcom didn't fail to deliver hitting over 63% in the quarter.

Operating income margins were an incredible 46% meaning that nearly half of the revenues reached the bottom line. A very impressive situation for any company and no surprise that the stock has rocketed this year.

The magnitude of the margins do question the sustainability going forward. Broadcom had already easily surpassed internal projections that appeared very lofty suggesting the margins are now maxed out.

Analysts such as Canaccord Genuity are predicting up to a 40% increase in content for iPhone products from Apple (AAPL) for the semiconductor company based on market share gains in the upcoming iPhone 8. One reason the stock is pausing though is that even the aggressive forecasts from the analyst aren't ramping up the earnings expectations for next fiscal year.

Canaccord forecasts an EPS of $17.21 for FY18. The average analyst estimate was already at that level.

AVGO EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

When what appears to be an aggressive analyst doesn't top the averages, the stock could be close to peaking. In addition, a lot of the recent target reiterations are at levels only slightly above where the stock recently hit new highs at $259.

For these reasons, the key investor takeaway is a more cautious approach to Broadcom. The predicted success going back to the margin improvements from the big merger have run their course now. The stock isn't insanely expensive trading at about 15x FY18 estimates, but one might not want to risk the large stock gains over the last few years when some warning signs are flashing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.