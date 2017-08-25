Tyson Dodges A Bullet

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) has dodged a bit of a bullet this morning as we have just learned that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will not be pursuing legal action against the company related to its alleged efforts to fix chicken prices. You may recall that earlier this year, on January 20th, it had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission following allegations it had conspired with several other rivals for many years to fix chicken prices. Customers and farmers have long alleged antitrust violations relating to pricing, production and compensation from the largest food companies. This all started over a year ago when poultry buyers in the United States filed a lawsuit in 2016 in which they claimed that Tyson and its competitors had colluded since 2008 to limit chicken output and made efforts to deliberately manipulate prices. We surmise that if it were true, it would be to help offset the impact of rising food costs which have pressured margins In separate lawsuits allegations were made the processors made misleading statements or failed to disclose information about price fixing. As the investigation is now concluded, we can return to business as usual, and keep an eye on revenues, expenses and earnings.

When the company recently reported earnings, year-over-year, the company saw sales that were up very slightly, rising 4.8% to $9.85 billion in fiscal Q3 2017. This move is positive as recent quarters saw essentially flat to down sales. These revenues beat estimates by $370 million. That said, the company delivered a quarter that saw some significant declines in key areas. In fact, operating income fell significantly to $697 million, down from $767 million. Making some adjustments, non-GAAP operating income was still down 1.3% to $756 million from $767 million. Earnings growth continues however, and profit is the name of the game. The company saw its adjusted earnings per share come in at $1.28, up significantly quarter-over-quarter from $1.01 in Q2 and up year-over-year from $1.21 last year. Still, it was below expectations as these earnings missed estimates by $0.08.

Since the chicken pricing investigation is now over, let's return to discussing the fundamentals related to chicken. In fiscal Q3, Tyson saw chicken sales volume and average sales prices that rose 1.6% and rose 2.9%, respectively, year-over-year. Sales were $2.870 billion versus $2.743 billion last year for chicken products. Thanks to higher expenses operating income decreased in Q3 2017 to $294 million versus $380 million in Q3 2016. These rising expenses which pressure margins and operating income were part of the supporting evidence for supposed price fixing motivations. Much of it is related to feed costs and promotional expenditures. Operating income for the nine months and third quarter was below prior year record results due to higher operating costs which included increased marketing, advertising and promotion spend and compensation and benefit integration expenses.

Briefly let's discuss the other segments. For beef, there was a slight hit in prices once again for consumers as the average sales price rose year-over-year by 5.3%. Sales were up to $4.000 billion from $3.873 billion. Volumes rose 0.4% and overall operating income rose to $147 million from $91 million thanks to cost controls. The pork segment saw volumes were up 0.6% while there was a strong 3.3% increase in prices. As such, revenues were up slightly to $1.322 billion from $1.271 billion last year. Operating income increased to $136 million from $122 million. Turning to prepared foods, sales came in at $1.944 billion, rising from $1.809 billion. Sales prices rose 4.9% while volume ticked up 2.4%, but because there were increased operation expenses, operating income narrowed, coming in at $174 million versus $197 million last year.

The take home here is that now we can return to watching what matters here. We can now focus on input costs for the protein and prepared foods segments (such as feed), as well as focus on growth. We believe Tyson will continue to put up record numbers. All things considered its last quarter was solid. We like good companies at a fair price. This is a dominant player in the space. The yield has grown. We like the name under $60 should it return there, but we especially like it now that it is not on the line for tens of millions of dollars in legal costs. The company dodged a bit of a bullet here.

