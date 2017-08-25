Is Bed Bath & Beyond Using Cash Effectively?

Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ:BBBY) growth has been decelerating in the recent periods, growing at just 0.9% in 2016. Consistent pricing pressure from online giants like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other mass retailers has decreased the operating margin by 50% in the last five years. Bed Bath has struggled to catch up with the changing retail landscape and failed to capitalize on its name recognition, strong national presence and decentralized merchandising. Consistent coupon redemption has also put pressure on gross margins. It is evident that the company needs to take steps to be more agile and frugal to survive, which is where effective use of cash comes in.

Cash Trend

The balance sheet for fiscal-year 2016 shows that the company's state is not hopeless. Cash at 7% of total assets is pretty decent for a retailer, but what worries me is the trend. The same ratio of cash to total assets was at 17% in 2012. In 2012, cash reserve of $1 bn was further fortified by $0.75 bn of short-term investments.

2016 ('000) 2012 ('000) Cash and cash equivalents $ 488,329 $ 1,003,166 Short-term investment securities - $ 756,389 Cash to total assets 7.13% 17.52% Cash & short-term investments to total assets 7.13% 30.70%

The rate of cash reduction of more than 50% in a space of five years is alarming. The fact that the company had a cash infusion of $1.5 bn via a bond issue in 2014 makes this magnitude of cash depletion even more astonishing.

Where is the cash going?

The following table gives a snapshot of the cash flow statement for the past five years:

2016 (mn) 2015 (mn) 2014 (mn) 2013 (mn) 2012 (mn) Operations $1,041 $1,012 $1,178 $1,393 $1,196 Investing -$491 -$275 $48 -$363 -$667 Finance -$580 -$1,088 -$704 -$1,221 -$965

Even though the cash flow from operations has declined marginally, it has been more or less stable. Over the last five years, BBBY has generated approximately $5.8 bn of cash from operations. In its effort to improve its online infrastructure, the company has spent around $1.6 bn in capex in this period. It clearly dwarfs in comparison to the $5.8 bn, net of proceeds from the exercise of stock options, spent in its stock repurchase program. To top it all off, the company declared dividends for the first time since its IPO.

I clearly do not understand how a retailer struggling to make its presence felt in the online space can justify this cash allocation. The accounting profit has dropped from 9.5% in 2012 to 5.6% in 2016 and the revenue per square foot of store space is stagnant at $280. Neither of these metrics indicates a positive outlook for the company in the near future.

Even Amazon, the undisputed leader in online retail, spends 40% of cash generated via operations in capex and 0% in activities not directly related to operations. In the meantime, Bed Bath is spending cash that it does not have for capital restructuring, employee stock awards and dividends. The share price has dropped by almost 60% in the last five years.

This is a clear indication of how shareholders feel about the performance.

Closing Statements

To maintain its legacy, Bed Bath & Beyond must seriously reconsider its cash flow options. This is absolutely necessary to build up the cash reserve to have any chance against its competitors. The company recently announced staffing cuts which will lead to cash savings of approximately $16 mn. This may be a step in the right direction but is still just a drop in the ocean. Until the company rethinks its cash management strategy, I would recommend investors to explore other investment opportunities.

