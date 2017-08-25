Buying The Euro ETF Amidst Uneasiness

Summary

Seasonal upside potential for the Euro.

Watered down U.S. Dollar should remain cool.

Recommend daily buying of the Euro.

EURO SEASONALITY

According to the Stock Market Almanac, the euro tends to bottom in September, and should rally until the end of the year. So long as the global economy doesn't get completely de-railed, the euro should experience a decent rally. As a corollary, the euro will tend to follow the price of gold, which could see an uptick in demand and eventually price appreciation during this time. By the end of the year the U.S. dollar should recover with the repatriation of funds for tax purposes.

REVERSE QE

The end of quantitative easing, is bringing about a reverse effect, what could be called 'quantitative un-easing', where the central bank sells, instead of buys bonds in the open mark. This will tamper liquidity in the cash and credit markets. In effect, this should also water down the U.S. dollar as the quantity supplied of U.S. dollars lowers and reserves go up.

Although there shouldn't be any permanent deterioration of the U.S. dollar, interest rates will inch up, and it should create an autocorrecting mechanism of keeping the dollar constant, all else remaining equal. However, activity such as this effecting the supply side, by changing the quantity supplied and having such a significant exchange between central banks and primary dealers will consequently effect the value of the currency with the swift change in quantity supplied. We should see imminent price suppression from the U.S. dollar to continue, with autocorrective behavior as interest rates inch up. So long as no new money is created, the overall supply should even out.

In the meantime, there's more than $4T of assets that the central bank holds, and they are not necessarily risk-free. A Forbes article says it well with this quote, "The Fed built up its portfolio of bonds and mortgage-backed securities during the financial crisis, but, as the economy recovers, it has been discussing how to reduce it without disrupting markets."

The reverse effect of QE will undoubtedly create uneasiness and suppress the value of the U.S. dollar.

EXOGENOUS FACTORS

The economy isn't expected to fall off into recession, just merely a slowing of growth. There remains an exogenous factor; such as, the threat of global recession. If the U.S. economy outperforms world economies during this time, the trade wouldn't be as profitable. With that said, this should be merely a seasonal trade into the end of the year.

TECHNICAL PRICES

High & Low

52-Week High

115.13

1-Month High

115.13

LAST PRICE = 114.04

1-Month Low

112.39

52-Week Low

100.46

Table 1 Go to: From Barchart.com

Pivot Points

Second Resistance

114.27

First Resistance

114.15

LAST PRICE = 114.04

First Support

113.90

Second Support

113.77

Year

High

Low

2017

115.13

100.46

2016

112.90

100.69

2015

118.46

102.92

2014

137.87

119.11

2013

136.71

126.30

2012

134.26

119.73

2011

148.81

128.42

2010

145.37

118.79

2009

151.27

125.07

2008

160.50

124.04

2007

149.59

135.60

TECHNICAL INDICATOR AND STRATEGY

The so-called CEFD indicator is the proxy for sentiment for discounting. In a review of financial literature, many data points can become a factor for comprising a sentiment indicator, yet the Closed-End-Fund Discount is a very fruitful indicator when backtested, and is also very simple to calculate after compiling.

Discount Sentiment Indicator

Date

CEFD (%)

Thursday, August 24, 2017

-0.0394

Wednesday, August 23

-0.0264

Tuesday, August 22

-0.1534

Monday, August 21

0.0616

Friday, August 18

-0.1852

Thursday, August 17

0.2428

Figure 2 Closed-End-Fund Discount (%).

Anytime the CEFD(%) indicator goes below zero, there is a buy signal for the next day's/week's trading. The CEFD indicator is comprised from the euro ETF (FXE), comparing the average daily prices to the NAV prices of the previous day's settlement.

BACKTEST RESULTS

Here are the results for euro futures when buying daily since 2010 without including commission fees.

Figure SEQ Figure 4 Backtest results for Good-After-Time Buy orders on euro futures since 2010. Holding period equals one-day NYSE trading hours.

To reiterate, there is a good amount of reason to believe the euro should take a path upward from September to the end of the year due to seasonality. Also, expect the U.S. dollar to remain suppressed with the reversing of QE, and the watering down effect from exchanging dollars on the supply side. The recommendation is to go long on the euro with daily holding periods. The backtest results in this article are based on a Good-After-Time buy order that can be automated in your portfolio account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

