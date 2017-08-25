Splunk: Is The Multi-Year Rut Over?

The stock has traded around $60 going on four years now.

After the close, Splunk (SPLK) reported another strong quarter. The platform for operational intelligence constantly beats estimates by a wide margin so a continuation of that trend isn't a shock.

The key to the story is whether the guidance was good enough to get Splunk out of the rut shareholders have endured since mid-2016 and even going all the way back to 2013 when the stock first crossed the current price of $60.

The FQ2 results were exceptional with revenues beating estimates by a wide $11.5 million. Even more crucial was the ability to show accelerating revenue growth though only slightly at 31.6%, up from 30.4% in the prior quarter.

One of the issues holding down the stock was the constant deceleration of revenue growth that was over 40% last FQ3 and topped 50% the same period in the prior year. The new outlook for the current FQ3 places the revenue target at only 26%. A similar beat in this quarter would actually place revenues up towards 30% growth.

SPLK Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

License revenue only grew 23% last quarter so that might place a damper on the excitement from the quarterly numbers. Otherwise, the market will reward Splunk in a scenario of consistent growth.

Another issue highlighted in my last article is the surging diluted share count. The share count didn't cross 100 million until 2013 and is forecast to continue rising by roughly 2 million per quarter from the 143 million last quarter.

The combination of these two factors have coincided to squeeze the stock price. At the afterhours price of $65, Splunk trades at a market value of roughly $9.3 billion. With revenues this fiscal year forecast at around $1.21 billion, the stock still has a stretched valuation multiple of about 7.7x sales estimates.

Looking towards the analyst estimate of $1.5 billion for FY19 and considering the cash balance of around $1.1 billion, Splunk trades at a more reasonable enterprise value. When factoring in the afterhours 9% jump and the higher diluted share count, the EV/Sales multiple jumps closer to 5.5x. The number is very reasonable for consistent license revenue growth.

SPLK EV to Revenues (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that the big data company isn't exactly cheap despite another big earnings beat and a stock that has traded flat for a long time. Though, Splunk does turn appealing looking into FY19 numbers without the stock rallying too far from the $60 close. Look for that opportunity to start building a position here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.