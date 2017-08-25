Tonix: Reinforcing And Extending A Positive Zacks Report On Treating PTSD

Below, I provide my reactions to Dr. David Bautz’s Zacks Small Caps Research report on Tonix (TNXP). Although most of Bautz’s report rehashes previously reported news that relies heavily upon Tonix press releases, this article focuses upon four nuggets. If you are unfamiliar with the Tonix’s past history and the positive outcomes from its Phase II trials for PTSD, read his report and some of my earlier articles, especially this one.



Drugs in the Pipeline

In addition to the drugs under development for small pox and daytime PTSD, two additional drugs in development were mentioned: 301 for treating alcoholic disorder and 701 for defense against radiation expense.

Comment: I recognize that the company has no meaningful future if Phase III fails. Any pipeline development activity is likely to remain minimal at least through the first half of 2018. Furthermore, neither my valuations nor Bautz’s take into account any of the four drugs in the pipeline. Nevertheless, if Phase III is successful, then these pipeline products can only enhance the company’s future.

Congressional Armed Services Interest in Supporting PTSD Research

Both of the armed services committees in the U.S. House and Senate put out strong statements (quoted in the article) requesting the Department of Defense to support the treatment of PTSD. The Senate seems as if it was written for Tonix. According to Bautz, “The Senate Armed Services Committee report is particularly noteworthy since Tonmya® has FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for PTSD as it includes a section on ‘Novel drug therapies for PTSD’ and specifically mentions:

“The Committee directs the Department to consider carefully any guidance that the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy program may provide for the identification, development, and approval of novel therapies for the treatment of PTSD.”

Comment: To me, the armed service committee statements (plus the recent armed services conference on PTSD and the posters to be displayed at the Military Health Systems Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida at the end of the month) reinforce my belief that the possibility of receiving financial support.

The Company’s Perspective on Its Recent Financial Moves

Regarding Tonix’s recent announcements that triggered the recent stock price dive, Bautz (the author) wrote:

“Tonix recently entered into a sales agreement with Cowen and Company to potentially sell up to $9 million of common stock in an ATM, and the company also refiled an S-3 on August 11 as the company’s old S-3 was getting set to expire. We view both of these moves as merely 'housekeeping' and we do not believe the company has plans to raise additional funds in the near future. We currently estimate Tonix has sufficient capital to fund operations through the end of 2018.”

Comment: While SA readers have posted comments under the assumption that major share dilution is just around the corner, Bautz’s report of his conversations with management seems to reduce the probability that is will occur before at least the Phase III interim results are released.

Comparing Net Present Value per Share Estimates for Tonix

Based upon his probability-adjusted, discounted cash flow model that takes into account both potential future revenues from the sale of TNX-102 SL for treating PTSD and the latest Company’s announcement of the cash on hand, Bautz’s Net Present Value/share (NPV/share) estimate is “about $13/share.”

Comment: Below, I lay bare the assumptions and parameters underlying two comparisons: (1) my current estimate vs. my six-month old February 2017 estimate (published before the reverse split of one share for 10 previous shares); and (2) my current estimate vs. Bautz’s estimate.

My February 2017 estimate vs. my August 2017 estimate. SA readers have challenged as unrealistic my previous estimates. Rather than singling out the assumptions that I have used, they have argued that the resulting NPV/share has been too high a multiple of the then prevailing stock price. To be more credible, I have increasingly made more conservative assumptions, even if I think that they underestimate the company’s actual future. Table 1 compares the key parameters, with the August column providing the extent to which most of the parameters have increased or decreased.



By different amounts, I have decreased the number of patients treated both in the U.S.A. and Europe, and in each, I have decreased the average tablets per patient/year, the price per tablet, and the probability of approval. However, my actual position is that the February 2017 estimates for the number of American and European patients at peak sales are more accurate than the August 2017 estimates. I also believe that the probability of success for both estimates is overly cautious: I think the real figure is between 80% and 90%.

In both February and August, I have calculated two sets of NPV/share estimates: One assuming that the FDA approval occurs in 2018, and the other that it occurs in 2019. In both, I assume that first sales in the USA occur one year after FDA approval, and that the first six years yield 17%, 42%, 60%, 75%, 88%, and 100% of peak sales. In February, I made the same assumptions for Europe, but now, I recognize that European approvals will take another couple of years after FDA approval. However, in Europe, I make the same assumptions about the timing of the first sales following approval and the sales growth trajectory.

In February, I based the per share estimate on 80 million shares (counting outstanding warrants and options), which is equivalent to 8 million shares not. Now, I am using 12 million shares.

Bautz’s August 2017 estimate vs. my August 2017 estimate. Table 2 compares the key assumptions and parameters for our two estimates.

Bautz only considers sales from the USA, whereas I also include sales from Europe. Although Bautz does not disclose the assumptions that he made about the number of tablets patients are likely to average per year or the price per tablet, a little work with the numbers prior to the sales-based estimates of the peak sales figures reveals why my peak sales estimate of $923 million ($743 million from the USA + $180 million from Europe) is 43% higher than Bautz’s peak sales estimate of $650 million.

Why, then, does his NPV/estimate shrink from $650 million to $67 million, while mine remains close to the peak sales level of $923 million: to $831.1 million, if sales start in 2020, and to 980.6 million, if sales start in 2019? Both of use a probability-adjusted, discounted cash flow model, and both of us use 18% as the annual discount rate. Unfortunately, Bautz does not disclose when he assumes that TNX-102 SL will receive FDA approval, how soon after sales will begin, how long it will take to achieve peak sales, or whether his model takes into account the sales made in the years prior to achieving peak sales. So, in the table, I inferred that he estimates that peak sales will not occur until 2030 and that he does not take into account any sales prior to reaching the year of peak sales. Whether or not my inferences are correct, I think that there are three reasons why our NPV estimates diverge so dramatically:

He uses 50% as the probability of success, and I use 60%. I assume that FDA approval and the year of first sales is earlier and that peak sales are reached during the sixth year of sales (or come combination of these). Most importantly, I take into account the sales that occur prior to those during the peak sales years.

In estimating Tonix’s total NPV, both of us base our NPV estimates on 1 X sales. However, while Bautz also adds in the $34.4 million representing cash on hand, I do not, because I assume the money will be used up to obtain FDA approval.

Finally, to estimate the NPV/share, Bautz bases his NPV/share estimate on the 8.1 million shares the company is reporting now (including warrants and options), whereas my estimate leaves room for a major increase in the number of shares.

The day before Bautz’s report was published, TNXP closed at $2.90. Six stock market days later (on August 24), it closed at $3.66, which is an increase of 26%. On the basis of my analysis, it has a long way to go, but will not make a major leap until either the military announces that it will provide financial support, or Phase III. Of course, if and when Phase III succeeds, the probability of commercial success will be markedly higher, we will be a year closer to first sales, and work on the other pipeline products can accelerate.