GoEasy - An Undervalued Canadian Growth Company

Business overview:

Go Easy was originally established as Easy Home Ltd and focused primarily on the 'home leasing’ segment of the non-prime market by owning and operating retail home stores which offered their customers appliances, furniture, and electronics with payment terms in the form of a consumer lease. Their typical customer, back then and today, is someone who has difficulty accessing credit from a tier one charter bank. Today, Easy Home has a $55M lease receivable portfolio and makes up approximately 35% of their consolidated revenue with the majority of their sales derived from furniture and electronics from their retail locations. Easy Home has 174 retail stores across Canada as of Q1 2017 and YOY revenues are typically flat or declining 1-2% annually. The focus here is to maintain cost control and minimize efforts.

After consolidating the branding of their Home Leasing business CEO David Ingram lead their team to open the first Easy Financial Services in 2006 in their home province of Alberta. Easy Financial was focused exclusively on the non-prime, unsecured consumer lending market. In Canada the tier one financial services market operates similar to an oligopoly where there are only 5 main Institutions which make up the vast majority of the retail credit market. On the opposite end of the spectrum there are ‘payday lenders’ who focus on short term lending mostly < 60 days. Easy Financial fits firmly in the middle in what they describe as the non-prime consumer lending market where the only other recognized competitor of any scale is Citigroup with an estimated 20% market share. According to their data in the Q1 presentation their market share has grown from 1.4% to 6.2% in the <$20,000 non-prime instalment loan space over the last 4 years. This growth is particularly important to note in the context of the growth of Easy Financial since the overall market is estimated at a 3.5% compounded annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR). Simply put, Easy Financial continues to grow largely due to their expanding market share, not due to the growth of the overall non-prime lending space. Today Easy Financial has 208 retail outlets across the country, represents approximately 65% of consolidated revenue and has a loan receivable portfolio of $425M as of Q2 2017.

On a consolidated basis GoEasy (Easy Home & Easy Financial) sales have grown at a 11.7% CAGR since CEO David Ingram took over in 2000. In 2009 their Easy Home business peaked and began a slow decline; despite this their overall CAGR, as measured by sales, has been 11%. Over the same period (2009-2016) normalized net income has grown at a CAGR of 25% due to an expansion of margins and the addition of balance sheet leverage. Sales growth over recent years has been accelerating due to the expansion of Easy Financial with the first half of 2017 experiencing 14.5% growth and normalized earnings per share growing at 19% YOY.

Recent Improvements:

Over the last few years GoEasy has been slowly increasing the size of their instalment loan offering which starts at $500 loans and goes all the way to $15,000. A couple years ago they made and important migration to centralized credit decisioning which lets them adjudicate credit in about 30 minutes. Shortly thereafter they also began originated loans through their online site, using their Easy Financial retail location for fulfillment and funding of the loans. In 2017 they now originate about 50% of their instalment loans online which puts them firmly in competition with Fin-tech companies like Vancouver based Mogo Financial. In comparison, Mogo Financial continues to run a $4M net loss while Go Easy has been growing net earnings for over a decade now and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. Their experience with online loan origination is that it comes with higher ‘charge off rates’ which are offset by the lower cost of origination and delivery. Easy Financial continues to believe in their ‘bricks and clicks’ strategy of growth and is now working to expand the footprint and product line of their Easy Financial business.

Over the last few years Go Easy has also internally developed innovative products to help expand its loan origination channels. Recently they launched a point of sale App for use in third party retailors such as furniture stores and automotive repair shops where the App would seamlessly determine credit scoring and either re-directs the funding to Go-Easy if the scoring was weak or direct the funding to the retailers consumer finance arm if the scoring was stronger. It’s not yet clear weather this is driving any material volume of loan origination although it’s one of many examples of their ability to innovate their delivery channel internally.

Outlook and Analysis of intrinsic value:

Having followed Go Easy for a few years one of the common themes is that they’re consistent in meeting the forward targets set out by the management team. I believe this is the best context in which to asses present intrinsic value of the company. A brief overview of their end of year 2019 targets compared to their most recent 2016 YE (3 year forward view):

Growth of their consumer loan portfolio from $370M to $775M-$800M 2019 YE. **28% CAGR

ROE 21%+ at 2019 YE ** up from 17.9% in 2016

400 bps expansion of operating margin in Easy Financial from 36% to 40%+ at 2019 YE ** up from 30.8% in 2015

Using these targets set by management our next assessment will be determining an approximation of net earnings in 2019 based on the above framework of growth expectations. Over the most recent 5 years (2012- 2016) earnings have grown from $11M to $31M which is a 5 year CAGR of 23%. The missing factor in estimating earnings growth from 2016 through 2019 is the effect the drag of their declining lease book from their Easy Home business. We’ll take the historical 5 year growth rate of their declining lease book and extrapolate it forward another 3 years. 2012 through 2016 their lease book declined at a CAGR of -4.1% and ended 2016 with $55M in lease receivables. Dragging this forward 3 years, their lease book should be approximately $48M in 2019. The $7M decline of their less profitable lease book does not appear to be overly material compared to the estimated $405M growth of their loan receivable book during the same period. Their Easy Financial business will likely grow from approximately 65% of revenues currently to around 90-95% of their consolidated operating revenue in 2019.

Using managements framework for growth/margin expansion and our assumptions regarding the relative decline in their leasing business we will use a version of the dividend discount model with a modified terminal value in order to determine present intrinsic value per share today. Following their 3 year business plan we will estimate both a worst case and expected case for earnings/dividend growth.

Worst Case (30% weight):

Expansion of operating margin & ROE doesn’t materialize

Terminal value of Earnings multiple in 2019 is 10x (P/E multiple for GSY over the last few years has ranged from 10-20x)

Annual earnings/dividend growth rate is 15%, significantly lower than loan growth and in line with historical growth rate on sales despite easy home business having less relevance moving forward.

2019 EPS of $3.39 = $33.9/share terminal value

Dividends of .72, .83, .95 through 2019

Discount rate/cost of capital = 8%

Estimate of share price = $29.03/share ** 10% implied discount

Expected Case (70% weight):

Expansion of operating margin and ROE continues its current trend and management hits its targets

Terminal value of Earnings multiple in 2019 is 15x which is in the mid-range of GSY’s valuation over the most recent 2 years

Annual earnings/dividend growth is 20%, still under their 5 year historical CAGR of 23% and also below their CAGR in earnings since 2001 which was 29%

2019 EPS of $4.11/share = $61/share terminal value (15x multiple)

Dividends of .72, .86, 1.04 through 2019

Discount rate/cost of capital = 8%

Estimate of share price = $50.63 ** 48% implied discount

Current target price for FYE 2017 = $44.15/share **41% discount to intrinsic value based on today's price of $26/share

Current Initiatives supporting their growth:

GoEasy is currently expanding their Easy Financial business into the province of Quebec for the first time in 2017

Easy Financial offering is being expanded into their Easy Home retail locations

Easy Financial is launching a secured lending product by the end of 2017 FYE which will offer lower interest rates then their unsecured installment loans (19% v.s. 25-30%) with higher average loan sizes

Alignment of Management and Shareholder interests:

One of the aspects least mentioned in annual reports is the strong alignment of incentives between management, board of directors, and shareholders. 27% of all common stock is held by officers and directors of the corporation including the senior management team. Members of the Audit, Compensation, and Governance committees are all independent board members. The largest insider shareholder is a senior banker with BMO Capital Markets and holds 3M of the 13M shares outstanding. One telling example of this alignment of interests would seem to be their recent evaluation of an acquisition opportunity in 2016. It’s not that often a company spends 3 month of senior managements time and $6M in ‘advisory’ costs to evaluate and pass on an opportunity: “During 2016, $6.4 million in transaction advisory costs were incurred by the Company to analyze, arrange financing and submit a bid for a potential strategic acquisition. The acquisition was ultimately not completed by the Company as, during the process, the Company determined that it would create greater shareholder value by continuing the growth and expansion of its current business rather than by continuing with the acquisition process.” Although I’m not an insider, it would seem as though they’re making smart strategic decisions on how to grow their business in a cost effective and profitable way.

Capital Structure, Leverage, and Funding sources:

Previously funded almost exclusively by equity, GoEasy began taking on leverage in 2006 when it started Easy Financial. Today there are 3 sources of Debt financing in addition to equity growth which fund the growth in their consumer loan book. $20M operating line at 5.45%, $280M revolving term facility at 7.99%, and most recently a $53M convertible bond issuance at 5.75% coupon with a conversion price of $44/share effective after 2020. Given the 224bps spread between the RTF and the bond issuance I suspect this bond issuance is indicative of their future source of funding. As an investor at today’s $26 share price I also don’t mind their conversion feature at $44. I’ll take a small amount of dilution 4 years from today if it means GoEasy’s market price has largely caught up to where I see its intrinsic value; there’s also the benefit of tempering future balance sheet leverage. All things considered their recent convertible bond issuance seems like a creative way to raise cost effective capital to fund their 2017/2018 growth.

Risk Factors:

Prior to considering an investment in GoEasy I would encourage anyone to review their annual reports as well as their MD&A which highlight a longer list of risk factors than I will identify here. I believe the core risk factors for GoEasy are related to two main pieces of their business model;

The structure, price, and access to debt funding as it relates to the sustainability and growth of their consumer loan book. Although I mention above that it appears their overall cost of funding may decrease in the future due to their ability to issue unsecured debt at a discount to their BA based RTF facility, this benefit could be marginalized over time by rising interest rates here in Canada. In the last few month the BoC, for the first time in a few years, began raising rates based on strong fundamental economic numbers. Considering their migration from little to no leverage in 2006 to Debt to tangible net worth of 1.59:1 and funded debt to EBITDA of 3.34:1 as of Q2 2017 there is certainly some interest rate risk built into their funding structure. Aside from interest rate price risk, GoEasy is also reliant on their ability to access debt markets both in the form of syndicated RTF facilities and non-investment grade bonds, as shown more recently. Historically they have consistently been successful in securing increasing access to debt capital although this is not a guarantee that the future will shape up the same way. Stability of their net charge off rates under Easy Financial in particular. Historically going back to at least 2012 GoEasy has managed net charge off rates on their loan portfolio in the range of 13-15.4% annually which they consider their normal range. Going back further to 2007-2009 we can see their earnings were significantly impacted by higher charge-off rates since their top line revenue continued increasing during this period from $139M to $168M while their net earnings decline from $10.4M to $6.8M during that same period, a decline of approximately 40% prior to their recovery. The underlying risk in their consumer loan portfolio driving these factors appear to be unemployment levels and the general health of the Canadian economy. I believe a significant spike in unemployment, particularly in the service sector of the economy, would have adverse impacts on their net charge off rates moving forward. Although there is much publicized about the levels of consumer debt in Canada, largely driven by the mortgage market, 80% of GoEasy’s customers rent and do not own their own home. Considering they’re entering into a secured lending product later this year their exposure to a housing correction might change in future years, although I do not consider the housing market the largest current risk factor facing GoEasy. 2



Conclusion:



Significantly more detailed information can be found on their Investor Site (goeasy Ltd. Investors : Financial Reports) or through SEDAR but I hope this light analysis offers an introduction to what I believe to be an overlooked growth company with a top tier management team. I would encourage anyone interested to read through their detailed reports which give additional insight into key information; I’ve simply tried to outline what I believe is the thesis for investing. Enjoy!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EHMEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.