Songa Offshore's (SGAZF) CEO Bjørnar Iversen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bjørnar Iversen

Thank you very much. First of all to all of you, welcome to the Songa Offshore's Second Quarter 2017 Presentation. Again, it's good to see that so many has taken the time to call in to listen to our quarterly presentation and as last time, myself Bjørnar Iversen, the CEO of Songa will run through the general part of the presentation and the CFO, Mr. Jan Rune Steinsland will take you through the financial and accounting section. After that, I will sum up the second quarter 2017.

In general, I would like to say that this quarter has been a strong quarter for Songa Offshore. With solid operation and also positive development as winning the DSME arbitration and announcement of the combination of Songa Offshore with Transocean. The core focus of the company and the organization today is to deliver safe and efficient quality operations to our customer, Statoil.

Let's then move into the presentation, then quickly first of all mentioning the disclaimer and then a little bit of this is Songa Offshore. Here we see the overview of our fleet again with the four Cat Ds operating from up in the Barents Sea, down to Songa Encourage in the Norwegian Sea and also see the two blue dots with the two rigs, the Songa Equinox and the Songa Endurance operating at the Troll field in the North Sea. All our Cat D rigs are on long term contracts with Statoil. And you'll also see the three idle rigs that is laid up close to our rigs to Port Center at Mongstad outside Bergen. You'll also see the stars where we see the four offices in Limassol, the office in Stavanger, the office in Bergen and the office in Stjørdal.

Then the high-level financial performance and highlights. We have an average 96% earnings efficiency in the quarter and the second quarter's EBITDA came in at $107 million. We won the Cat D arbitration and we received and recommended a public voluntary exchange offer from Transocean for the entire share capital of Songa Offshore.

Then the Cat D operations. We had a strong quarter with high earnings efficiency, as you see, 96% and with low operating cost. The first quarter, we came in at an OpEx of $142,000 a day per Cat D rig. We still have a good focus and good progress and all the supply chain cost initiatives and we continue to drive down the cost inch-by-inch and dollar-by-dollar.

Then, commenting on our contracts with Statoil. Here we see our industry-leading contract backlog which will take the company into 2023 and one rig into 2024. We are working close with our customer on various technology and efficiency project initiatives. So, I would say that the company is really, really close to our customer Statoil. I also would like to mention that we are on our Cat D rigs implementing a continuous class or a class on location vocation, but the plan is to limit the outdoor service period related to our Special Periodic Services or SPSs to one week from one month and to reduce the overall SPS related expenditures going forward. We have worked on this for the six week to cover the rigs and we see that we now have really a good chance to reach this target.

We have also in relation to Songa Dee, we have agreed with our class society a suspension of the class after 36 months. The next SPS previously scheduled in third quarter 2019 can therefore potentially be pushed forward up to third quarter 2022, which gives us, I would say, increased optionality and optional value on the Songa Dee going forward and gives us a potential to be in that time frame.

Then looking at the backlog from another angle or perspective. The order backlog figures is $4.1 billion in six contract backlog with Statoil and $7.8 billion in options totaling a backlog of $11.9 billion, and then also commenting on our solid customer Statoil and solid contract.

Then taking a quick look at the NCS or the Norwegian Continental Shelf floater market. As we see from the chart, the Cat Ds will be the backbone or drilling for Statoil and drilling on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. As we mentioned earlier, this picture shows our contract up until 2021, but as mentioned, it will take the company to 2023 and 2024. The Cat D rigs represent a significant portion or Statoil's NCS floater commitments.

As we see from the [indiscernible], we see that the Songa Dee, Delta and Trym are stacked and marketed. We see still some rigs rolling off on contract, but we also see increased tender activities and contract awards and we see scraping at the higher level, particularly on the UK Continental Shelf, but we also expect to see some more on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. We also see that the customers in Norway and in the UK prefer newer rigs. We think that the trend of scraping will continue definitely through the rest of 2017 and with even higher momentum into 2018.

Then, win in the DMSE arbitration. I would say this is an extremely important milestone for us in Songa. We have claims of $373 million from DSME against the Songa Equinox and the Songa Endurance and we had our preliminary issue hearing in London in early May before the arbitration tribunal and on July 18, 2017, as you've seen probably from the press release, the tribunal ruled in favor of Songa Offshore. The tribunal awards should be determinative of the DSME's claim and no payment will be due to DSME.

DSME's right to appeal expired on August 15 and we have not received any appeal documents yet - nothing is served to Songa Offshore. Songa Offshore will also evaluate to pursue our counterclaim in respect to Songa Equinox and Songa Endurance. It served and it's in demand of $66 million and we will also evaluate to do the same for the Songa Encourage and the Songa Enabler and the amount is approximately in the same range as for the first two in the range of $66 million.

On the next page, we are moving to the financial review and we took the opportunity to share this beautiful picture of Songa Encourage with you guys that are listening in. It's the Encourage at the [indiscernible]field, north in the Norwegian Sea and we see the non-field [ph] in the background there and a beautiful summer sunset in Norway.

With that picture, I think I would like to give the word to the CFO in Songa Offshore, Mr. Jan Rune Steinsland. Please, Jan Rune.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Thank you, Bjørnar. We're on Page 11 and in relation to the debt maturity profile, we have made two minor changes in the second quarter. Firstly, we have made an extraordinarily repayment of $35.5 million on the fleet loan as we did not perform the SPS on the Songa Delta at last year end. The facility matures in March 2018, so this is just the timing, change over the next few quarters. We will also save some interest cost on this earlier payment.

Secondly, we have repaid permanently to the Equinox in the senior lenders, the $10 million that we had in deposits and this is paid then from restricted cash. This does not impact our available cash, but the reduces interest cost and net debt for covenant calculation purpose. All in all, we continue to repay debt at a rapid pace and with a good masteral operational cash flow up to 2020 in December. That's when the first Cat D balloon [ph] is schedule and this will of course be addressed in due course.

On Page 12, we have the profit loss and operating revenue came in this quarter at $164 million, which is up $18 million from the good operational quarter with good uptime and from Encourage and Enabler being on-rate throughout the entire quarter.

Reimbursable were somewhat higher at $5 million while other revenues were flat at $5 million from previous quarter. So total revenue came in at $174 million, up $20 million from previous quarter.

Rig OpEx were $54 million. This is down $5 million. This reflecting [indiscernible] had a solid quarter with $142,000 per day in Cat D OpEx. Generally, we had some positive and negative one-off this quarter within the OpEx line, but it basically balanced out.

G&A were down $1 million to $8 million and that leaves us with an EBITDA of $107 million, up $24 million from $83 from the previous quarter. And as you see from both increased revenue and lower cost, in the strong quarter, but a quarter that is where it should be.

Depreciation reflect at $46 million and EBIT ended then at $61 million. Finance expenses were $37 million, up $5 million, with some fluctuations on several elements, but going forward, we have been a little bit up and down on this line item, but going forward previous quarter of $32 million should be somewhat more representative than the $37 million.

Then we're coming to the all the financial items which is negative by nine and this is a tricky one. You will recall that we did some write downs of the financial assets related to the Mercur and Venus last year. For accounting reason, we at the time root to this via the so-called other comprehensive income directly to equity while then flowing it through the P&L.

This is now reversed. We have learned that we need to do it via the P&L. This is a pure reclassification thing and it does not represent any further write down of the assets related to Mercur and Venus and basically, equity remains the same before and after this line item being entered. Income tax was $1 million negative and profit for the quarter thereby ended at $15 million.

On Page 13, we have the bridging of EBITDA from first quarter to second quarter and we had $83 million in the first quarter and we recognized the major effects from first to second quarter being the Encourage and Enabler back in full operation throughout the quarter. While in first quarter, the Enabler were suspended for a while and Encourage was out in January due to the water ingress. Ending the second quarter at $107 million.

Then on Page 14, we have the balance sheets and we generally continue to slim down the balance sheets as we repay debt and depreciate the rates. Total assets stands now at approximately $3.3 billion and from last quarter, this is down by 40. Down on too many line items then fluctuate, but I would like to address cash that stands now at $103 million. This is down $57 million, primarily from the extra installment on the Delta, which is $35 million and which is a timing only over the next quarters.

Trade receivables also did some build through the quarter by $18 million as trade receivables were somewhat low in first quarter because of some early payments from clients. Generally, on cash going forward, we should build cash.

And by that, back to you, Bjørnar.

Bjørnar Iversen

Thank you very much, Jan Rune. Let’s turn to some of the highlights of the quarter. Solid second quarter with an EBITDA of $107 million, industry-leading contract backlog of $4.1 billion, no material capital commitment. We are continuing our focus on performance and cost efficiency. Market conditions remains challenging, but indications of improvement for the longer term particularly for newer rigs in the North Sea market and increased scrapping. Of course, the announced combination with Transocean is expected to close fourth quarter 2017.

With that, I think we come to the Q&A session.

Lukas Daul

Thanks and good afternoon, guys.

Bjørnar Iversen

Good afternoon.

Lukas Daul

One technical question, so to say. The suspension of the certificate on D, can you just briefly sketch what you did or what did you have to do and what do you have to do along the way to keep that suspension alive?

Bjørnar Iversen

We have over yearly inspections, which is of course into our OpEx lines for when we are laid off. So there's a program that we are following and I think together with our class society, we are following that. That opens up for this, Lukas.

Lukas Daul

Okay. So you basically need to do an annual review, then you can keep the certificate suspended for up to three years. Is that correctly understood?

Bjørnar Iversen

That's correctly understood.

Lukas Daul

Okay. And then on the outlook for the North Sea. You mentioned that some were scrapping has A taking place; and B is likely. I was just wondering what these assets typically are? Is that sort of related to assets that have been out for a long time? Could you maybe quantify how many rates do you see leaning the fleet over the next few years?

Bjørnar Iversen

I don't think I should speculate and make decision for the Board. Definitely, we see appetite for newer rigs and we think that most boards are now considering to look at older assets that are definitely out of their SPS period. Of course we think that all of this, our thinking, I would say the same rational way as we do. I couldn't comment more than that, Lukas.

Lukas Daul

All right. That's good. Okay, guys, thanks and have a good weekend.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Thank you, Lukas.

Bjørnar Iversen

Thank you very much. Thank you, all for calling into the second quarter presentation of Songa Offshore and with that, we here in Songa wish you a nice weekend. Thank you, guys.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Thank you.

