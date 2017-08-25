Ulta: Headed Back To $300

There is a reasonable argument for this stock to head back to $300 relatively soon.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) reported blowout second quarter numbers, and the stock is down about 10%. Usually, good news causing a sell-off is a sign that valuation is maxed out. But we don't think that is the case here. ULTA stock has come down quite a bit (down 31% since the start of June, versus a near 1% gain for the S&P 500), and this dramatic sell-off has turned a once full valuation into one that now under-appreciates the company's robust growth profile.

We think the sell-off is mostly panic-selling, and believe that once the dust settles, there is tremendous opportunity in buying ULTA stock at these levels.

ULTA data by YCharts

The quarter was very, very good. ULTA once again had a quarter that most other retailers could only dream of having. Revenues beat on the top and bottom. Comparable sales jumped 11.7% higher, with growth being fueled almost evenly by transaction and average ticket growth (versus 14.3% last quarter). Retail comps jumped 8.3% higher (versus 10.9% last quarter). Salon comps grew 7.7% (versus 9.9% last quarter). E-commerce sales soared 72.3% (versus 70.9% last quarter). Gross profit increased 40 basis points (versus 20 basis point compression last quarter). The SG&A rate fell 10 basis points (versus an 80 basis point decline last quarter).

The loyalty program also continued on its robust growth trajectory. The ultimate rewards credit card program is ramping up. Awareness is growing, both on an aided and unaided basis. Successful limited product launches are scaling nicely, and that scaling should provide a nice comp boost in the back-half of the year.

All in all, even when facing a down year in terms of product innovations in the make up category, ULTA continued to post robust top-line growth, healthy margin expansion, and stellar earnings growth.

So what gives?

Well, that really good comp number (+11.7%) apparently wasn't good enough. It compares unfavorably to a 14.4% comp one year ago, and signals to some that the growth story is unwinding. With Amazon (AMZN) and department store competition concerns only heating up, some investors took this comp slowdown as an invitation to get out before the real pain.

But those selling now missed a critical comment from management on the conference call, which we have included below:

In the period during which our market share gains are accelerating, we elected to prioritize earnings growth in margin expansion over comp sales growth. As a result, we chose not to run incremental promotions in July in order to comp over significant clearance activity at the end of the second quarter of last year.

Essentially, ULTA could've had bigger comp growth had they run more promotions in July, like the company did last year. But that would've come at the expense of gross margins and earnings growth. Instead, management chose not to run promotions this year, take a small hit on comp growth, preserve gross margins, and accelerate earnings growth.

The numbers show that this is exactly what happened. While comp growth did fall from 14.4% last year to 11.7% this year, earnings growth accelerated from 24.3% to 28%.

We are fine with a company not running as many promotions, preserving gross margins, and focusing on earnings growth. The net result is higher earnings. That is why management hiked its earnings guide for the full-year from mid-20s growth to high-20s growth.

And it's not like this lower promotional activity is killing comps. After all, comps are still up double-digits and management did hike its full-year comp guide to 10%-11% growth from a prior 9%-11% growth. A big part of that comp hike is the more robust growth on the e-commerce side of things. E-commerce growth actually accelerated this quarter versus last quarter, and management hiked their guide for e-commerce growth to 50%-60% this year, versus 50% prior.

All in all, everything is good with the ULTA growth story. But the stock is selling off as if everything were unwinding. That creates a compelling buying opportunity.

There is a reasonable argument for this stock to get back to $300 rather quickly. The S&P 500 is trading at 18.6x 2017 earnings estimates for earnings growth over the next 2 years of about 10.7%. That gives the market a PEG ratio of roughly 1.7. The Street is projecting 23.1% earnings growth for ULTA over the next 2 years. If ULTA traded in-line with the market in terms of a PEG ratio, that implies a 2017 earnings multiple of roughly 40x. A 40x multiple on 2017 EPS estimates of $8.33 implies a price target north of $330.

That is how we look at ULTA stock. At 25x 2017 earnings estimates, ULTA sock is dirt-cheap considering its robust growth profile. As sentiment normalizes and the market realizes that this is a "growth at a discount" stock, valuation will rebound and ULTA will likely head back to $300.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ULTA, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.