Real Estate And Housing News 8-24-2017 (Video)

We discuss the FHFA House Price Index, MBA Mortgage Applications, New Home Sales, and Existing Home Sales along with some International Real Estate news in this video.

The government is finally starting to crack down on money laundering with these luxury Real Estate Deals. The Housing econ reports for this week all came in on the low side of the consensus range, but this has sort of been representative of the decade long move up from the bottom of the 2007 housing crash. Just slow steady growth year over year with at times some softness in the data, a lot of conservative building practices, and every year, we seem to be progressively moving in an upward angle to improved health in the overall market. The only concern lately, though, is that because of these conservative building practices and an overall tight market in terms of housing inventory, we are experiencing some outsized price gains in residential real estate markets that seem a bit stretched and downright bubbly in some of these cities around the country. In short, the economic fundamentals of some of the cities in the Case-Shiller 20 City Indices don't seem to match the rise in home prices in these cities. Some of these charts just scream sharp correction ahead for these housing markets!



