Playing The Tops: Avi Gilburt On The Market

Gold and the metals complex have been down for a while, but a turn may be coming soon.

While the bull market may have a leg or two left, there could be some bumpiness meanwhile.

One can have a process orientation or an outcome orientation in their investing or elsewhere. Done right, they should go together - set an outcome as a goal, and then build processes that will help get there. Done wrongly, someone focuses too much on process without analyzing whether they are achieving end results, or focuses too much on outcomes and has no systematic way of learning or replicating the results.

We interviewed Avi Gilburt for today's Marketplace Roundtable, and it comes to mind that his approach to technical analysis is an interesting combination of those two elements, though in something of a reverse order. The outcome of market behavior - prices - informs the process he uses to identify new opportunities. Avi is well known as a practitioner of Elliot Wave Analysis, and few investment discussions get more partisan than the technical vs. fundamental analysis school. But when reframing it as a combination of process and outcome orientations, maybe it's easier to grasp the approach.

Whatever it is, it does seem to resonate. Avi launched The Market Pinball Wizard on the Marketplace in early August, and has already moved to #11 on our revenue charts, with over 80 sign-ups. Lest we focus on outcomes too much, we asked Avi to describe his investing process and where he sees the markets heading over the coming months. He also called out his favorite area in the market, which might be familiar to his readers.

Seeking Alpha: Can you describe your investing approach?



Avi Gilburt, author of The Market Pinball Wizard: My approach is based upon a two-fold perspective. While I track the overall market regularly to identify turning points in the market, I also track individual stocks to identify overall expectations on their specific patterns. The reason I do the two layered approach is that we can often find stocks that will move counter-trend to the overall market.

Moreover, my horizons are all based upon my expectations of where I view each chart within its cycle. Some charts may just be starting their long-term bullish cycles - like the metals complex - whereas some are moving into their longer-term topping out cycles - like the equity market.

While I still view the equity market as having several more years to go, I will still be rotating out of the equity markets in the next year or so to move into some of the underperforming sectors that I believe have much more bullish room in their cycles, again, such as the metals complex.

SA: Your focus incorporates a lot of technical analysis (TA). Charts can seem to mean many things, and one of the common criticisms of TA is that the approach isn't tied down to much (fundamentals, for example), so it is unverifiable. A two-part question - How do you incorporate fundamentals into your approach, if at all? And do you have a response to the overall criticisms of TA?



AG: When it comes to an individual company, relative debt load is probably the only factor I consider from a fundamental perspective.

Over my years of investing, I have learned the hard way that markets and stocks often do not trade on fundamentals, as I had been on the wrong side of many moves early in my career, despite the fundamentals suggesting otherwise.

It sent me on a quest to discover what works more consistently in the market relative to fundamentals. That led me to learning about market sentiment, which has supercharged my experience in the markets. You see, I learned long ago that fundamentals are often the most bullish when we are nearing major highs, and most bearish when we are nearing major lows. That is why so many get “caught” at market tops, and will sell out near market lows.

I have explained why in these three articles, with some examples:

Sentiment Speaks: Sentiment 'Trumps' Fundamentals And News

Sentiment Speaks: Do Stock Market Fundamentals Matter Yet - Or Ever?

Sentiment Speaks: How Can Tracking Sentiment Prognosticate Movements In Stocks Like Apple And Amazon?

As another example, most market participants were falling over themselves back at the end of 2011 in the metals market, claiming that the fundamentals were as bullish as they had ever been. They were expecting gold to imminently eclipse the $2,000 mark, and the only matter being argued was “how soon.” When the fundamentals and market participants become so certain, our sentiment analysis was clearly looking for a significant top to be struck:

“Again, since we are most probably in the final stages of this parabolic fifth wave “blow-off-top,” I would seriously consider anything approaching the $1,915 level to be a potential target for a top at this time.” Avi Gilburt, August 22, 2011 A Different Perspective On A Top For Gold

As we all know now, gold topped at $1,921 about a month later, and I was off by $6 on my top call during that parabolic rally.

And, amazingly, even though the market continued to decline for several years, we continued to hear the mantra that “all of the fundamentals that supported the precious metals trade on the long side in 2011 are still there.”

Despite their certainty about the fundamentals, silver still lost 75% of its value from its 2011 highs. Ultimately, I have learned to view price as the pure and only truth in the market, whereas fundamentals can and have led investors down the wrong path more times than I was willing to accept.

And, again, as the market became overly bearish, with most expecting a certain drop below $1,000 in gold at the end of 2015, we began looking the other way. On December 30th, 2015, I urged investors to be moving back into the metals complex, as we were looking for a long-term bottom to be struck imminently due to the significant bearishness evident in the market:

“As we move into 2016, I believe there is a greater than 80% probability that we finally see a long term bottom formed in the metals and miners and the long term bull market resumes. Those that followed our advice in 2011, and moved out of this market for the correction we expected, are now moving back into this market as we approach the long term bottom. In 2011, before gold even topped, we set our ideal target for this correction in the $700-$1,000 region in gold. We are now reaching our ideal target region, and the pattern we have developed over the last 4 years is just about complete ... For those interested in my advice, I would highly suggest you start moving back into this market with your long term money ...” The Gold Phoenix Will Rise In 2016...But Were The Ashes "Manipulated?"

As far as the criticisms about technical analysis, well, my perspective is that not all analysts provide the same quality of analysis. And that includes technical and fundamental analysts. In my quest for placing the greatest probabilities on my side of the trade, I have refined my analysis through the years to provide me with objective standards to alert me as to whether my analysis is right or wrong at various points throughout an entire cycle move, all based purely on price.

Additionally, as I have 15 world-class analysts working with me, they have developed several proprietary timing models which have taken our work to another level of late. As a most recent example, in early July, our analysis (which was published in various articles) suggested that the market was going to find a short-term top between 2,487 and 2,500 SPX on August 9th (And, by the way, our analysis has been correctly calling for a rally to 2,500 SPX for over a year now). As we now know, the SPX topped at the end of the day on August 8th at 2,491, and we have been in a pullback for the last several weeks since that high was struck.

So, while our focus is primarily technical analysis, I have found our method of technical analysis to be much more reliable in both the short-term and the long-term. And, even if someone who is married to fundamental analysis wants to continue down their current path, I would strongly urge them to at least couple it with technical analysis to develop a more reliable overall market and individual stock perspective.

SA: What is your typical asset allocation approach? You cover metals a lot, as well as wider markets, oil, and individual companies. So how does that fit together in your investing?

AG: In working with thousands of individual traders through the years, I have learned that too many follow the Ralph Kramden approach, wherein they are looking for the overnight sensation to get rich. So, as one joins my service, I provide them with general guidelines, some of which are based upon position sizing, and not being highly overweight into one specific idea, trade, or market segment, with the following being a part of the “opening letter” they get when they join my service:

A long time ago, when I was first starting out, and not doing so well, someone in the business gave me some good advice: TRADE THE CHART, NOT THE MONEY. But, when someone has put a lot of money down on a single trade, the emotional attachment to that trade makes it very hard to trade the chart, since your primary concern is the money.

So, I have modified his advice somewhat: Trade the chart using appropriate risk management, so that you are not as worried about the money on any single trade. It is for this very reason we suggest that one does not use more than 3% of their trading capital for any single stock trade, and much less if it is an options trade. By sizing your positions appropriately, it makes it much easier to be less emotional about a trade, and to make the right decisions no matter if the decision is to stop out on a pattern that has broken support, or to take profits at a target.

Since I know you are new, and I do not want to inundate you with advice which is hard to remember on a daily basis, I am going to try to keep my advice to two things. The second piece of advice is that before you enter any trade, know your entry level, your stop out level and your target ... and adhere to this trading plan no matter what happens.

There is an old adage that when you fail to plan, you plan to fail. So, before you enter any trade, you MUST have a trading plan. And, most importantly, you MUST adhere to that plan, and not fall into the “hope” that grips most new traders.

The inexperienced traders will sit in a position until it turns in their favor, if it ever does. Develop a plan BEFORE you enter into a trade, and stick to it. This is setting you up for what traders view as “cutting your losses short and letting your profits run.” Remember, it is not letting your losses run until they finally turn in your favor. The money can be better utilized in another opportunity to make money rather than lying dormant or continually losing. Avi's Open Letter To New Traders (paywalled)

So, our overall perspective suggests allocation across various asset classes without anything being too highly overweight any single one. And, clearly, we discourage huge allocations into one or two individual positions. But, since not all segments of the market are set up to perform equally, clearly we like to develop some overweight positions based upon our expectations, as directed by our analysis.

SA: Your recent article on market sentiment argues that we still have a long way to go before the next bear market, but that there may be some bumpiness this year. How do you position in a case where your near-term outlook and mid-term outlook conflict like that?

AG: How one should position during a pullback is not a question I can answer in a generic sense. There are serious tax ramifications one must consider (assuming the holdings are not in a tax-free account), there are risk tolerance concerns, goals, time frames ... I mean, there are a myriad of reasons that one size does not fit all in this business.

But, for most longer-term investors and the 450+ money managers to whom we provide guidance, our suggestions have centered around selling some of their longer-term holdings that we view as having limited upside, even as the market heads to 2,600 SPX or higher into 2018, and then rotating into other positions where we see much greater potential upside during the next rally segment we expect.

SA: To adapt a question from our recent roundtable on Gold, the price of gold has been rangebound for 3-4 years. What are you watching for in assessing gold's outlook, and where do you think things are heading?

As I noted above, we moved into the market right at the lows at the end of 2015. In fact, I was personally buying gold from another one of the contributors on Seeking Alpha - Doug Eberhardt - the night gold hit its lows in December of 2015. And there is a strong probability that we have seen very long-term lows in the complex being struck at that time. We are looking for further confirmation of our expectation of heading into a multi-decade bull market in the metals complex.

In the shorter term, as long as we do not break the lows struck this past July, the market is set up for a very strong move into the fall of 2017.

SA: What's one of your favorite trades or investment ideas, and what's the story?

AG: Should the metals complex continue to confirm the long-term lows being struck with the continuation of a rally this fall, it will take us a long way in confirming our perspective that we are on the verge of a multi-decade bull market in the metals complex.

Furthermore, while we still see the potential for the equity market to continue to rally into 2018, we see a 15-20% correction commencing after that next rally completes. But we still think there will be one more major rally phase taking hold sometime around 2019-2020 that will last for several more years, and potentially take the SPX to 2,800-3,000 before the bull market which began in 2009 has ended.

As far as my “story,” well, as I have noted before, stories can misdirect you ... but price is truth!

***

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Avi Gilburt is long physical metals and various mining stocks.