Will Congress Deem Tax Reform Worth A Carbon Tax?

Lost amid last week's news about the departure of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was an article in The New York Times on a carbon tax proposal that was recently unveiled in the U.S. Senate by Democratic Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Brian Schatz. The proposal is intended to be a component of President Donald Trump's pending tax reform legislation:

"The plan by the senators, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Brian Schatz of Hawaii, to level a $49 per metric ton fee on greenhouse gas emissions is widely acknowledged as a long shot. But the lawmakers, along with climate activists and a cadre of conservative supporters, insist the tax reform is a way to create bipartisan support. The senators propose to use a portion of the estimated $2.1 trillion they anticipate in carbon tax revenue over the first 10 years to reduce the top marginal corporate tax income rate, something the White House has called for."

The Times is correct to label the carbon tax plan as a long shot; if the Democrats were unable to pass their Waxman-Markey cap-and-trade legislation back in 2009 when they had a majority in the House of Representatives and a super-majority in the Senate, why would a carbon tax succeed now that Republicans have small majorities in both bodies of Congress? Not to mention that President Trump has a record of opposition to environmental regulations that resulted in his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement. There is no shortage of reasons to expect the Whitehouse-Schatz proposal to be a non-starter.

That said, the Whitehouse-Schatz plan is worth considering here, not least because a carbon tax would have a major impact on the U.S. equity markets. The proposal would impose an upstream tax on fossil fuel producers (but not renewable energy producers) that would work its way down to consumers in the form of higher prices for products with larger carbon footprints. Furthermore, the Whitehouse-Schatz proposal contains a number of major differences from the old Waxman-Markey legislation that are intended to garner the bipartisan support that the latter did not have. Finally, the failure of President Trump's healthcare reform effort earlier this year despite the presence of Republican majorities in Congress indicates that his tax reform proposal will face a steep uphill battle without bipartisan support. As I wrote last week, the markets have been signalling a major shift in expectations in favor of the renewable energy sector for the last several weeks already.

The path to a carbon tax

The biggest difference between the Waxman-Markey cap-and-trade bill and the Whitehouse-Schatz plan is that the latter would be revenue-neutral. Whereas most taxes are imposed as a means of increasing government tax revenue, revenue-neutral taxes are purely Pigovian in nature in that they are intended to discourage unwanted behavior (carbon emissions in this case). Rather than serving as a new source of tax revenue, the funds raised from revenue-neutral taxes are used to offset reductions to other tax revenues. The Whitehouse-Schatz plan would do this in two ways: first, it would reduce the top corporate income tax rate from 35% to 29%. Second, it would return the rest of the revenues raised to individuals as an inflation-indexed refundable tax credit (starting at $550 for individuals and $1100 for joint filers), offsetting at least in part some of the impact of the resulting higher energy costs on households. Waxman-Markey, on the other hand, would have created a new revenue stream that would have been used in part to provide additional subsidies to the renewable energy sector. This made it a non-starter in the eyes of most fossil fuel companies due to this inherent double negative impact on their operations (the funds raised from the "tax" that the carbon price would have imposed on them would have been used to make their competitors in the renewable energy sector still more competitive).

Revenue-neutral carbon taxes have long been viewed as a bipartisan means of addressing the negative externality of greenhouse gas emissions in America. No less a figure than Exxon Mobil (XOM) CEO Darren Woods has recently advocated for a revenue-neutral tax. That company was joined earlier this year by its peers BP (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B), and Total (TOT) as founding members of the Climate Leadership Council, and the group took out ads in support of a revenue-neutral tax last June as the Trump administration was deciding whether or not to keep the country in the Paris Agreement. While there is some truth to the cynical view that all four of these firms have large natural gas holdings that would experience strong demand growth in-step with that of renewable electricity capacity under a carbon tax, the support of four of the world's largest fossil fuel producers cannot be ignored.

Several venerable Republican statesmen from the pre-Tea Party era have also expressed support for a revenue-neutral tax this year. A group led by two Secretaries of State (James Baker III and George P. Schultz) and a Treasury Secretary (Henry Paulsen Jr.) in Republican administrations met with members of the Trump administration earlier this year to advocate for the replacement of the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan, which is in the process of being dismantled by its successor, with a revenue-neutral carbon tax. In fact, the group's proposal has much in common with the Whitehouse-Schatz plan: both are revenue-neutral upstream carbon taxes that would distribute at least some of the funds collected to households on a universal basis (i.e., the distributions would not be means-tested). I am not aware of any previous occasions in which a carbon tax has been supported by both Republican elder statesmen and Democratic incumbents. This bipartisan support is widespread among voters as well: a recent survey found that 66% of those polled support a revenue-neutral carbon tax, including 49% of Republicans and 48% of self-described supporters of Mr. Trump.

Given the presence of bipartisan support, at least in theory (Congressional Republicans are reported to be less enthused with the proposal), Democrats are pushing for their party's support of Mr. Trump's tax reform proposal to be made contingent on the inclusion of the Whitehouse-Schatz plan. In other words, if Mr. Trump wants his tax reform legislation to avoid suffering the same fate as his administration's healthcare reform legislation, it likely needs to include the revenue-neutral carbon tax. This position has only been strengthened over the last week following the sacking of Mr. Bannon and the resignation and/or sacking of Special Adviser on Regulatory Reform and activist investor Carl Icahn (the Trump administration told The New Yorker that his role had ended earlier while Mr. Icahn says that he departed of his own accord with Mr. Trump's "blessing"). The hiring of both men was viewed at the time as a means of building support for the new administration among disparate political pressure groups (the alt-right and the anti-regulation business lobby), and their departures in the same week will complicate the GOP's efforts to build a consensus on the tax reform legislation.

It is also worth noting that White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn is viewed by both Senate Democrats and the Baker et al. group as a potential ally for the carbon tax plan given his past support for the Paris Agreement and opposition to Mr. Icahn's push to change the U.S. renewable fuels mandate. If Mr. Cohn remains in his position despite pressure to leave following last week's events in North Carolina, then his influence in the Trump administration will almost certainly increase following the departures of Mr. Bannon and Mr. Icahn. This, combined with the support of Secretary of State (and former Exxon Mobil CEO) Rex Tillerson and administration adviser (and first daughter) Ivanka Trump for the Paris Agreement suggests that anti-carbon regulations could be viewed more favorably in the White House following its latest reshuffle than before.

Carbon tax impacts



The most immediate impacts would be felt by owners of fossil fuel reserves since the companies that extract those reserves would be responsible under the Whitehouse-Schatz plan for implementing the tax. Reserves would decline in value based on their respective carbon footprints, with the largest negative impacts being felt by major holders of U.S. coal reserves such as Peabody Energy (BTU), Foresight Energy (FELP), Westmoreland Coal (WLB) and Cloud Peak Energy (CLD). Additionally, whereas only thermal coal producers would have been impacted by the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan, an upstream carbon tax would almost certainly ensnare met coal producers as well since it would be applied according to carbon footprint rather than just electricity-generating potential.

Petroleum and gas majors such as BP (BP), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Chevron (CVX) would, along with the aforementioned majors, experience more mixed impacts inasmuch as they utilize American-based reserves or bring fossil fuels into the country. Petroleum has a carbon footprint that is larger than that of natural gas but smaller than coal's, and it would become more costly without increasing in value. Natural gas would experience increased demand, however, especially until (or if) utility-scale battery technology achieves the breakthroughs necessary for wide-scale deployment. This is because renewable electricity and renewable fuels would benefit from higher product prices, since these are currently determined by fossil fuel prices, without the higher costs imposed on fossil fuels. Solar PV firms such as First Solar (FSLR), Vivint Solar (VSLR), SunPower (SPWR), SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), and Sunrun (RUN) would benefit from the improved cost-effectiveness of their technology, but only so long as sufficient natural gas was available to provide backup power during periods of intermittency. Likewise, the low-carbon fuel producer Renewable Energy Group (REGI) would have a similar experience, especially since two of its most important inputs, hydrogen and methanol, are mainly derived from natural gas.

Finally, a revenue-neutral carbon tax would be an especially big boon for electric vehicle [EV] and solar PV manufacturer Tesla (TSLA). The tax would be imposed just as its lower-cost Model 3 was being made widely-available to the U.S. market, and the cost-effectiveness of EVs in general compared to that of internal combustion engines would undergo a large improvement due to higher-cost petroleum and, by extension, gasoline. It doesn't take a major stretch of the imagination to envision many people using the proceeds of their annual "carbon tax credits" to justify making the switch that, at present, is not expected to occur at scale until next decade at the earliest.

The odds are certainly stacked against the Whitehouse-Schatz plan. Notwithstanding the Trump administration's recent legislative setbacks, the continual marking of new lows in the state of American political discourse makes it unlikely, in my mind at least, that the Republicans and Democrats in Congress will strike a bipartisan bargain to implement Mr. Trump's tax reform proposal. I suspect that many in the White House and among Congressional Republicans would accept yet another legislative defeat rather than sign off on a carbon tax, even a revenue-neutral one, while many Congressional Democrats prefer to keep the top corporate income tax rate at its current level. That said, it increasingly appears that the Whitehouse-Schatz plan will be the only way that the tax reform legislation as currently envisioned will make it to Mr. Trump's desk for his signature. Given the high level of policy-related uncertainty that has already impacted the energy sector since Mr. Trump's election victory, it is important for investors to be aware of the potential for a major change to energy firms' operating environment. Or, as anti-tax campaigner Grover Norquist recently told the Times: "This time there is money for promoting that this [carbon tax] idea might happen someday."

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.