Microsoft Should Bend A Knee And Accept Surface Laptops Have Issues

Microsoft previously blamed Intel’s Skylake processors for the problems that plagued the Surface Pro 4. The truth is it was because of bad custom software drivers coded by Microsoft.

Instead of dissenting, Microsoft should bend a knee and acknowledge Consumer Reports’ findings. Admitting that older batches of Surface 2-in-1 computers have issues is a sign of maturity.

Consumer Reports said around 25% of Surface computers will present reliability problems after two years of ownership. This is below other competing laptops’ predicted reliability.

I am long Microsoft (MSFT) and I like its successful line of Surface computers. However, I do not approve of Mr. Panos Panay’s blog post loudly disagreeing with Consumer Reports’ recall of its recommendation for Microsoft’s Surface laptops. Consumer Reports no longer recommend people to buy Microsoft’s brand of laptops and 2-in-1 computers because of their predicted poor reliability. Panay argued that Surface laptops’ return/ failure rate (in 1 to 2 year period) is less than the 25% figure mentioned by Consumer Reports.

A leaked Intel internal memo said return/failure rate of Surface Book and Surface Pro 4 was only 10% to 17%. I prefer to go with Consumer Reports 25% estimate. A leaked Microsoft employee-created memo is suspect, it could be defensively underestimating the 2-year reliability of Surface computers. Nevertheless, a 17% return/failure rate of pricey, 2-in-1 laptops that were supposed to compete with Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) MacBook/iPad products, is still unacceptable.

The first quarter of 2017 already posted a significant 26% decline (from $1.1 billion it dropped to $831 million) in Surface revenue. A public note of disapproval from a highly-regarded product rating organization like Consumer Reports could further hurt sales of Surface computers.

Surface is Microsoft’s only brand that proved it can be a hardware vendor like Apple. Long-term reliability or dependability is a paramount requirement for Surface computers. Without it, Apple will continue to rule the high-end consumer/enterprise market for desktop and laptop computers.

It was always my belief that Microsoft could build up Surface laptops and desktop computers into a $5 to $10 billion/year revenue stream. Apple’s decades-old reputation for reliability and quality computers is why its Mac segment still generates more than $5 billion in quarterly revenue.

Microsoft will find it difficult building a base of loyal, repeat Surface computer customers if its products have a notable failure rate after just two years of ownership. My 18-year old Apple PowerMac G3 is alive and still good for article writing and HTML coding. My 10-year old iMac is still great for Photoshop photo editing and vector illustration using Freehand MX. This level of product longevity should be the benchmark of Microsoft Surface computers.

Consumer Reports’ “unreliable" rating for Surface laptops is also in line with Microsoft’s poor ranking (last at no.10) in tech-focused LaptopMag’s Best Brands for Laptops 2017. Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) and Asus (OTC:ASUUY) have equivalent clone products of Surface 2-in-1 laptops and they still got top ranking. They must have better manufacturing process than Microsoft has for its Surface laptops.

Microsoft lost a lot of money over its misadventure on Lumia smartphones. It needs a healthy, growing computer hardware business to make up for its failure in smartphones. Selling high-end Surface computers (with its possible higher margins) is a commendable, Apple-like approach which could finally establish Microsoft as a competent hardware vendor.

Why Microsoft Should Bend A Knee

Instead of posting a dissenting opinion, Microsoft should bend a knee and acknowledge Consumer Reports’ seal of disapproval of Microsoft Surface laptops. The smart answer should have been,“ We are very sorry. Yes, previous generations of Surface laptops have had issues but we are working hard to improve on them.”

The seal of disapproval from Consumer Reports also covers the newly-released Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. The “unreliable” assessment from Consumer Reports is now a lingering headwind for these two new Microsoft computers.

Mr. Panay should do everything to regain the respect of Consumer Reports and win back its recommendation for Surface computers as soon as possible. The market appeal of Microsoft’s Surface-as-a-Service program for business customers is in jeopardy if there’s a dark cloud of reliability over Surface laptops.

Microsoft (and its manufacturing partners) need to improve long-term durability of Surface laptops before it starts leasing them out to enterprise customers. Enterprise buyers are even more stringent than ordinary PC buyers.

Blaming Others For Its Shortcoming Is Terrible

Resolving issues should always start inside Microsoft itself. Microsoft tried and failed to put the blame on Intel’s (INTC) Skylake processors for the problems of the Surface Pro 4. In reality, it was due to badly-written custom software programming by Microsoft which caused the glitches/problems. Intel’s Skylake processors were not to blame.

Other PC vendors like Lenovo had no issues with them. Microsoft blaming Intel for its products’ previous problems was a terrible mistake. It only probably antagonized Intel.

Selling pricey laptops that could have 25% failure rate after just two years of usage is unfair to customers. Instead of attracting long-term loyalty, Microsoft could generate resentment.

Surface computers are high-end/premium products. They are not sub-$250 items that can be conveniently replaced every 24 months. Customers deserve only the best long-lasting computers from Microsoft. It’s been more than three years since the Surface Pro 3 came out. By this time, Microsoft and its laptop manufacturing partners should have vastly improved the build quality and long-term usability of Surface computers.

Final Thoughts

The Surface-as-a-Service computer leasing program is packaged with Microsoft’s enterprise software subscription service. Some business clients might ignore the Surface computer leasing service because of the negative rating from Consumer Reports. It is therefore urgent for Microsoft to quickly dispel the “unreliable” assertion over its Surface laptops.

Doing so require humility and remorseful acceptance of Surface computers’ inadequacies. Mr. Panos Panay has been in-charged of Surface computer products since their initial conception. From the get-go of Surface Pro 3’s release in 2014, Mr. Panay ought to have ensured very stringent build quality of Surface computers. Unfortunately, Consumer Reports taking back its initial buy recommendation for Surface laptops meant somebody at Microsoft made terrible mistakes.

Lip service from Mr. Panay touting the improved build quality of new Surface computers is open to cynicism. Only after two years from now can Microsoft really declare if the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are truly built better than previous generations of Surface computers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, LNVGY, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.