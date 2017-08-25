Will Mondelez lay a finger on Butterfinger?

Hershey and Mars may not be interested in the business, as they too are looking for growth outside the confections market.

Nestle recently announced that it would undergo a strategic review of their U.S. confectionery business, a signal that they are looking to sell the unit.

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) recently announced that they are exploring strategic options for their U.S. confectionery business and Mondelez International (MDLZ) appears to be the most natural fit for the business. If successful, Mondelez may be bogged down by debt for the foreseeable future. Nestle hopes to have the review done by the end of the year, so investors should be prepared for an announcement at any time.

The U.S. confectionery business, which generated CHF 900 million in sales in 2016, is not viewed as being strategically aligned to Nestle's vision statement:

Enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future"

Nestle will retain their international confections business, indicating that the divestiture is more about discarding a struggling business in a highly competitive U.S. market than it is about getting rid of a poor portfolio fit.

U.S. candy makers Tootsie Roll (TR) and Hershey (HSY) trade at 4.4 and 3 times sales, respectively. At a similar valuation, the Nestle business could garner $3 to $4 billion in a sale. Although other conglomerates and private equity firms might be interested in purchasing the unit, the next owner is likely to come from an existing confectioner given that they will be able to extract the most value due overlaps in supply chains, customers, etc. Below is a look at potential suitors for iconic brands Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Laffy Taffy, and Raisinets.

Domestic Competitors

Mondelez appears to be the most natural fit. With their bid for Hershey last year, Mondelez has shown an interest in expanding their U.S. candy business. Current CEO Irene Rosenfeld is scheduled to step down in November and closing a deal for Nestle's business would be a fitting end to her tenure, which is largely known for championing the purchase of Cadbury. It is uncertain how the Nestle unit would fit into new CEO Dirk Van de Put's plans for Mondelez, so Nestle may be best served by pushing to close a deal quickly. Regardless of who is in charge, it is clear that Mondelez will have to do something to arrest the steady decline in their operating cash flow.

One potential hangup for Mondelez is their high level of debt, with a long-term debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.2. Depending on the price of the deal, Mondelez could be faced with debt in excess of 8 times EBITDA. Nearly $1.4 billion of that debt is due by the end the first half of 2020. If the debt load were an issue, Mondelez might be able to come up with a creative offer that involved an asset swap.

Other potential suitors already in the chocolate and confection space include Hershey Company (HSY) (44.1% share of U.S. chocolate market); Mars, Incorporated (29.3%); and Lindt & Sprungli (9.3%). The Nestle business would be a good fit for Hershey, allowing them to further extend their lead in the U.S. market and provide ample room for cost cutting. An all cash deal would allow Hershey to grow EBITDA by 12%, assuming that margins on the Nestle business would eventually trend towards Hershey's current portfolio margins and sales remain flat. With a long-term debt to EBITDA ratio under 2, Hershey could certainly afford to finance an all cash deal for the Nestle business. The biggest impediment to the deal is that combining Nestle's 4.9% share of the U.S. market with Hershey would likely face a FTC challenge. That may be an issue for Nestle, given that they are looking to quickly move on from the business. Hershey has also be pushing to diversify their portfolio towards faster growing and healthier snack foods, so they simply may not be interested in the unit unless the price is too low to resist.

The Nestle brands would also be a good fit for a Mars portfolio that includes Snickers, Starbursts, Skittles, and Twix. The biggest question is how much interest Mars would have in investing in the business given their current focus on health and wellbeing. Mars agreed to acquire animal-hospital chain VCA Inc. in January for $7.7 billion in cash and the assumption of $1.4 billion in debt. Mars, with an estimated $35 billion dollars in annual sales, could likely afford to finance a Nestle deal at the same time as the VCA purchase given that the $23 billion acquisition of Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company is largely behind them.

With $521 million in sales in 2016, acquiring the Nestle unit would help Tootsie Roll become a bigger player in the candy market. Tootsie Roll currently carries very little debt; however, with EBITDA of $118 million in 2016, it does not appear that the company could finance the acquisition unless a third part was brought in and given an equity stake.

International Competitors

European chocolate powers Ferrero and Lindt & Sprungli almost certainly have no interest given their focus on the premium chocolate market. Privately held Perfetti Van Melle might be the best fit of the European confectioners. The maker of Mentos and Airheads had over 2.6 billion euros in sales in 2016, so the deal might be on the high end of their financial capability. However, the Nestle brands would fit well in the portfolio Perfetti Van Melle is looking to expand its presence in the U.S.

Conclusions

There are many potential suitors for Nestle's U.S. confectionery business, but Mondelez seems like the best fit given that Hershey may face an FTC challenge due to their already dominant market position. Purchasing the Nestle unit would help Mondelez grow revenue and earnings, but would stretch the company's finances.

Investors should consider avoiding the initiation of a new position in Mondelez until the Nestle U.S. confection business is sold because Mondelez could be weighed down by debt and unable to invest in their business in the near term if they purchase the unit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSY, AND NSRGY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was intended to promote thought and discussion and is not intended as financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.