GameStop: Don't Bet Against Secular Trends

Two months to the day, I published an article laying out the secular trends in the video game industry, how management has and is facing these trends, and why GameStop (GME) investors should flee the stock. I proceeded to do something that I've never done before; I shorted a stock with a covered 7% yield. After this new quarterly result, I'm more confident than ever to keep my short position. This quarter helps shorts articulate the bear narrative that GameStop is not fending off secular decline.

Quarterly rundown

Source: Gamestop

Despite the rosy picture GameStop attempts to paint in the quarterly rundown, they can't mask they underlying weakness in their core business. After one of their worst US comp store sales declines in history (over 20%) in Q4 2016, many hoped a vibrant hardware market, driven by Nintendo Switch demand could stem the bleeding. GameStop hasn't posted a positive US comp since. US comps were down 1.4%, continuing their losing streak. While many challenged brick and mortar retailers are at-least posting solid digital sales gains, GameStop grew digital sales only 3%, off a small base of total sales. GameStop would point to strong omni-channel growth, but I question what they consider omni-channel. Pre-ordering a game on a tablet in store GameStop management considers omni-channel. Net income and EPS plunged an eye watering 46% and 44%, respectively. I like to follow quiet quarters like Q2 in retail, as they unmask just how strong or weak a company's core performance is. This bottom-line was appallingly poor. A $.15 EPS, missed analyst expectations by a cent.

GameStop is sure to point to growth in their sales through their ThinkGeek and AT&T stores. I fundamentally disagree with putting more eggs into the mall-based retailing basket. GameStop has no moat in the space, and offer no differentiation. Comps aren't even growing in this market, they are simply adding more stores. I'll discuss what strategy I believe GameStop had to move to below.

Half-measures aren't the remedy

In my last GME piece, I laid out where I believed management should have taken the company, which involved buying a video game developer and publisher with an online distribution channel, namely CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF). One of the many headwinds GameStop is facing is they're being supplanted by the video game developers and publishers themselves, as they create their own distribution channels.

It appears GameStop would agree with me, and has fought back by creating their own indie game publisher, GameTrust. The issue, publishing with GameTrust not only is counter to the indie narrative, it's hard to see how GameStop adds any value for the developers. The publisher seems to serve as an option of last resort. Why? GameStop locks down distribution of the physical titles to GameStop stores. The 3 indie titles GameTrust has launched are only availableon GameStop, I double checked Wal-Mart (WMT), Best Buy (BBY) and Target (TGT), and they're not anywhere to be found. The games are published on Steam (private), to mixed reviews and low-sales.

I don't like this strategy. GameStop, instead of offering a value add to developers like they could've if they had an online distribution platform, offer value destruction by limiting where developers can sell their games. These titles are from very low visibility developers, and are not driving increased traffic into GameStop stores.

GameStop can't touch ESports, but they could've

GameStop management loves to point to the overall strength seen in the gaming market, but they don't talk about where the growth is being seen.

Source: Newzoo

Not one of the top 3 ESports titles are available via GameStop, or outside of a digital distribution platform at all. Their model wouldn't work at all. League of Legends, Dota 2 and Counter-Strike Global Offensive are all either free or often under $10 a copy. They make money via in-game micro transactions, something GameStop cannot leverage. I see this evolution in myself, I've gone from purchasing a $60 copy of Call Of Duty every year (via GameStop), to buying Counter-Strike for $9 once and spending hundreds on in-game micro-transactions. Had GameStop owned a digital distribution platform, they could be right in on this market, which is essentially 100% margin.

Conclusion

GameStop is not addressing their secular decline, and instead are doubling down on a failed strategy. The company has destroyed 2/3rds of shareholder value over the past few years, and is staying the course. While the company has the balance sheet and financial flexibility to change, they're running out of time. With the stock inking a new 5 year low today, I have no intention of closing my short position. The lesson I've learned in dealing with retail this year is to never bet against secular trends. While it's always painful to cut your losses, the company does not have a viable plan. The pain is set to continue, and it's time to move on.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long: OTGLF, TGT, WMT