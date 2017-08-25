Peyto Ride Along (Part 4)

In Part 4 of our Peyto Ride Along we are going to do three things: 1) go over our optimistic scenario valuation, 2) run a quick dividend analysis, and 3) consider the value of Petyo's (OTCPK:PEYUF) infrastructure.

Optimistic Scenario

As a preliminary note, we should say that when doing an optimistic scenario, it is always our goal to create a scenario that can realistically happen and for which there is at least some evidence supporting each input. This helps us avoid pure "what if" speculation.

We take our "most likely" scenario from Part 3 as our starting point and go back to using the price forecasts provided by the reserves auditors. This puts the value at $3.9 billion. The logic behind using the auditor's price forecast is that there is presumably some thinking that went into it. However, to gut-check this, we can see how big of a parallel shift in the futures curve would be required to match the valuation produced by the forecast. That requires a $1.08 parallel upward shift in the futures curve. While that does sound like a lot, overall, we see this as being on the outer limit of what can still be within reason.

Next we cut Peyto's AECO differential by half (from -$0.10/mcf to -$0.05/mcf) and transportation expense by 25% (from $0.16/Mcfe to $0.12/Mcfe). This is loosely based on the recognition that efforts are being made to install more pipelines that could lower the differential between Peyto's sales points and the AECO hub, and that Peyto is investing in a liquids pipeline that will eliminate some of the trucking they do with NGL volumes.

The reduced transportation expenses and the narrower basis have little impact overall, increasing the value by $0.1 billion (from $3.9 billion to $4.0 billion). As we can see, the value has only a mild sensitivity to these inputs.

One could argue that we should reduce Peyto's other operating expenses for our optimistic scenario; however, we want to keep a consistent overall context, and since we are assuming higher sales prices for the commodities, it is more likely than not that operating expenses would actually increase instead of decrease. Nonetheless, sticking with the outer fringe of just-barely-reasonable we will hold our operating expense assumptions constant, in spite of the assumed increases in commodity prices. This is a generous assumption in Peyto's favor.

The last thing we do is increase the total well count and accelerate the development process. This is on the logic that, if prices were to snap up to the auditor's forecasts, we would expect to see Peyto pick up its pace of development and for more total wells to be considered economic. We therefore increase the net well count by 40%, bringing the total to 783. This increases the value to $4.5 billion, for an ultimate IRR of 14.4%.

Compared to Peyto's current market cap of $3.3 billion, this $4.5 billion figure does make Peyto look attractive. And given the current low interest rate environment, an IRR of 14.4% would certainly be considered attractive. However, we haste to remind our readers that this optimistic scenario is on the fringe of the plausible. We do not see our optimistic scenario as equally likely as our conservative and "most likely" scenario estimates. Indeed, we would give this something closer to a 10% probability, compared to roughly 30% for the conservative case and 60% for the "most likely" case.

Dividend Analysis

Using the conservative scenario from Part 3, we adjusted the model so that Peyto continues to carry the current level of debt, paying only the interest (i.e. rolling over the principal amount instead of paying it down). What we get are the cash flows shown in the table below. These cash flows are after all expenses from the proved reserves cost estimates, including capital expenses for developing PUD reserves.

As we can see from the table, the cash flows are large enough to cover the dividend in every year except for the first year. This is because, under the reserve report assumptions, 2017 has the highest capital expenses ($432 million vs $336 million the following year). As a result, Peyto would have to borrow a relatively small sum to make the dividend payment.

We need to keep in mind that this is all under a hypothetical pattern of future development. Earlier, when we said the conservative scenario has, in our view, a 30% probability relative to the other scenario, we don't mean the exact sequence of events implied by that scenario is going to happen with 30% probability. In fact, we know with almost certainty that some aspects are going to be different. For instance, it's rare that a company would ever drill exclusively PUD locations in any given year. It will always drill some of its PUD locations, but also some of its probable undeveloped locations, some of its possible undeveloped locations, and maybe even a few wildcat or "test" wells. Therefore, when we say the conservative scenario has a 30% probability, we mean something more along the lines of "Treating all of these peripheral variations as roughly cancelling out or otherwise value-neutral activities, the core value of what we are looking at is likely to center around [insert valuation]."

Returning specifically to our dividend discussion: Most likely Peyto will spend even more than what we have forecast in our conservative scenario, meaning they will have even less cash flow to pay the dividend. However, if their extra drilling is perfectly break even (after accounting for the associated incremental interest expenses), then in the grand scheme of things it won't matter--Peyto could borrow the funds and the resulting marginal assets would have a value that would be a wash against the incremental debt. All in all, therefore, if Peyto is committed to paying its dividend, we see no reason to think that they will be unable to do so in the foreseeable future. Of course, that alone does not mean Peyto is a good investment, nor does it change our valuation analysis (which, overall, suggests Peyto is slightly over-valued), but for readers interested in the dividend we felt it appropriate to share this analysis.

Infrastructure Valuation

We turn now to Peyto's infrastructure. So far we have not explicitly considered the value of Peyto's gas processing plants; however, they have been implicitly factored in, at least to some extent. This is through the effect of lower operating costs and higher NGL price realizations Peyto gets by owning and operating the plants. If these same plants were owned and operated by a third party, they would charge a higher fee to recover their own capital investment in acquiring the plants. One could argue that this would make the value of the plants a wash. Their value, in effect, would be inherited by the value imputed to the benefiting assets--after all, a processing plant has no value in a vacuum.

But this is perhaps premature, too high-level, and runs the risk of becoming an excuse for mental laziness. So let's think this through a big more and see what we can come up with.

From slide 29 of Peyto's June 2017 presentation we see that Peyto has a whopping 955 mmcf/d of processing capacity, with 99% ownership.

While this is impressive, it does not appear to all be utilized.

Peyto's production for the past year and a half has been hovering around 550 mmcf/d. But Peyto is not a 100% working interest holder in the Greater Sundance area, so we have to do some calculations to figure out how much gas they are processing for their partners in the play. Peyto's working interest in the Greater Sundance area is 78.3%, which means approximately 21.7% of the processed gas is owned by third parties. Peyto's average 2016 production for this area was roughly 457 mmcf/d. We divide this by the working interest (78.3%) to get the gross production from these Greater Sundance wells, which was roughly 584 mmcf/d. On top of this we add the 77 mmcf/d from Brazeau, which needs no working interest adjustment because the working interest is very close to 100% (97%). This gives us 661 mmcf/d of capacity that we can feel confident is actually being used.

We think it is unlikely that the excess capacity beyond this amount is being used by other producers in the area. This is based on the absence of any revenues from processing fees in Peyto's filings. Instead there is only a discussion in the 2016 Annual Report of how Peyto uses the fees collected from "jointly owned production" to reduce its operating expenses, which would be a reference to the production associated with the 21.7% working interest we have already accounted for in our 661 mmcf/d figure.

Now that we have an estimate of the capacity that actually has producing volumes to back it (a buyer would only want a plant with volumes behind it), the question arises "How should we assign a value to this 661 mmcf/d capacity?"

One way to approach this would be to reverse the question and ask, "If a company were to pay $100 million for 100 mmcf/d of processing capacity, what fee would it need to charge on a $/mcf basis in order to make a reasonable return on its investment?" We can then look at the answer to get a sense for how this would interact with the valuations we already have for the company, and at the same time get a different angle for assessing whether the hypothesized purchase price seems reasonable. The following table shows the results of asking this question and solving for the answer.

As we can see, if we were to purchase a plant with 100 mmcf/d of capacity for $100 million, we would need to charge a fee of $0.32/mcf to make a 10% rate of return. This clearly illustrates that point that, if $100 million seems too low a price for some readers, any higher price will only be justified in the eyes of the purchaser if they can extract even more value from the gas stream flowing through the plant. That extra value extracted is going to be value no longer in the hands of Peyto. For a purchase price of $200 million, for example, the required fee for a 10% return would be $0.64/mcf.

To those who regularly review E&P filings, these processing fees might appear to be high, but this is only because not all of the "cost" of 3rd-party processing shows up as an expense. Often the agreements are structured so that the gas processor gets a portion of the NGLs to sell as its own. As a result, the $0.32 fee would be partially reflected as an expense and partially reflected as a reduction to Peyto's realized prices--in which case a casual observe might never even notice that a change has happened.

Let's suppose, then, that Peyto's used capacity of 661 mmcf/d could be sold for $661 million. If we take the associated $0.32 fee and add it to our "most likely" scenario from Part 3, sure enough the valuation drops from $2.65 billion to $2.14 billion--a drop of roughly $500 million. This wipes out most of the $661 million in value we were hoping to gain by including the plants.

Hopefully our readers will have found this lengthy discussion on the infrastructure helpful, both from the perspective of determining the utilized capacity and then valuing that capacity--but as we have just illustrated, the ultimate effect on the evaluations we have already provided would be minimal and, in our view, not very meaningful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.