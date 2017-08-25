Don't Stand In Front Of A Loaded Gun

A look at the stocks from a technical analysis point of view.

A few weeks ago we discussed the latest fiasco in the firearms industry in the "voluntary upgrade" of Sig Sauer P320 pistols after the Internet communities found the pistol is not drop safe. In the first article, "Sig Sauer's Bad News Is Relief For Ruger And Smith & Wesson" we discussed the issues and identified how it might be a benefit for American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), Ruger (RGR) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO).

In the second part, "Why Smith & Wesson And Ruger Should Be Thanking Sig Sauer," we looked at Sig's fumbled response and public relations breakdown and further quantified the potential benefits for the major manufacturers.

The conclusion we arrived at was that even though Sig's blunder was going to be a benefit to both publicly traded securities, it would only have a minimal impact on revenues in the short term, of around 1% for both companies.

The really dark cloud over the industry however are the overall declining gun sales and the "Yuge" screw-up by manufacturers and distributors betting on Hillary Clinton becoming president.

I spoke about this very issue in the extremely well-received article, "Excitement For Gun Rights, Anxiety For Gun Investors."

Pricing Pressures

In "Excitement For Gun Rights, Anxiety For Gun Investors," we discussed the new trends seen by the firearms dealers, the glut of rebates for newly introduced firearms and deep discounts on existing inventories.

Since then the sales have continued with a number of users commenting that the one firearm in particular that we discussed, the new Ruger American pistol was recently sold for mid-$200, a gun which is sold for $500 at retail.

One popular handgun that is representative of the deal environment is the HK VP9 Tactical, a firearm that typically sells for $675 or higher now sold for $549.

Source: Palmetto State Armory

The other popular firearm which seemed to be on every other gun owner's wishlist in recent years is the Smith & Wesson Shield pistol. It has an MSRP of $449 and typically had a street price of $400 along with a $75 rebate.

Today you can pick up the gun for $320 with free shipping.

Source: Palmetto State Armory

By the way, for the $320, even though you no longer have a $75 rebate in most states, you get $180 worth of ammo and accessories. (personal defense ammo, extra magazines and a magazine loader)

In states with magazine restrictions or ammunition laws, you still have the $75 rebate. $245 for a brand new Smith & Wesson Shield? Not a bad deal at all.

Good deals for gun owners but I doubt the manufacturers are happy not being able to resupply distributors who were overloaded with inventory and are now selling them likely at a loss.

Falling NICS Data

You have to hand it to certain firearms "perma bulls" for always looking at the bright side.

As per FBI NICS data, May 2017 saw the highest monthly number of background checks. That one number apparently signifies that there is NOTHING wrong with the gun economy. Unfortunately they failed to look at the rest of the year.

The numbers were down over 8% year over year at the time of our last article:

The first concrete evidence of the start of the decline, and not merely a slowdown, is seen in the FBI NICS checks. Looking at the January through May 2017 versus prior year, we see a drop of 998,672 NICS checks, from 11,698,006 to 10,699,334, or a drop of 8.5%, a number not see in the last 8 years.

Unfortunately, May was not a miracle sign of a reversal or that everything is OK, the numbers kept on getting worse.

Source: ATF/FBI NICS Checks

So far this year, six out of seven months show year-over-year declines in background checks.

Through July 2017, there have been a total of 14,343,648 performed NICS checks. This compares with 16,026,660 for the same time period in 2016. This represents a drop of over 10% year over year.

The decrease in NICS checks has accelerated from 8.5% year over year through May 2017 to over 10% year over year through July 2017.

Lower gun prices, lower background check numbers, bigger rebates. Signs of a healthy gun economy? I don't think so.

And then there was the stock price...

Falling Knives

I wrote about the stocks from a technical perspective in yesterday's blog post "Next Leg Down For Gun Stocks?" However, I want to touch on it here.

Since I wrote "Excitement For Gun Rights, Anxiety For Gun Investors," the publicly traded equities have either gone nowhere to became falling projectiles. While investors are typically warned not to try and catch a falling knife, I think in our case it is appropriate to state the obvious, don't stand in front of a loaded gun.

Since my article was published on June 7th, Vista Outdoor was able to eek out a 4% gain based on "not as bad" earnings results.

Seems like some investor looked at my article heeded my warnings (let me think it please) and sent both American Outdoor Brands and Ruger down over 25% in just 2 months. (Why didn't I short it??)

VSTO Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking back to since beginning of the year we can see that all three are down, with Vista Outdoor being down significantly.

VSTO data by YCharts

For the masochist investors we can look at the one-year numbers, we can see the numbers range from bad to worse.

VSTO data by YCharts

Looking ahead from the "technical analysis" point of view, the numbers don't seem any better.

Let's take a look at some charts I presented in the blog post starting with Ruger, the company that is arguably the healthiest with no long-term debt.

Source: TradingView

Since our previous article, Ruger has fallen from the high $60s to the high $40s. The stock is currently sitting at or near the support levels and this will be a make it or break it time before the next leg.

The good news is, on the daily chart at least, that even though both the KST and Coppock Curve indicators are negative, they are showing signs of a potential rebound. Both of these however are indicative of momentum, not exactly stock prices.

Looking longer term at the weekly chart, we get an ugly picture.

Source: TradingView

The major trends of the daily chart are also seen in the weekly chart, but even more pronounced.

We can clearly see in the chart above the major support line here at $49. Breaking this level may send the stock down to the mid-$30s, the 2015 lows signifying the next major support level.

Both of the momentum indicators are just turning negative with confirmed bearish signals.

Looking next at Vista Outdoor, we can see a company that is a fraction of itself from the spin-off from ATK. The stock has fallen from the $50s to the $20s and high teens amid being burdened with its massive debt.

Source: TradingView

Finally we can take a look at American Outdoor Brands Company, parent company of our beloved and iconic Smith & Wesson.

Source: TradingView

The daily chart is fairly ugly and if we are being generous with support lines we can say that the stock is at a current support level. Breaking this level would potentially see it moving down to $15 or so.

Both of the momentum indicators are negative with no signs of letting up.

On a weekly basis, however, it is even more disturbing.

The supporting trendline looks like it has been broken and it is not too difficult to imagine the stock going down to $9 or so, the next major support level. Both of the indicators are again negative.

Out of the three, while Ruger might be OK, don't try to catch a falling knife. If you are long, protect yourself with some puts if you must own the stock.

Bottom Line

As I have been stating starting in the beginning of the year, this will be an amazing time to be a gun owner, but a bad time to be a gun investor.

With President Trump, I believe we now have a safe environment for the Second Amendment that will ensure a gun-friendly buying environment. That gun-friendly government unfortunately removes the "must buy before the gun control" purchases that have driven the gun sales during President Obama's time in office.

Furthermore, the firearms manufacturers and distributors bet on the wrong horse in the elections and produced a glut of firearms that must now be sold into a market with declining year-over-year demand.

Investors, at least institutional investors have seemed to opened up their eyes and have started dumping shares. From the technical analysis point of view, the stocks present themselves as risky propositions to hold and in my opinion have more substantial downside risk than upside exposure.

I hope this article was helpful and of interest. I thank you for your time and interest.

