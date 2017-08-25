Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Adamas Pharmaceuticals Scores Huge Win

All the other notable news, events, and analyst ratings from across the sector is posted below. We also revisit Flexion Therapeutics before its October PDUFA date.

FDA approvals on drugs from Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Kamada should help sentiment on the sector today on the margins.

The biotech sector is having its best week of August so far as resistance levels have been tested and are holding.

The biotech sector is riding a big gain in trading Tuesday to its best weekly gain in August. Resistance levels have now been tested and have held. However, with second quarter earnings season over, outside a substantial pick up in M&A activity; I think the major biotech indices will remain range bound until third quarter earnings season commences. This is my view for the overall market as well. Sentiment on the sector today should be helped marginally by a couple of FDA approvals (see below).

In the latest change at the FDA under new management, the agency will now share non-public and commercially confidential information with its European counterpart, the EMA. This means both agencies will mutually recognize one another's pharmaceutical manufacturing inspections. This will reduce duplicative inspections and reduce costs. Common sense in government, it does occasionally happen.

Shareholders of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) got good news just after the bell Thursday. The FDA gave the green light to the company's compound GOCOVRI (amantadine) extended-release capsules for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) receiving levodopa-based therapy. It is the first drug formally approved for this indication. In the United States, there are approximately 150,000 - 200,000 people with Parkinson's disease whose daily life is impacted by this symptom.

We recently revisited Adamas before this critical date recently and gave it a 'thumbs up' heading into this decision. The shares are up over 40% in early trading Friday. Adamas is also the only stock in both the Insiders and Biotech Forum model portfolios. I may even start to 'marinate the ice cubes' a bit early this Friday.

The FDA also green lighted KEDRAB this morning for passive, transient post-exposure prophylaxis of rabies infection, when given immediately after contact with a rabid or possibly rabid animal. Kamada (KMDA) holds the license for KEDRAB, and Kedrion Biopharma has exclusive rights to commercialize the product in the United States. Rabies is a life-threatening condition that impacts approximately 40,000 people in the U.S. each year, representing an annual market opportunity of approximately $100 million.

Not surprisingly given the news on Adamas, analysts are raising price targets on the name this morning. Cowen boosts is analyst high price target from $45 to $55. JMP Securities moves from $29 to $33. Good article from another SA contributor this morning about ADS-5102 potential in multiple sclerosis, which is a bigger market than Parkinsons. Might be seeing the beginning of a major run in the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) picks up its seventh analyst Buy reiteration in August by my count. This morning it is Piper Jaffray with a $68 price target. Previous prices from the likes of Oppenheimer to Jefferies have ranged from $66 all the way up to $130.

Nuvasive (NUVA) also is seeing a lot of analyst 'love' in August. With the fifth Buy rating of the month is again Piper Jaffray with a $90 price target. Previous price targets in August have been in a tight range of $80 to $85 from analyst firms like RBC Capital and UBS.

Given the couple of FDA approvals above, it seems appropriate to highlight another small cap concern with an upcoming PDUFA date in today's Spotlight feature. The stock of Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) is starting to run again. It has been awhile since we highlighted this small cap name and this seems an opportune time to revisit this concern prior to its all important October 6th PDUFA date around its primary drug Zilretta.

Zilretta as regular readers know is an extended-release treatment for patients with Osteoarthritis {OA}. The PDUFA date is to hopefully greenlight this treatment for OA of the knee. Zilretta is injected and has provided relief up to 12 weeks in trials. This is a large market, with some 20,000 of similar procedures occurring daily in the United States. Other approved products to treat this indication have drawbacks (see below). Zilretta seems to be effective, well-tolerated, safe, non-addictive and provides relief for up to three months. A much needed combination in this space.

Analyst Commentary:

Analysts are getting more positive on Flexion in recent weeks. Just over two weeks ago both BMO Capital (PT $35) and RBC Capital (PT $44). Today the shares were initiated with an Outperform rating by Northland Capital. The median analyst price target on FLXN is just below $40.00 a share.

Outlook:

I continue to be positive on the chances for Zilretta approval on October 6th as well as for further capital appreciation on Flexion into that decision. A Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the safety of the repeat administration of Zilretta has been fully enrolled. Results should be out in the second half of 2018. The company is ramping up commercialization activities in anticipation of approval and launch of Zilretta. The company ended the second half of 2017 with just over $350 million in cash on hand. Given that and the potential for Zilretta, the stock's market capitalization of just over $750 million despite the recent rally; seems too low given the company's prospects.

