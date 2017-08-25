Why Starbucks Is A Better Dividend Stock Than McDonald's Now

McDonald's stock has trounced Starbucks over the past year. But McDonald's turnaround may now be priced in.

McDonald's and Starbucks are the biggest publicly-traded restaurant chains, and both pay dividends.

By Bob Ciura with edits by Ben Reynolds



McDonald’s (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX) are the two largest publicly traded food and beverage chains in the world.

At first glance, McDonald’s and Starbucks do not appear to have much in common. McDonald’s is typically associated with burgers and fries, while Starbucks is known for its coffee. And, they appeal to different types of customers.

However, as McDonald’s has expanded its McCafe product line, and Starbucks makes a bigger push into food, they are quickly becoming fierce competitors.

As far as dividends, Starbucks is a relative newcomer, while McDonald’s has increased its dividend for 40 years in a row. McDonald’s is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of companies in the S&P 500 Index, with at least 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

For comparison, Starbucks has increased its dividend seven years in a row. McDonald's has proven its willingness to pay rising dividends over a far longer time frame than Starbucks.

While dividend history does matter, what happens over the next decade is far more important for investors.

This article will compare-and-contrast the two industry giants, to see which is the better dividend growth stock today.

Business Overview & Recent Events



Winner: McDonald's

McDonald’s and Starbucks both performed very well last year. The environment is positive for both companies.

Starbucks is a high-growth company. It achieved 31% sales growth from 2014-2016.

Source: Biennial Investor Day Presentation, page 6

In fiscal 2016, Starbucks grew total sales by 11%, to $21.3 billion, due to store openings, as well as 5% growth in comparable-restaurant sales. For the year, adjusted earnings-per-share rose 17%.

McDonald’s earnings-per-share increased 16% in 2016, thanks to 3.8% comparable sales growth, cost controls, and share repurchases. McDonald’s had a great year, thanks to new menu offerings and the move to all-day breakfast.

But, looking a little further back, its growth has not been as impressive as Starbucks’. McDonald’s sales and operating profit actually declined from 2014-2016.

Source: 2016 Annual Report, page 12

The company has turned itself around after weak performance in 2014 and 2015.

McDonald’s performed very well in 2016, and has continued this trend into 2017. Over the first two quarters, McDonald's earnings-per-share are up 26% versus the first two quarters of fiscal 2016.

While McDonald's earnings-per-share are rising rapidly, revenue is actually slowly declining. This is because McDonald's is increasing the percentage of its stores that are franchised. Franchised stores show lower revenue - but higher profits - on the income statement.

Starbucks is still firing on all cylinders as well. Over the first three quarters of fiscal 2017, comparable-store sales rose 3%. Total revenue rose 7% in that time, as Starbucks has opened another 299 net stores so far in fiscal 2017. Earnings-per-share increased 6% over the first three quarters.

Growth Prospects

Winner: Starbucks

Starbucks has an ambitious growth plan, underpinned by huge new store openings. It opened more than 2,000 net new stores in 2016, and plans to open another 2,100 new stores in 2017.

China is a particularly compelling growth opportunity for Starbucks. It recently purchased the remaining 50% of its East China joint venture, further demonstrating the company’s long-term commitment to China.

Source: Biennial Investor Day Presentation, page 11

Revenue growth consistently exceeds 20% annually in China, and Starbucks is opening more than 500 stores there each year. By 2021, Starbucks expects to operate 5,000 stores in China, which will more than triple revenue and operating profit there, compared with fiscal 2017 expectations.

McDonald’s planned store openings are not as aggressive as Starbucks. Instead, McDonald’s is investing to improve the performance at existing stores. It is focusing on franchising, store redevelopments, and use of new technologies to drive growth. For example, McDonald’s expects to refranchise 4,000 restaurants by the end of the year. Heading into 2018, approximately 93% of McDonald’s restaurants will be franchised.

In addition, McDonald’s expects to achieve $500 million in general and administrative cost reductions. By 2019, it expects to cut another 5%-10% from its cost structure. The company expects these measures to result in 3%-5% sales growth each year, and annual earnings growth in the high-single digits.

Competitive Advantages & Recession Performance

Winner: McDonald’s

Both McDonald’s and Starbucks have multiple competitive advantages, including economies of scale, and strong brands. With tens of thousands of stores, McDonald’s and Starbucks can pressure suppliers, and squeeze out excess costs. They also hold pricing power, thanks to their excellent brands. McDonald’s and Starbucks have the #9 and #35 most valuable brands in the world, respectively.

Of the two, McDonald’s is the more defensive business model. Starbucks sells premium-priced items, while McDonald’s is in cheap fast food. Consider how the two companies performed during the last recession. McDonald’s earnings-per-share during the Great Recession are shown below:

2007 earnings-per-share of $2.91

2008 earnings-per-share of $3.67 (26% increase)

2009 earnings-per-share of $3.98 (8% increase)

2010 earnings-per-share of $4.60 (16% increase)

McDonald’s grew earnings in each year of the recession. Starbucks' earnings-per-share during the Great Recession are shown below:

2007 earnings-per-share of $0.44

2008 earnings-per-share of $0.36 (18% decline)

2009 earnings-per-share of $0.40 (11% increase)

2010 earnings-per-share of $0.64 (60% increase)

Not surprisingly, Starbucks outperformed McDonald's since the recession ended. Still, McDonald’s has the more recession-resistant business model.

Dividend History & Yield

Winner: Toss-Up

A few years ago, this category would have been a no-brainer. When McDonald’s was struggling to turn itself around, the stock was yielding well over 3%, as recently as last year. But, the stock has soared since then, which caused its dividend yield to sink to just 2.4%.

On the other hand, Starbucks stock is down about 6% in the past year. It has continued to increase its dividend, which has brought the dividend yield up to 1.9%. Starbucks should be expected to increase its dividend at a significantly higher rate than McDonald’s moving forward. For example, their five-year dividend growth rates are as follows:

Starbucks 5-year Dividend CAGR: 24%

McDonald’s 5-year Dividend CAGR: 6%

Starbucks’ dividend growth has exceeded McDonald’s, by 18 percentage points per year, on average. This is because of Starbucks’ higher earnings growth rate, and lower payout ratio.

Over time, a higher dividend growth rate means investors can earn a higher yield on cost with Starbucks, than McDonald’s. And, since the spread between their dividend yields has contracted to just 50 basis points, the breakeven point is not too far off.

For example, let’s assume Starbucks raises its dividend by 20% per year moving forward, while McDonald’s holds to its 6% dividend growth rate. In five years, investors who buy Starbucks today will earn a yield on cost of 4.7%. Meanwhile, McDonald’s would have a 3.2% yield on cost in five years.

McDonald's is the better choice for dividend investors with a short investing time horizon, who need to maximize current income. For those with an investing time horizon longer than a few years, Starbucks is the better stock.

Final Thoughts

A few years ago, McDonald’s stock was trading well under $100, with a 3%+ dividend yield. That was the best time to buy the stock, and investors who did have been greatly rewarded with huge capital gains and dividends. It remains a strong holding as part of a dividend portfolio.

But now is not the time to buy McDonald's...

The stock currently trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 24x expected 2017 earnings. McDonald's is valued at a premium thanks to its recent strong performance.

At today’s prices, Starbucks has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26x expected 2017 earnings.

McDonald's and Starbucks are actually trading at similar valuations. Starbucks simply has much better growth prospects because it has more room to grow its store count. McDonald's is a more mature business that will very likely not match Starbucks growth over the next 5 to 10 years.

McDonald's has a slightly higher dividend yield, but that would be erased quickly by Starbucks' higher dividend growth rate. As a result, Starbucks appears to be the better dividend growth stock today.

