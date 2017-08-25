Taking A Closer Look At Fitbit: Is It Time To Buy?

Fitbit has a clean balance sheet, which provides years of operating runway should performance not go to plan.

Fitbit will be unveiling its smartwatch before the upcoming holiday season, which has the potential to return the company back to growth (based on 4th quarter guidance).

Fitbit's (FIT) stock has stabilized somewhat over the last 6 months and has generally traded between $5-$6 per share. However, this is still well off all-time highs (Fitbit once traded above $50 per share). While I do consider this a very risky stock, Fitbit is midway through a 'transition' period and there are a few bright spots. I now consider it a stock to begin buying in small quantities. My opinion is mostly based on Fitbit's rock-bottom Price/Sales multiple and the possibility they return to growth during the upcoming Christmas season.

Fitbit's Historical & Recent Performance - Negative

Revenue increased during 2016, but margins suffered which led to a decrease in gross profit. According to Fitbit's 2016 annual report, the decrease in gross margins for 2016 was driven by increasing costs of warranty claims for legacy products, a charge for liabilities to contract manufacturers for excess components, an increase in rebates and promotions to retailers and distributors, and accelerated depreciation of manufacturing and tooling equipment.

The good news is that gross margins appear to have recovered so far this year. Another concerning aspect of 2016 and thus far this year is Fitbit's level of operating expense. Going back to 2015, Fitbit was producing far more revenue per dollar spent on operating expense.

Breaking Fitbit's sales down on a quarterly basis is where Fitbit's problems become more apparent. The last three quarters were significantly lower on a year-over-year basis. However, all eyes will be on the upcoming Christmas season. Fitbit will soon be unveiling a smartwatch and expects sales to grow in the fourth quarter compared to last year if they hit their median guidance.

Note - Q3, Q4, and full-year 2017 is the median guidance provided by Fitbit in their most recent quarterly earnings release.

Data provided by Fitbit's quarterly and annual filings.

Full-Year 2017 Guidance - Potentially Positive

Fitbit's most recent quarterly earnings provided the following full-year 2017 guidance:

Revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.7 billion.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 42.5% to 44%.

Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of ($0.40) to ($0.22).

Non-GAAP free cash flow loss in the range of ($80) million to ($50) million.

Effective non-GAAP tax rate of approximately 46%.

Stock-based compensation expense in the range of $90 million to $100 million and share count of approximately 230 million

The full-year figures are concerning since it will show a year-over-year decline in both sales and profits, but there are a few potentially positive developments. First, as I mentioned before, if Fitbit can hit at least the median revenue target, they will return to quarterly sales growth in the 4th quarter. If Fitbit hits the top-end of its guidance, it could be its best quarter ever. Second, gross margins will have increased from last year and be above other consumer electronics companies like GoPro (GPRO) and Apple (AAPL).

Fitbit's Balance Sheet - Positive

Fitbit has no debt and plenty of cash. Based on the most recent full-year 2017 guidance, Non-GAAP free cash flow burn is expected to be at most ($80) million. Even though performance has been pretty bad this year, this means that Fitbit has many years of runway left based on existing cash reserves.

Data provided by Google Finance.

Valuation - Positive

Fitbit's stock is priced at rock-bottom levels given a Price/Sales multiple that is only 0.76x. If Fitbit can get back on a growth curve, you will see this ratio bounce back up to a more reasonable level very quickly, which provides a lot of upside in the stock.

FIT PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

I consider GoPro an excellent comparable since they are also in the consumer hardware business and seem to have all the same issues Fitbit has right now. GoPro might actually be in an even worse position than Fitbit, but their stock currently trades at a 1x Price/Sales multiple, which indicates Fitbit is undervalued. You can see that both Fitbit's and GoPro's Price/Sales multiple used to be much higher when each company was on better footing.

I've also included Apple as a comparable, since it's a consumer electronics company with similar gross margins to Fitbit. Apple definitely deserves a premium because, well, it's Apple, but this is a good indicator of what a more reasonable Price/Sales multiple should be for a consumer electronics company that's performing well.

Wall Street's Opinion - Positive

According to MarketWatch, 4 out of 17 analysts recommend Fitbit as a "buy," 1 recommends a "sell," but most recommend a "hold." However, the average target price is $6.71 per share, which represents 19% upside from the current stock price.

Conclusion

Fitbit's last few quarters have been rough and have shown considerable degradation in sales performance. As a result, the stock has been hammered and now trades at a price that would have been inconceivable a few years ago. With that being said, I believe Fitbit presents an attractive high-risk, high-reward profile based on the following:

Fitbit's Price/Sales multiple of 0.76x is very low. If Fitbit returns to growth in the 4th quarter, I believe this multiple will increase and result in a huge amount of upside for the stock.

Fitbit has a good balance sheet and low cash burn. Even if the upcoming holiday season doesn't go to plan, the company will still have a few years to figure out a path forward without needing to turn to debt or the secondary market.

Fitbit's enterprise value is only $644 million. This is one of the reasons I believe their stock price has stabilized this year. It's conceivable that the Fitbit brand is worth at least that much, so I believe this provides some downside protection in a worst-case scenario.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.