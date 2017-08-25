Recent Results Support This 12% Yielder

We highlighted this mall REIT, Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), back near the start of the year as an oversold and extremely cheap turnaround story. To read our initial analysis, see our write-up here. Our thesis rested on management's strategy to discard many of its non-core properties and put to rest the notion that it is a "bad mall" operator. The retail sector continues to get bombarded by the media and stories about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) killing thousands of businesses through its e-commerce strategy.

If Jeff Bezos doesn't care about making a profit on consumer retail, how can a brick and mortar store (and the mall property owner) compete?

The turnaround story rests on focusing on the tenants from both a quantitative and qualitative framework. In order to compete with Amazon and other e-commerce retailers, they need to shift the tenant mix towards those that provide differentiated products and services. If the mall is full with high-end women's clothing stores, how many males or children will want to walk around the space?

Management correctly identifies tenant mix to a mutual fund portfolio manager constructing an asset allocation and underlying sector exposures. WPG is actively reducing its exposure to weak retail categories and seeking out additional categories and services that are under-served in its properties.

It has been doing this at an amazing clip for the most part. Of its 2.6 million square feet in executed deal (re-leasing), approximately 40% are now what management refers to as "lifestyle tenancy". These include food and beverage with a large focus on restaurants, entertainment, and fitness and wellness (many gyms now being located at their malls including 24 Hour Fitness).

Re-leasing spreads are up an amazing 10.2%, positively affected by the 9.3% increase in the enclosed properties and 12.6% increase in open-air centers. Over the next 12 months, approximately $21 million in new income will come online from executed leases recently engaged. We will tout the superior and underrated (in our opinion) management team.

Even with the large amount of closings from Macy's (NYSE:M), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) (the latter two likely disappearing eventually) combining to close 350 stores this year, just five has affected WPG. Of those five, two were natural lease expirations that the company anticipated and had redevelopment plans in place on the day of expiration. It only had to purchase one of those properties: a Macy's space which it will be announcing redevelopment plans for in the next few months.

It has planned on spending $125 million in 2017 (according to management on the recent conference call), reinvesting heavily in combating the well-known threat to its business. One of the Sears closures in its Markland Mall is a good example of its redevelopment strategy. The company is investing $17 million to remake the building into 10 new tenant spaces including a larger box retail chain, grocery, entertainment, and restaurants through its hybrid model.

Another positive factor is its hybrid model of open and enclosed structures. This accounts for 70% of its enclosed assets with nearly all future projects and redevelopments incorporating this hybrid strategy. As it shifts towards a combination of enclosed malls with open-air concepts, it is also moving towards unencumbered assets. This means that it does not have department stores as an anchor tenant. Today, 34% of NOI is coming from unencumbered assets.

80% of the tenants have stable to growing revenues rising to 85% by the end of the year. That tends to fly in the face of a failing mall operator.

Second Quarter Results

I'm pretty damn proud of our leasing professionals as year-to-date leasing volume, including executed leases and store openings, totaled 2.6 million square feet. Let me put this into perspective. In our enclosed assets, bankruptcies which we really believe have reached an apex, accounted for 260,000 square feet or 1.7% occupancy loss. - CEO Lou Conforti

Despite the bankruptcies, it ended the quarter with just a 10 bp decline in occupancy. More importantly, it saw positive re-leasing spreads, meaning that new leases generate greater net operating income on a per square foot basis than the lease it was replacing. This is a key for future operating income and the downward spiral being felt in many of the lower tier malls.

In the second quarter, comparable net operating income ("NOI") growth was flat for its tier 1 assets which are 80% of the total NOI. This consists of 88 properties with another two likely to be "upgraded" to tier 1 status possibly by year end and boosting tier 1 to 84% of NOI.

Net debt to EBITDA should fall to 6.3x from 6.5x currently or another 0.2 turns. This is a massive amount of progress from when it was spun and had a net debt to EBITDA level of 7.9x. The company continues to have substantial liquidity of $1 billion and with an AFFO payout ratio of 75%. That means that the firm has a substantial amount of internally-generated cash flow to fund its redevelopment strategy and re-positioning of the portfolio.

Similar to its first joint venture last year with O'Connor Capital, it conducted a second transaction in the most recent quarter in order to enhance its overall liquidity and reduce total leverage. This second JV amounted to $350 million in net proceeds on seven properties. The proceeds of the JV were used to pay down its $900 million credit facility in its entirety. It now has that entire facility available to the company along with the $90 million in cash on hand.

The company has little debt maturing in the next 18 months but does have another large tranche of debt coming due in 2019 amounting to over $900 billion. The current facility is enough to cover that principal; however, we think it will be able to return to the unsecured debt market sometime next year issuing new bonds to roll that debt.

Management discussed on this on the call:

With the leverage levels now within our long-term targeted range, our balance sheet focus has shifted towards addressing the concentrations of unsecured debt maturities in fiscal years 2019 and 2020. As previously mentioned, we are looking to recast our credit facility and related term loans, which should allow us to push out the maturity dates on such day. We're also keeping an eye on the unsecured debt markets, looking for the right window for execution. Success on both fronts will allow us to enhance the overall debt maturity profile of the company.

Management guided to 1% NOI growth for the third quarter with flat qoq FFO per share.

As long as the debt markets remain healthy and the company continues on its track of improving the balance sheet while at the same time of reinvesting in its business, it should not have a problem rolling its debt. The company will generate approximately $1.68 in FFO per share this year while paying out $1.00 in dividends for coverage of 1.68x. It will also spend $0.08 per share in interest and another $0.31 in recurring capex spend and deferred leasing costs leaving a significant cushion of 1.20x to the dividend sustainability.

When Will Growth Return?

The valuation is cheap but the market is pricing in a long progression of decline in FFO per share. FFO growth is estimated to be down 10% in the next year through 2018. Investors are likely perpetuating that negative growth at least for several more years into the future, and possibly almost in perpetuity if they feel the death of the mall is down the road.

(Source: NAREIT)

We do think that investors are underestimating the team of Lou Conforti which is blunt on the calls but clear about its task in fixing the business. We do think Adjusted FFO per share bottoms in 2018 as the company "fixes" many of the problem tenants like JCP, Sears, and even Macy's.

There are many ways that Washington Prime can deal with problem malls or anchor tenants for which the market doesn't really give it credit. For example, a lot of press has been made of its Mesa Mall property in Grand Junction, CO. The mall has been in decline due to decreasing traffic, and WPG defaulted on the $87.3 million non-recourse loan putting the property back to the lender.

But rather than operate the mall, the lender quickly sold it back to WPG, at the lower price of $63 million. The creditors, which included some bond funds, insurers, and other institutional investors, chose to take a haircut on their positions of 28% rather than take ownership and operate the mall.

WPG is now investing in the mall which is anchored by Sears, J.C. Penney, and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) - all struggling retailers. Though a class B property, it has a competitive advantage as being the only mall in town with the nearest other enclosed malls being more than 250 miles away. These class B properties for WPG represent just 8% of NOI but investors place such a heavy focus on them.

This is the first time WPG was able to secure a discounted payoff rather than completely walking away from the property. This could affect valuations nationwide and rework much of the non top-tier malls. If the business is still viable, like the Mesa Mall, but the initial valuations were too high (often made during the 2003-2007 boom years), the property owners and creditors are increasingly likely to come to better terms for both parties. It is not in the best interest of the creditors to saddle an overvalued property with excess loan payments that hamper redevelopment of the long-term viability of the mall.

While the market is still in a bit of flux, over the next 18-24 months, we think the reinvestment plans of management and the full implementation of its hybrid approach will likely start to generate positive NOI growth for the firm.

Valuation

The shares remain very cheap in the mid-$8 range with an FFO yield of 19.6%. We estimate a liquidation value per share in the low-teens using fairly conservative cap rates. But on a P/FFO basis, only CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) is cheaper than WPG. The current FFO yields show the large spread between the haves and the have-nots. For reference, the top tier mall operator, Simon Properties (NYSE:SPG), carries a FFO yield of 6.8%.

Ticker FFO Yield O 5% CBL 25% KIM 6% PEI 16% STOR 6% BRX 11% WPG 20%

The market may be assuming that the FFO and AFFO are unsustainable given the risk that other big box retailers will leave their stores. In our opinion, that is very short-sighted as this management team has been shown to be adept at re-purposing this large amount of real estate into much more productive uses.

There is a clearly a disconnect going on here given that the debt is investment grade and yet its equity yields such a high rate. We think this is a split between the bond market and stock markets with the latter being more driven by the negative sentiment.

The main driver is likely the sustainability of the dividend, which we think is good for at least the next year. Once it reconciles its small debt wall for 2018-2019, this overhang towards dividend sustainability will likely fade.

We think the shares are likely to see lower FFO per share through 2018 when the company put its overhangs behind it and starts to post decent growth in NOI again. Retail is going through a recycling, not a death. While Amazon is certainly a threat, people cannot order the same level of entertainment on Amazon (yet) or go to the gym on Amazon. The retail market will adapt through creative destruction and simply revamp its offerings. Store after store of moderately priced clothing boxes are unlikely to remain while new concepts of retail are born.

Shares of WPG go ex-dividend on August 30.

Another way to play it remains its preferred offerings. The company has two issues that trade near par:

WP Glimcher Realty 6.8875% Cum Preferred (WPG-I): The issue becomes callable in March of next year but is lower cost compared to its other issue. It pays $0.43 every three months on the January, April, July, October schedule and goes ex-dividend on 9/28. The shares have a current yield of 6.83% and a yield-to-call of 5.87%.

WP Glimcher Realty 7.5% Cum Preferred (WPG-H): This is its highest cost debt that just became call eligible on August 10th. We do think it will call these shares in the next year - likely sooner rather than later. This issue pays $0.47 per quarter on the same January month schedule as the I share. The current yield is 7.45% with a slightly negative yield to call. We would avoid these shares and focus on the I shares.

Conclusion

As the balance sheet improves and the underlying NOI returns to growth, we think the shares could materially be re-rated as the story will shift from dividend sustainability to potentially dividend growth. For our members, we are recommending being choosy on price when accumulating shares. We think they will trade between $7.50 and $9.50 for several more quarters until the headwinds and overhangs are rectified. Think of the $2 range as a temperature scale whereby we would likely be adding around $7.50 but holding or even trimming near term around $9.50 or $10.

