Wells Fargo: No End In Sight

Wells Fargo (WFC) isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, as a $200+ billion market cap big bank. However, it also might not be going anywhere in terms of its stock price. The bank can’t seem to shake fraud overhangs. The corporate culture there needs a good cleansing, however, it won’t get an activist investor anytime soon.

For one, an activist taking on a massive Wall Street bank is tough, if not impossible, then you add to that that Warren Buffett is a major shareholder, who’s a notorious pain for activist investors.



When it rains it pours...

Wells Fargo opened a bunch of fake bank accounts and credit cards for its customers. Now it’s been closing actual “live” accounts that customers need. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is now knocking on its door. Just another regulatory probe the bank faces. Some customers fell on hard times after Wells Fargo unexpected froze or closed accounts with funds in them.



Still, through it all, Wells Fargo trades at a premium valuation to all its big bank peers - coming in at 1.5x book value, while JPMorgan (JPM) is at 1.4x and both Bank of America (BAC) and Citi (C) trade for less than book value.



There’s no doubt Wells Fargo has built a great banking franchise. There’s a reason that Buffett owns $26 billion of Wells Fargo - 10% of the bank. But it’s the widespread overly aggressive management practices that make the bank concerning. It wasn’t just one fraud and done, there have been various types of fraud and malpractice that have come to light. This type of corporate misconduct appears widespread and goes beyond just the former CEO John Stumpf who retired last year. Having a very aggressive sales culture is one thing, but outright fraud and deceit is another. Then Wells Fargo was firing employees who tried bringing the scandal to light, plus charging customers for insurance it already had.



The squeeze is on



In the end, will this break Wells Fargo? Not at all. Will it trade at a discounted valuation now, it doesn’t look like it. But what I do fear is that growth might be muted going forward. We’re already seeing some capped growth with banking accounts and credit cards - i.e. customers are closing accounts willing or shying away from Wells Fargo given all the scandal. I believe the stock price will be muted, at least relative to Citi and Bank of America, as Wells Fargo loses billions.



And not billions in the sense that of rising costs or even regulatory fees, but billions in the sense of lost trust. One of the biggest bull theses for Wells Fargo was that it could consistently generate more revenue per customer than any bank. We have found out that the reason behind that is the fact that Wells Fargo was wrongfully charging customers and outright creating fake accounts.



The superior margins that Wells Fargo - i.e. revenue less operating expenses - should dwindle rather quickly as revenues decline (due to less aggressive cross-selling) and expenses rise due to higher litigation costs and new sales (plus checks and balances) processes. We saw Wells Fargo operating margin peak out at nearly 41% in 2014, since then, it’s been in steady decline and now sits at 36% -- crossing below JPMorgan’s operating margin for the first time since 2011. The major Wells Fargo bull thesis is broken and it shouldn’t trade at such a rich valuation premium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.