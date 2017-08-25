Hershey: Solid Dividend Payer, But This 4% Yielding Microcap Stock Might Be Better

Income investors might want to consider Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, which is a cheaper stock, and offers a 4.2% dividend yield.

Hershey is growing, but the stock seems to be fairly valued. And, the dividend yield of 2.5% is only slightly higher than the S&P 500 Index.

By Bob Ciura

When people think of chocolate, Hershey (HSY) probably comes to mind. Hershey has been in business for over 100 years, and is one of the largest chocolate companies in the U.S.

It is a steady dividend payer, with dividend increases for nine years in a row, including a recent 6% hike. With another year, it will become a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

Hershey is a good company, with a 2.5% dividend yield. But the dividend yield is only slightly above the S&P 500 Index, and Hershey stock does not appear to be undervalued at its current share price.

For these reasons, investors looking for quality dividend stocks in the confectionery industry might want to consider a much smaller company—Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF). Rocky Mountain is a microcap, but it has lots of growth potential, particularly in the international markets. And, the stock is cheaper than Hershey, along with a 4%+ dividend yield.

Business Overview

Hershey is an industry giant. In 2016, net sales rose 0.7%. Acquisitions boosted sales growth by 0.6%, meaning core sales were nearly flat last year. Adjusted earnings-per-share increased 7% for 2016, driven by cost cuts and share repurchases.

The company is off to a good start to 2017. Net sales increased 2.2% over the first half. Reported earnings-per-share declined 12% in that time. Adjusted earnings-per-share, which excludes a significant asset impairment, rose 23% through the first six months.

Hershey is a strong company. So is Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, a very small confectionery company. It has a market capitalization of just $67 million. This qualifies it as a micro-cap, which are typically volatile and can be riskier than large-caps. While Rocky Mountain is small, it has a strong business model, and generates profits consistently from year to year.

The company and its franchisees operate a total of 511 stores, under the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, U-Swirl, and Cold Stone Creamery banners. Stores are spread out across 42 U.S. states. And, perhaps surprisingly given its small size, Rocky Mountain also has stores in international markets, including Canada, South Korea, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.

In fiscal 2017, Rocky Mountain’s total revenue fell 5%. The results were dragged down by a 3% reduction in domestic stores in operation. The good news is, the company benefited from lower expenses compared with the previous year. Rocky Mountain's earnings-per-share increased 12% for the fiscal year.

Total revenue declined by 0.3% in the first quarter of the new fiscal year, but again the company produced strong earnings-per-share growth of 16.7%.

Growth Prospects

The two companies are taking different approaches to growth. Rocky Mountain is investing internally, through opening new stores in the U.S. and the international markets. Meanwhile, Hershey is pursuing growth through acquisitions. Hershey has conducted a number of significant deals in the past few years, including the acquisitions of barkTHINS, Brookside, and Krave.

The acquisitions have helped broaden Hershey’s product offerings, and diversify the company into new categories. Acquiring Brookside gives Hershey a greater share of premium chocolate, while the Krave acquisition expands Hershey in protein-based snacks. Still, Hershey expects overall revenue growth of only about 1% for 2017. Cost cuts and share repurchases are expected to result in 7%-9% earnings growth.

Rocky Mountain’s growth will be helped by store openings, particularly in new markets. In fiscal 2017, the company opened 22 international Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory licensed stores, and one international self-serve frozen yogurt café. Last quarter, the company entered into license agreements in Panama and Vietnam, which will further expand its international footprint.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

Hershey has a rich valuation. The company had adjusted earnings-per-share of $4.41 in 2016, which means the stock currently trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 24. This is about on par with the S&P 500 Index. Hershey does not appear to be undervalued.

Rocky Mountain offers better value. Earnings-per-share were $0.59 in the most recent fiscal year. Rocky Mountain trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. It appears that Rocky Mountain shares have more room for an expanding price-to-earnings ratio, given its stronger growth so far in 2017.

In addition to its higher dividend yield, the total return potential seems to be greater for Rocky Mountain. A potential breakdown of Hershey’s total returns is as follows:

4%-6% revenue growth

1% margin expansion

2.5% dividend yield

From this, Hershey is likely to return about 7.5%-9.5% per year. These are satisfactory returns, but Rocky Mountain seems to have higher return potential. A breakdown of Rocky Mountain’s total returns is as follows:

4%-6% revenue growth

1% margin expansion

4.2% dividend yield



Thanks in large part to its higher dividend yield, Rocky Mountain’s total returns could reach 9%-11% per year. And, because the stock is cheaper than Hershey, it could also generate stronger share price appreciation from an expanding valuation multiple.

Dividend Analysis

Hershey recently increased its quarterly dividend by 6%, to $0.656 per share. The forward dividend yield for Hershey is 2.5%. Hershey is a steady dividend stock. It has paid 350 consecutive dividends, and the stock offers a slightly-above average dividend yield. Hershey seems like a good, but not great, dividend stock.

Hershey’s dividend is sweet, but Rocky Mountain’s might be a little more satisfying. Rocky Mountain has a current dividend yield of 4.2%. Rocky Mountain offers roughly 68% more dividend income than Hershey, which makes it much more attractive for investors interested in current income. While Hershey has a longer dividend history, there is no reason to think Rocky Mountain cannot be as consistent of a dividend payer as Hershey, going forward.

Rocky Mountain has not increased its dividend since 2015, but a dividend increase could come soon. On last quarter’s conference call, company CFO Bryan Merryman said the following:

If the company continues to grow at a fairly modest rate as it has in the past then I would imagine we would start considering dividend increases, as well as share buybacks.

This seems indicative of not only a future dividend increase, but a share repurchase announcement as well. A higher dividend and/or share buybacks would increase Rocky Mountain’s expected returns even more than the above forecast.

Final Thoughts

Hershey and Rocky Mountain are both quality businesses, with similar growth prospects. Hershey is a stable dividend payer, with a decent 2.5% dividend yield. But Rocky Mountain’s lower valuation and higher dividend yield make it the more attractive stock of the two.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.