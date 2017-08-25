Self Driving: The Companies That Will Win (And Lose)

The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai.

Part 1: A profound economic transformation

Self-driving will re-arrange the economic landscape of the world, like the invention of the automobile did. There are over one billion unpaid drivers worldwide whose unpaid labour will be replaced by paid services, amounting to hundreds of billions or trillions in annual revenue for the companies that operate those services.

The resources allocated to manufacturing a car will be used more efficiently, spread across five to 10 times as many people and miles. Over the long term, total miles traveled could increase between 50% and 3x. The total number of vehicles will shrink commensurately.

The average American will have an additional 293 hours of free time per year, albeit inside a moving vehicle. As the price of automotive transportation falls by half, the 91% of American households that own a car will have at least $4,250 more to spend annually. Technology think tank RethinkX forecasts annual savings of $1 trillion per year, “equivalent to a wage raise of 10%” for the average family and “potentially generating the largest infusion of consumer spending in history.”

Parking will be eliminated, freeing up real estate in cities. In Los Angeles County, for instance, 14% of land is devoted to parking. I calculate that the value of this land could be as much as $1.8 trillion. (The land value of the average house in metro Los Angeles is $483,692, and the median house size in LA is 1,488 square feet. LA County’s 200 square miles of parking uses as much land as 3.75 million median-sized homes, which would have $1.8 trillion in land value.) Aerial view of downtown Detroit with parking highlighted. Credit: Brad Linn.

More importantly, self-driving cars could save the lives of 90% or more of the 1.3 million people who die each year in car crashes. That’s the equivalent of eradicating HIV/AIDS. For those of us who would otherwise be unlucky enough to die in a car crash and for our loved ones, this is a direct, invaluable benefit.

Preventing car crashes also provides a societal economic benefit. Technology-focused investment firm ARK Invest finds that car crash fatalities cost the American economy $77 billion per year. Preventing 90% of these deaths would add $69 billion annually to U.S. GDP, an increase of 0.4% from 2016.

There will probably be economic effects we don’t yet foresee. The movement of people and cargo is a fundamental aspect of economic activity. Self-driving cars will make this movement at least 2x cheaper, perhaps 10x safer, far more convenient and enjoyable, and much more widely accessible. In the same way that many elements of the contemporary economy don’t make sense without the automobile, the economy of the 2030s and beyond will develop new business models, markets, and urban layouts that don’t make sense without autonomous driving. For example, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Marc Andreessen speculates that self driving could make long commutes more tolerable and lead to the growth of exurbs outside cities.

Amid this shifting economic landscape, there will be innumerable investment opportunities and risks, both directly related to self-driving cars and in industries that will be affected by self-driving. For instance, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas sees a potential opportunity in companies that sell alcohol. In this article, I’ll focus exclusively on the car manufacturers and technology companies most likely to experience significant growth from self-driving directly. In a future article, I may explore adjacent opportunities.

A self-driving test car operated by Waymo (formerly the Google self-driving car project), a subsidiary of Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). Photo credit: Waymo.

Two scenarios: Gold Rush or Hunger Games?

ARK Invest and RethinkX forecast very different scenarios for self driving. These two scenarios have opposite investment implications.

ARK Invest sees total automotive transportation revenue increasing dramatically as a result of autonomous ride-hailing, leading to a gold rush in which — at least in the aggregate — the market cap of automotive transportation companies grows several times over.

ARK Invest forecasts that autonomous ride-hailing will reach $10 trillion in global annual revenue in the early 2030s. Source: ARK Invest.

In sharp contrast, RethinkX forecasts that total revenue will free fall as automotive transportation costs drop several-fold and competition drives prices toward cost. This would leave the same number of companies fighting over slices of a much smaller pie: Hunger Games.

RethinkX’s model predicts that U.S. revenue along the car value chain (including oil and insurance) will drop from $1.48 trillion in 2015 to $393 billion in 2030. Source: RethinkX, Rethinking Transportation.

Scenario 1: Gold Rush

In ARK Invest’s report Mobility-As-A-Service: Why Self-Driving Cars Could Change Everything, analyst Tasha Keeney writes the following:

We think the average MaaS (mobility-as-a-service) vehicle will service more customer-miles, depressing unit auto sales and constraining OEM (original equipment manufacturer) growth. That said, OEMs could insinuate themselves into the MaaS market. In theory, an investor could buy all of the OEMs around the world today for roughly $1 trillion, and if just one were to take majority share in the autonomous taxi space, its return on investment would be four fold in five years. The likely alternative, of course, is that technology players like Google or Uber capture the majority of the service value.

So, Keeney’s view of how the self-driving market will unfold implies that a viable investment strategy would be to just buy a slice of the whole market. If I buy shares in every car manufacturer and every tech company working on self-driving — the winners and the losers — theoretically the gains from the winners will more than offset the losses from the losers.

Source: ARK Invest, Mobility-As-A-Service.

In other words, in the ARK Invest scenario, the self-driving market is a positive-sum game. While some players might suffer losses, in the aggregate players will gain — even if one or two players take the whole pie and the rest go bankrupt. Simply by owning a share of every player, my return will be positive.

By contrast, in the RethinkX scenario, the market is a negative-sum game. Owning a share in every company in the space would yield a negative return.

Scenario 2: Hunger Games

RethinkX’s report Rethinking Transportation makes a few different assumptions than ARK Invest’s report, resulting in an opposite view of the investment landscape. In the RethinkX scenario, investing in automotive transportation is extremely risky because by 2030 total U.S. revenue will fall to less than a third of what it is today. I’m statistically more likely to make a money-losing investment than a money-making one.

If RethinkX’s model is correct, an investor might be better off looking into possible adjacent opportunities like alcohol, electricity generation, or video streaming services. Alternatively, since both ARK Invest and RethinkX forecast a significant increase in U.S. GDP and RethinkX forecasts a $1 trillion increase in annual consumer spending, the simplest approach would just be to buy U.S. market index funds and hope to capture gains from the rising economic tide.

RethinkX compares the cost per mile of an individually owned internal combustion engine (IO ICE) vehicle to that of transport-as-a-service (TaaS), i.e. ride-hailing with self-driving electric cars. Source: Rethinking Transportation.

It’s important to understand that models like ARK Invest’s and RethinkX’s are highly sensitive to even relatively modest tweaks to their assumptions. To illustrate this point, I’ll make just three tweaks to RethinkX’s model:

1. I’ll eliminate multi-passenger vehicles and assume that everyone will choose to take private cars.

2. I’ll assume a 3x increase in passenger miles traveled by 2030 (which is roughly what ARK Invest predicts), rather than RethinkX’s 50% increase.

3. RethinkX forecasts the cost per mile of autonomous ride-hailing to be 16 cents in 2021, falling to 10 cents per mile in 2030. I’ll instead assume it will be 16 cents per mile in 2030.

On these three assumptions, in 2030 autonomous ride-hailing will generate $1.92 trillion in revenue in the United States. Rather than decreasing by over two-thirds, automotive transportation revenue will increase by about one third.

Conversely, if ARK Invest’s model is greatly overestimating costs or miles driven, or underestimating competition, the reality may turn out to be a decrease in aggregate revenue rather than the dramatic increase ARK Invest forecasts.

Since it is hard to know what the correct assumptions are, and since these models are so sensitive to uncertain assumptions, I think it is wise to invest in such a way that either model could be accurate and a positive return would still be likely. This leaves three options: investing in adjacent opportunities, buying market index funds, or trying to pick the winners. In this article, I will explore the third option.

Part 2: How to win in the self-driving market

In my understanding, the key to capturing autonomous ride-hailing revenue is vertical integration. In order to maximize its share of revenue, a company ought to manufacture cars, develop its own self-driving AI, and operate its own autonomous ride-hailing service.

Car manufacturers like General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) are absorbing self-driving AI startups.

These acquisitions risk making standalone self-driving AI companies like Alphabet’s Waymo or Intel’s (INTC) Mobileye (MBLY) irrelevant — unless they acquire a car manufacturer.

Ride-hailing companies like Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) seem pretty much doomed, since self-driving will render their business model obsolete and they have neither manufacturing capability nor the means to acquire it.

Integrating manufacturing capability and self-driving AI development in one company ensures that it owns the most lucrative parts of the value chain and is not beholden to another company. For car manufacturers, integration avoids a scenario in which car manufacturers become commodity hardware producers and lose most of their revenue. For standalone self-driving AI companies, integration avoids a scenario in which all major manufacturers acquire startups to develop in-house AI and lock companies like Waymo and Mobileye out of the market.

General Motors might be the incumbent car manufacturer doing the most to attempt vertical integration in earnest. However, acquiring a startup, although it may be a necessary step, is not sufficient. The challenge for GM, and other companies like it, is to integrate its Detroit manufacturing culture with Silicon Valley software culture.

Why software competence matters

As software takes on a growing importance in the automotive industry, software competence will confer a greater competitive advantage. An instructive case study is Nokia.

With decades of experience under its belt, in 2007 Nokia sold 435 million mobile phones — a 38% global market share. Following the launch of iPhone in 2007 and the first Android phone the next year, the mobile phone’s user experience came to be defined by general-purpose software. Nokia simply didn’t have the software competence to compete with Apple (AAPL) and Google. In 2013, just six years after the iPhone launch, Nokia sold its mobile phone division to Microsoft (MSFT).

In the years following the launch of the iPhone and Android, Nokia acquired two mobile phone software companies, and acquired assets from a third — to no avail. In 2011, it abandoned its own operating systems and partnered with Microsoft, adopting the Windows Phone operating system. Ultimately, Windows Phone was neither a success for Nokia or Microsoft.

Nokia is a case study of what can happen when software comes to define a product. It also shows the potential limitations of an incumbent’s ability to acquire or partner its way out of trouble when software companies enter its market.

Why software competence matters. Source: Statista.

Self driving is to cars what the iPhone and Android was to mobile phones. Cars will become fully defined by software. Just as occurred in the mobile phone market, the dominant automotive companies will be the ones that produce cars with the best software.

However, there is a crucial difference between the mobile phone market and the automotive market. The development of self-driving AI is a function of driving data. Billions of miles of data may be required to validate its safety before it can be deployed commercially. Since a large volume of cars is needed to collect this data, car manufacturers’ production capacity is an indispensable asset for software development. Mobile phone manufacturers played no such role in the development of iOS or Android.

For this reason, manufacturing capability and software competence have to come together. While companies like GM are attempting to bring them together through acquisitions or partnerships, one company already has fully integrated car manufacturing and software.

What makes Tesla unique

Tesla (TSLA) is completely unique among companies on Earth in that it is the only software company that manufactures cars. I put companies into four categories, and Tesla is in a quadrant all its own.

That’s the quadrant where every company wants to be. It’s the quadrant with the most opportunity. Autonomous ride-hailing revenue will flow to the companies in the value chain that are the least replaceable. Since either car manufacturers or self-driving AI companies are replaceable on their own, the way to capture the most revenue is to vertically integrate.

In theory, a car manufacturer could vertically integrate by buying a startup and becoming a software company. Or a large tech company could, in theory, buy a car manufacturer and integrate its software competence with its acquisition’s manufacturing capability. I say “in theory” because this entails culturally remaking a company — no small task.

Tesla doesn’t need to be culturally remade because from the beginning it has been a software company and a manufacturing company.

Unlike other automakers, Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, comes from the software industry. He co-founded Zip2, which was acquired by Compaq for $300 million in 1999. Musk then co-founded X.com, which merged with PayPal (PYPL), where he served as CEO until 2000. PayPal sold to eBay (EBAY) for $1.5 billion in 2002, two years before Musk became chair of Tesla's board of directors. Musk is a seasoned software entrepreneur.

Since Tesla is headquartered in Palo Alto, five miles from Google and 10 miles from Apple, it can draw on the software talent of Silicon Valley. A 2015 report by Morgan Stanley found that 60% of Tesla employees are software engineers, 30x higher than the norm of 2% at other automakers.

Interior of a Tesla Model 3. Photo credit: Steve Jurvetson.

Consumer behavior provides evidence of competitors’ software incompetence. Most drivers don’t use cars’ built-in navigation software, and about two-thirds use their phone or another device for navigation at least some of the time. Anecdotally, if I try to think of the worst software I’ve ever used, the examples that immediately jump to mind are in-car navigation systems. Incumbent car manufacturers have a long way to go to become good at software.

Investors and analysts who have the feeling that the giants of the automotive industry are invincible should remember Nokia. In 2007, Apple sold just 1.39 million iPhones, 0.3% of the 435 million phones that Nokia sold — a rounding error. Who is left standing? The company that was better at software.

Tesla is the world’s best and only software company that makes cars. Sometime probably in the next two to five years cars will hit the same inflection point that phones hit in 2007. That’s what makes Tesla such an exciting investment. That’s why so many people are paying attention.

Bonus: Tesla’s energy opportunity

Tesla is taking vertical integration even further by building products to generate and store the electricity needed to power the self-driving electric vehicles of the near future. RethinkX forecasts that by 2030 electricity demand in the U.S. will increase by 18% or 733 billion kWh — a $41 billion/year revenue opportunity. The global opportunity should be several times larger. Tesla is itself pursuing one of the opportunities adjacent to self driving.

Source: Rethinking Transportation.

A run-down of contenders

Tesla stands out as the company best positioned to capture revenue from autonomous ride-hailing. I’ll now run down the other contenders: car manufacturers, self-driving AI companies, and ride-hailing companies. In brief, I think most of value lies in a) car manufacturers that acquire self-driving AI startups and b) self-driving AI companies that acquire car manufacturers. Ride-hailing companies have no more long-term value than self-driving AI startups, and possibly less.

General Motors might be the current runner-up to Tesla. Alphabet could conceivably change the game if it acquired a car manufacturer with some of its $94 billion in cash and short-term investments. Baidu (BIDU) could throw a real curve-ball with Apollo, its free and open source operating system for self-driving cars, analogous to Google’s Android operating system for smartphones. If Apollo works well, it would be a huge gift to car manufacturers.

Contrary to conventional wisdom, I think Uber is one of the least likely companies to emerge as a winner. In general, ride-hailing companies are the worst positioned to make it through the transition to self-driving gracefully.

Car manufacturers

Car manufacturers need to do two things to be successful in the autonomous ride-hailing market: 1) develop self-driving software (or deploy open source software like Baidu’s Apollo) and 2) make the transition to manufacturing electric cars.

If an automaker only cracks self-driving or electric cars, it will be at a severe competitive disadvantage if another company cracks both first. Self-driving electric cars will be able to offer autonomous ride-hailing services at a much lower cost than self-driving gasoline cars. (As a leader in electric cars, here again Tesla has an advantage.)

RethinkX estimates that some electric cars currently on the market have a total lifetime of 500,000 miles, over three times longer than the typical gasoline car. Tesla has stated that its aspiration is to make a powertrain that lasts 1 million miles. By spreading the cost of the vehicle over more miles, the cost per mile drops. Electric cars also have lower energy costs, and are expected to have lower maintenance costs in the long run.

Car manufacturers therefore require a two-fold analysis that looks at both their progress on self-driving AI and their progress on electric cars.

The cost per mile of autonomous internal combustion engine vehicles vs. autonomous electric vehicles. Source: Rethinking Transportation.

General Motors: If I had to bet on a company besides Tesla to succeed in the self-driving market, it might be General Motors. GM seems to be awake to the risk and opportunity that self driving poses, and it is taking more steps than other manufacturers to develop self-driving software and electric cars.

GM made a valiant effort on electric cars with the Chevy Bolt. Its next electric car could be much better if GM learns its lessons from the Bolt.

GM made the right move by acquiring the self-driving AI startup Cruise Automation in March 2016. Under GM’s ownership, Cruise Automation is now operating a test fleet of 180 Chevy Bolts equipped with self-driving hardware. GM plans to hire 1,100 employees to work at Cruise Automation, albeit over five years — an exceedingly long period of time.

GM also is deploying Super Cruise, its advanced driver assistance system, this fall. The company is planning to update the electrical architecture of all its vehicles “before 2020” in order to enable over-the-air updates. These are two crucial steps toward a robust self-driving development program.

What’s encouraging is that GM is taking all the right steps. What gives me pause is that GM is still moving very slowly, and its electric car and self-driving efforts are still small enough to be considered token. What I want to see from automakers is not dabbling or hedging, but serious, aggressive, full commitment. Personally, I would not feel comfortable investing in GM because I’m not yet convinced that the company takes self-driving as seriously as I do.

GM’s subsidiary Cruise Automation tests a self-driving car on the streets of San Francisco.

Ford: With regard to electric cars and self-driving cars, Ford is like GM Lite. Ford plans to sell electric cars in China as part of a joint venture, but the timeline has not yet been disclosed. Ford’s first electric car to be sold outside of China is not planned until 2020.

In February, Ford acquired a majority stake in Argo AI, a self-driving AI startup. This was not technically an acquisition and Ford does not control the Board of Directors, but it is hard to see what the difference is in practice. At last count, Ford had 30 test cars with plans to add 60 more by the end of 2017.

Ford may accelerate its electric and self-driving ambitions now that it has a new CEO, but that remains to be seen.

Mazda and Subaru: Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) and Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHF) stand out as candidates for bankruptcy as the transition to self driving unfolds. Mazda’s CEO has said the company’s sole focus is on driver assistance. Subaru has no plans to develop self-driving cars. Unless Mazda and Subaru can simply buy self-driving hardware and software from suppliers, these companies will be selling an obsolete product.

Self-driving AI companies

Car manufacturers have a strong incentive to develop self-driving software in-house (or use open source software) in order to keep autonomous ride-hailing revenue in their hands, and not in the hands of tech companies. Tech companies can position themselves as software suppliers for car manufacturers, but if their prices are too high it will push manufacturers toward in-house or open source software.

To capture the largest possible share of autonomous ride-hailing revenue, a tech company would have to acquire a car manufacturer. Alphabet and Apple, given their huge cash reserves, would be in the best financial position to do so. However, such an acquisition would carry an unprecedented level of risk and expense for these companies, and does not align with their current business plans. It is, nonetheless, the opportunity with the largest upside.

Alphabet/Waymo: As impressive as Waymo’s technology is, it faces two acute problems: one strategic and one technological.

The strategic problem is that the larger a share of autonomous ride-hailing fares that Waymo attempts to capture, the stronger the incentive will be for car manufacturers to a) develop in-house self-driving software, b) pursue open source software, or c) get software from another supplier. As long as Waymo’s access to customers and driving data is mediated by car manufacturers, its share of revenue will be limited and it risks being played out of the game entirely.

The technological problem is that Waymo’s small fleet of test cars, numbering in the hundreds, is already far eclipsed by Tesla’s fleet of production cars with self-driving hardware. General Motors’ internal fleet of test cars may also soon exceed Waymo’s. Waymo’s self-driving development program, then, is in imminent danger of being outpaced by competitors. This would obviate Waymo’s technological edge, which is about the only thing going for it.

Both problems stem from the fact that Waymo has no ability to manufacture cars. The straightforward solution would be for Alphabet to acquire a car company. It can afford it. This is a slightly fanciful idea, but not out of the realm of the possibility. The decision Alphabet may face one day soon is whether to fold or go all-in.

The third alternative is that Waymo generates respectable but not astronomical revenue as a supplier to the automakers. This is not such a bad outcome. It could easily be a 10x return on investment for Alphabet, or well beyond that.

A Waymo car drives autonomously in Austin, Texas.

Intel/Mobileye: Mobileye faces fundamentally the same situation as Waymo. Its default role is as a supplier for car manufacturers, which will capture the lion’s share of autonomous ride-hailing revenue. Intel, however, would have a much harder time acquiring a car manufacturer than Alphabet.

Apple: Apple appears to have given up on making a car on its own. It is now positioning itself to be a supplier. Like Alphabet, Apple could acquire a car manufacturer. Unlike Alphabet, however, Apple is not yet a leader in AI.

Baidu: Baidu’s open source self-driving software, Apollo, has not yet launched. A critical question I’m not yet clear on is whether companies that use Apollo will have full access to the driving data their cars generate. If manufacturers get access to the data, Apollo will be a huge gift to those companies. If Baidu alone gets the data, manufacturers’ use of Apollo would be a huge gift to Baidu (and for that reason seems unlikely).

Nvidia, Delphi, and Bosch: My impression is that Nvidia (NVDA), Delphi (DLPH), and Bosch (BOSCHLTD) are only interested in being partners with or suppliers for car manufacturers and not launching their own autonomous ride-hailing services.

Startups: There are dozens of startups working on self-driving cars. These are prime acquisition targets for car manufacturers. The startup I have my eye on is Aurora Innovation, founded by the former leaders of Waymo and Tesla’s Autopilot program. I would automatically be more optimistic about a car manufacturer that acquired it.

Ride-hailing companies

Many people misunderstand why ride-hailing companies are valuable. They think it is the technology. In fact, it is the network. For instance, it is Uber’s network of drivers and customers that ensures a ride is always available. Drivers know that customers will be waiting, so they go out driving. Customers know that drivers will be waiting, so they open the app.

This network effect makes it hard for a new company to break into a market where one ride-hailing company is already dominant. This is a problem for Lyft, which is attempting to compete with Uber in cities where it is already well-established.

Ride-hailing companies’ networks will become completely obsolete when autonomous ride-hailing launches. This means that these companies will lose almost all of their value. Their technology might be worth tens of millions of dollars, but not billions. Creating a ride-hailing app and the back-end software to manage rides will be relatively easy for any company that can develop self-driving AI.

Naturally, ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft are trying to create valuable technology by developing self-driving AI. Without manufacturing capability, however, they are unlikely to survive as standalone companies. Their best hope is an acquisition by a car manufacturer. Since these companies will be valued as self-driving AI startups and not ride-hailing companies, they could end up getting acquired for a fraction of their current valuations.

Uber: The conventional wisdom is that Uber is one of the frontrunners in the emerging self-driving industry, but I don’t see a way for Uber to survive the transition to self driving without a huge drop in its valuation. What could Uber do to justify a $50 billion valuation? The Uber app and back-end software has very little value. Without manufacturing capability of its own, Uber is completely beholden to existing car manufacturers.

What does Uber have to offer manufacturers? Uber doesn’t appear to have any significant technological edge over the top self-driving AI startups, which could be acquired by a car manufacturer for around $1 billion or perhaps a few billion dollars. (Uber also has deep cultural and personnel problems that detract from its ability to attract AI and software talent.) Uber’s sky high valuation is a liability because it makes it an unrealistic acquisition target for any car manufacturer.

The prognosis for Uber is bad. It’s a company squeezed in a narrow slice of time between two eras: the era of taxis and the era of self-driving cars.

An Uber self-driving test car in San Francisco. Photo credit: Diablanco.

Lyft: Whereas Uber’s high valuation is a liability, Lyft’s lower valuation is an asset. I don’t know that it could justify its $7.5 billion valuation, but at least it doesn’t have as far to fall.

A graceful exit is more conceivable for Lyft because $7.5 billion isn’t out of reach for an automaker acquisition, providing that Lyft can actually develop technology worth that much. Mobileye was acquired by Intel for twice as much, but it was generating $350 million/year in revenue providing advanced driver assistance systems to car manufacturers. Lyft has a long way to go before creating that kind of value.

Didi Chuxing: Didi's (DIDI) valuation happens to be the same as Uber’s, $50 billion, and from a technological and strategic point of view it faces the same gloomy situation.

Ola: Ola might last longer than the other ride-hailing companies because it operates in India, where road and traffic conditions are more chaotic and self-driving deployment might therefore take longer. At this point, we simply don’t know how long it will take machine learning to cross the gap from the world’s most orderly streets to the most disorderly.

When self-driving does eventually come to knock on India’s door, Ola will likely find itself in trouble just like the rest of them. The one advantage it might have in this regard is more time to pivot.

Conclusion

The companies positioned to capture the largest share of autonomous ride-hailing revenue are vertically integrated car manufacturing and self-driving software companies.

The best bet in the emerging autonomous ride-hailing market is Tesla. It is currently the only truly vertically integrated car manufacturing and self-driving software company. As a leading manufacturer of electric cars, Tesla will have a competitive advantage against any companies that might deploy self-driving gasoline cars. Tesla is also pursuing electricity generation and storage, an opportunity adjacent to autonomous ride-hailing.

Tesla demonstrates its full self-driving production hardware in Palo Alto, California. Source: Tesla.

Ride-hailing companies like Uber are among the worst investments in the self-driving market. I would not be surprised if none of the ride-hailing companies operating today survive the next five years.

In the Hunger Games scenario, the self-driving investment landscape is risky and fairly meager since it promises a negative return in the aggregate, but there is still a chance to get a significant positive return providing you pick the winners.

In the Gold Rush scenario, self-driving presents perhaps the largest investment opportunity of our time.

In either scenario, self-driving will reshape the economy in a wave of creative destruction. We are on the cusp of a new period of aggregate prosperity — and particular dislocation. The effects of self-driving will be far reaching, changing the lives and livelihoods of everyone from assembly line workers to bartenders. It is a transformation the likes of which we haven’t seen for quite some time.