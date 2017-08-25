Signet Jewelers: Time To Buy

Expanding its product portfolio, enhanced operational efficiency and a renewed look at shareholder value poised to drive share price higher.

Sales: Are they Amazon Immune?

Most retailers have had a hard time generating store traffic with online retail giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) taking up large purchase volume. There are, however, several retailers which can expect to remain fairly stable with a solid product portfolio and Jewelry seems to be one of them as consumers prefer the in-store experience.

Although most retailers have seen a significant decline in same-store-sales for the past several years, Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) has only recently been reporting lower SSS, showing a relative decline for the past 4 quarters, yet rebounding at Q2 2018.

Although it's clear that online retail sales have hurt store traffic for jewelers and resale shops, beyond the industry's extremely cyclical nature, it seems to have fairly good immunity from being completely abolished.

More importantly, when relating to sales from mall-bases stores, which are at risk of closure with the shift online, the company is transitioning to out-of -mall stores to avoid the aforementioned risks.

Sales going forward: Who has the wheel?

Diving deeper into Signet's revenue generators are Sterling Jewelers (~62% of sales), Kay (~40% of sales), Zale (~24% of sales) and UK Jewelry (~10% of sales). All segments of Signet have been performing quite nicely over the past several years with rising comps. Some shifts in sales percentage among its offered brands shows good margin prospects as well, allowing for greater flexibility and investment.

Sterling's comp sales, however, have taken a turn for the worse in 2016 and posted 2 negative quarters after years of solid growth of over 5%. Sterling's recent quarterly reports are showing trends of a return to solid growth. Zale and Kay, both large revenue contributors have also returned to solid growth.

E-Commerce sales have seen a major uptick in recent years, surging since 2014 to over $360M in 2016. This trend is expected to continue with 2017 e-commerce sales estimated to rise significantly year over year. The company expects e-commerce revenue contribution to remain strong and as its net store count declines, margins should rise consequentially as e-commerce sales growth continues its solid trend upwards.

On its latest earnings report the company reported its acquisition of R2Net, the parent company of JamesAllen.com, boosting its online sales projections in an all-cash deal, funded partly by the divestiture from its credit program mentioned later in this article. This further affirms the company's emphasis on growing e-commerce sales to replace some of the naturally declining same store sales.

As a company that generates a good deal of cash and sustainable cash flow, investors and management remain open on growing inorganically and making strategic acquisitions to enhance its portfolio and ward off competitors.

Competition: The jewelry industry

Signet's immediate competition in the public landscape in Tiffany's (NYSE:TIF). Tiffany's operates over 300 stores in its Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Europe regions. Although Tiffany's has some clear distinctions from Signet its core retail business remains fairly similar.

Tiffany's stock has remained more resilient then Signet's even though revenue growth has underperformed its peer. The overall growth prospects remain similar, with Tiffany's brand recognition enabling the company to remain slightly favorable to Signet's portfolio of brands.

So are declines here to stay?

Like many other retailers, a key factor in answering that question is foreign exchange fluctuations. In recent years, the USD has been up sharply causing fluctuations for international sales and profitability. In recent months, with the decline of the USD and relative strength of European and other currencies, allows the company to book higher margins and profit in its international presence in Canada, the UK and elsewhere.

A high factor for non-essential retail is employment and wage growth. With unemployment hovering at a 16 year low and wages beginning to increase, non-essential retailers like Signet should enjoy higher overall sales in the years to come, pending any changes in the unemployment or wage growth.

(Note: UNRATE-Unemployment Rate (blue) & Average Hourly Earnings)

Another positive: Credit program outsourcing

On a side note, Signet's recent efforts to outsource its credit program will ease costs and give investors who rather focus on retail abilities some peace of mind in the longer run.

The $1B sale of the credit program earned the company enough cash to finance its aforementioned acquisition of R2Net and allowed the company to accelerate its share repurchase program throughout the quarter, bringing its total share count down from over 87M shares in 2012 to under 70M shares as of its latest report. The company authorized a new $650M buyback in June.

Key takeaway: Outperformance

With its overall growth prospects and solid employment and wage growth, Signet should continue and gain business through its omni-channel capabilities and inorganic growth of portfolio expansion. We believe that its recent share price suppression is overdone and will regain market share in the years to come.



We believe that the company's growth prospects will outperform the market in the upcoming years and should provide a better return than benchmark indexes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SIG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.