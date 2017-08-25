Amazon's Whole Foods Strategy Already Taking Shape

Source: iTechnews

With the promise of "more to come," Amazon (AMZN) quickly laid down the gauntlet to its competitors, saying it's going to quickly lower prices on a number of products at Whole Foods, increasing the number of products cut once it integrates Prime into point-of-sales (POS).

Predictably, any stock of a company associated with food in the U.S. took a big hit. Without a doubt that's what Amazon wanted to happen in order to put them on the defensive and not allow them to come off the ropes after the announcement of the deal caused the food market to take some heavy blows.

Amazon wants the market to start seeing it as the company that will determine the food narrative going forward, even though when compared to the physical presence of other grocers, it's fairly small.

In other words, Amazon is already positioning itself as a market leader in the sector, in the sense that it's forcing its competitors to respond to what it does, and not give the impression it has to catch up with them, even though that's probably more the reality.

The pricing strategy

It was obvious from the beginning of Amazon's pursuit of Whole Foods there would be a move to lower prices at the stores in some way. Letting it be known it was going to happen sooner rather than later, was a good move by Amazon.

One reason for the announcement is it wants the market to take into account what it's going to do, even though it won't be able to fully implement the changes until the sales systems of the companies are integrated.

After that, Prime members will receive "special savings and in-store benefits."

This does two things. It should at least attract curious consumers to the physical stores to see what products are lower in price and the depth of the cuts. Second, it will further enhance the benefits of Amazon Prime members, making it even harder to leave it with the growing number of perks included in it.

What that should do is help to keep churn at a minimum, not only in good times, but when the economy takes a downturn as well.

Initially, we'll see a move to cut prices on the best-selling products, which is a standard practice in the retail industry. Customers are only aware of prices on a limited number of products, and companies make sure they are very competitive on those; essentially, they're loss leaders.

Margins and earnings

One positive about Whole Foods is it was considered very high priced by many consumers, so it gives Amazon some wiggle room to lower prices and still retain some decent margins.

I'm not sure if Amazon will be content with that strategy or not, or if it's going to go all in and cut prices down to the bone. I would be surprised if the company does that because of the debt load it took on with the acquisition, and the probability it shouldn't need to do so to generate more foot traffic and sales.

It will leave room for special deals for Prime members, which is almost certainly where the significant price cuts will come across a wider range of items. The stores will offer lower prices, Prime members will get the great prices.

What remains to be seen then is how much Whole Foods will add to the bottom line of Amazon, if it does at all, or if it's going to continue to operate at very thin margins with this business as well.

Amazon Lockers

Customer will be able to pick up or return products with Amazon Lockers at "select Whole Foods Market stores." I think Amazon will give them a trial in the beginning to see how they are received by customers. If they are utilized significantly, the company will probably place them in most, if not all the stores.

The convenience of that for shoppers is obvious, and if adopted by a lot of them, it should increase foot traffic to the stores. In turn it could generate more sales. After all, if a customer drives to the store to pick up or return something, they're not going to bypass the opportunity to buy something they need.

I think this has a lot of potential over the long term, and could be underestimated as to the value of the service.

The combination of lower prices and convenient service is a powerful combination that should bring immediate benefits to Amazon.

Conclusion

To show how formidable Amazon has become, just announcing it will cut prices has shaped the outlook for all facets of the grocery sector. With Whole Foods positioned to be compelling once again with the expertise of the e-commerce giant, it already is shaping the future of the food industry in America, with relatively few assets in comparison to its giant food competitors.

I think the reason for this is Whole Foods, even though a physical store, aligns well with the culture of Amazon, and the synergies are visible to the market, as are the tweaks needed to quickly turn Whole Foods around.

Looking further out, once the integration with the two companies is completed, I expect to see a lot more announcements from Amazon concerning ways it can enhance customer experiences. It's possible it could even roll out more stores once it makes those it acquired a destination once again. Assuming that is how it plays out, it would take time to put that into motion.

As usual, Amazon is already revealing how it will bring special deals to its Prime members, which spend far more than non-Prime members. As the company adds more and more benefits to Prime, it'll make it harder for members to justify leaving it because of the numerous perks. This provides a consistency in company sales that is the envy of the industry.

Everything looks positive in this deal, but Amazon still has to execute on its plans, and there are chances for things to go wrong. Consumers in the market Whole Foods serves are more demanding, and they have an emotional attachment to organic and healthy food. If Amazon takes any missteps, it would slow the momentum and take longer to achieve what it wants with Whole Foods.

Taking it all into account, the positives far outweigh the potential negatives. What needs to be seen is what the bottom line Whole Foods will look like for Amazon after the smoke clears. I don't see the top line being a problem. That will improve on price alone.