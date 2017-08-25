Best Currency Positions For September 2017

This is an update of my article from last month. See also the first article in this sequence.

4 currency trading strategies

Like last month I value currencies based on 4 statistical currency strategies:

Changes in purchasing power relative to changes in purchasing power of other currencies. In other words: suppose the 5-year difference in inflation between 2 currencies is not compensated by a 5-year decrease in the value of the currency with the most inflation. Then a long position in that inflationary currency and a short position in the other currency is a statistically favorable bet. The term spread. This is the difference between long term interest rates and short term interest rates. Currencies with inverted or flat yield curves have better returns, at least on average. I use the difference between the 10-year yield and the overnight interest rate. The 1-month change in the 10-year yield. The larger this change the better the statistical return of that currency. Momentum: I use 6-month raw price momentum.

For each of these 4 basic strategies I compute for each currency a rank number. Low rank numbers predict low, or negative, returns and high rank numbers predict high (positive) returns, at least on a statistical basis. Average rank numbers are computed for 4 combinations of currency strategies. I combine the following strategies:

1. Changes in purchasing power with the term spread strategy

2. Changes in purchasing power with 1-month changes in the 10-year yield

3. Momentum with the term spread strategy

4. Momentum with 1-month changes in the 10-year yield.

From the paper Value and Momentum Everywhere we know the correlation between changes in purchasing power and momentum is low. From this yield-curve paper we know the correlation between the term spread strategy and 1-month changes in the 10-year yield is also low. Therefore it does not make sense to consider other combinations apart from these 4.

Basic currency data

First I will present basic data I have used to make the rankings. In the table below data is presented for each currency from August 22, 2017. The arrow behind the currency symbols shows whether it went up or down compared to last month. The column price is the exchange rate relative to the USD with the USD being the base currency in the currency pair. Currencies are sorted using the term spread, which is the currency strategy with the highest Sharpe ratio. The higher the term spread the lower the statistical return. The column “Changes in purchasing power” is the difference between the left hand side and the right hand side in the second formula of this wiki-article. I compute this difference using 5-year inflation data and the 5-year change in the exchange rate. Positive differences indicate undervaluation relative to the USD while negative differences signal overvaluation.

Ranking & Symbol Price ((USDxxx)) Term

spread

(%) Changes in purchasing power 1-month Δ 10Y yield (%) 6-month momentum

(%) 1. HUF↑ 257.67 3.52 0.18 -0.03 -11.45 2. CZK= 22.35 2.30 0.16 -0.01 -12.46 3. PLN↑ 3.64 1.95 0.18 0.40 -10.61 4. ILS↓ 3.62 1.82 -0.00 -0.19 -2.11 5. EUR↑ 0.85 1.73 0.12 0.01 -10.13 6. HKD↓ 7.83 1.51 -0.08 0.07 0.86 7. SEK↑ 8.10 1.45 0.24 0.01 -9.90 8. ZAR↓ 13.24 1.45 0.35 0.01 2.67 9. DKK↑ 6.32 1.26 0.12 -0.12 -10.07 10. NOK↑ 7.89 1.25 0.30 -0.06 -5.29 11. AUD↓ 1.27 1.13 0.28 -0.00 -2.24 12. CAD↓ 1.26 1.12 0.25 0.01 -4.05 13. USD= 1.00 1.09 0.00 0.04 0.00 14. SGD= 1.36 1.06 0.13 0.12 -3.06 15. KRW↓ 1131 1.05 0.01 0.08 0.05 16. GBP↓ 0.78 1.01 0.23 -0.11 -1.97 17. NZD↓ 1.39 0.89 0.14 -0.00 0.22 18. CHF↓ 0.97 0.89 0.11 -0.14 -3.72 19. JPY↑ 109.37 0.34 0.36 -0.03 -2.96 20. MXN= 17.77 -0.18 0.22 -0.06 -9.98 21. RUB↑ 59.09 -1.13 0.53 -0.12 2.25



Ranks of 4 basic currency strategies

The data from the table above results in the following rankings of the 4 currency strategies. The lower the rank number the lower the statistical return. For example, based on changes in purchasing power, the expected return of the Hong Kong dollar is lower than that of the Russian ruble.

Rank Changes in purchasing power Term

spread 1-month Δ 10Y yield 6-month momentum 1 HKD HUF ILS ZAR 2 ILS CZK CHF RUB 3 USD PLN RUB HKD 4 KRW ILS DKK NZD 5 CHF EUR GBP KRW 6 DKK HKD MXN USD 7 EUR SEK NOK GBP 8 SGD ZAR JPY ILS 9 NZD DKK HUF AUD 10 CZK NOK CZK JPY 11 HUF AUD NZD SGD 12 PLN CAD AUD CHF 13 MXN USD CAD CAD 14 GBP SGD SEK NOK 15 SEK KRW EUR SEK 16 CAD GBP ZAR MXN 17 AUD NZD USD DKK 18 NOK CHF HKD EUR 19 ZAR JPY KRW PLN 20 JPY MXN SGD HUF 21 RUB RUB PLN CZK

Ranks of the 4 combined currency strategies

Below are the ranks of each currency in the 4 combination strategies. Behind each currency you will find the average rank of the 2 basic currency strategies. Again the lower the rank number the lower the expected return of a long position.

Rank Changes in purchasing power + Term spread Changes in purchasing power + 1-month Δ 10Y yield

spread Momentum + Term spread 6-month momentum + 1-month Δ 10Y yield 1 ILS 3.0 ILS 1.5 HKD 4.5 RUB 2.5 2 HKD 3.5 CHF 3.5 ZAR 4.5 ILS 4.5 3 HUF 6.0 DKK 5.0 ILS 6.0 GBP 6.0 4 CZK 6.0 GBP 9.5 USD 9.5 CHF 7.0 5 EUR 6.0 MXN 9.5 AUD 10.0 NZD 7.5 6 PLN 7.5 HKD 9.5 KRW 10.0 ZAR 8.5 7 DKK 7.5 HUF 10.0 HUF 10.5 JPY 9.0 8 USD 8.0 CZK 10.0 NZD 10.5 DKK 10.5 9 KRW 9.5 NZD 10.0 PLN 11.0 NOK 10.5 10 SEK 11.0 USD 10.0 SEK 11.0 AUD 10.5 11 SGD 11.0 EUR 11.0 CZK 11.5 HKD 10.5 12 CHF 11.5 KRW 11.5 EUR 11.5 MXN 11.0 13 NZD 13.0 RUB 12.0 GBP 11.5 USD 11.5 14 ZAR 13.5 NOK 12.5 RUB 11.5 KRW 12.0 15 NOK 14.0 JPY 14.0 NOK 12.0 CAD 13.0 16 AUD 14.0 SGD 14.0 CAD 12.5 HUF 14.5 17 CAD 14.0 AUD 14.5 SGD 12.5 SEK 14.5 18 GBP 15.0 CAD 14.5 DKK 13.0 CZK 15.5 19 MXN 16.5 SEK 14.5 JPY 14.5 SGD 15.5 20 JPY 19.5 PLN 16.5 CHF 15.0 EUR 16.5 21 RUB 21.0 ZAR 17.5 MXN 18.0 PLN 20.0

As you can see most currencies score bad on at least one of the 4 basic strategies. In other words: in efficient markets there is no such thing as a free lunch.

Statistical shorts

I find the combination of a favorable term spread and undervaluation based on 5-year changes in purchasing power the most attractive forex strategy. This is the first column in the table above. It might not be the best strategy but I still prefer it because I think it involves the least trading. Based on this strategy good shorts are the Israeli shekel and the Hong Kong dollar. The Hong Kong dollar is also a good short based on momentum. And the Israeli shekel is also a good short based on the 1-month change in the 10-year yield. The Danish krone might also be a good short, especially when also taking the 1-month change in the 10-year yield into account. It helps that the euro itself also seems to be a short, together with 2 other EU currencies: the Hungarian forint and the Czech koruna. Yes, it could be the euro has moved up too much, dragging along the other European currencies. The quick jump in the euro was caused by remarks from the European Central Bank that its quantitative expansion policies will end. The market might have overreacted to the news causing the euro to mean revert going forward

The Danish krone moves in a 2.5% band with the euro. A valuation problem might be cooking for the probably overvalued Danish krone but I do not think we have reached “maximum optimism” yet. The krone can be depegged, no doubt about it. In April 2017 the Danish central bank complained about increased pressure after the Czech koruna depegged from the euro. The Bloomberg article mentions Denmark’s strong balances makes it difficult to keep the krone weak against the euro. This is a nice example of experts ignoring investing statistics. I think the strong Czech kurona could easily mean revert. It is partly a reaction on the depegging. Ahead of the European Central Bank the Czech National Bank raised its main interest rate. This is a reaction on increased inflation, which is bearish for the CZK. When other countries also raise rates the CZK might go down again. But relatively high growth is expected for the Czech economy, which is bullish for the CZK.

Talking about depegging: the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the US dollar, already for decades. Normally, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority increases the interest rate as soon as the Hong Kong dollar moves down too much. They do that to maintain the peg to the USD. Otherwise the Hong Kong dollar would keep moving down until a new equilibrium is found. I guess such an equilibrium would be roughly halfway the ranking based on changes in purchasing power.

So far the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has not raised interest rates yet. Meanwhile the interest rate in the US is expected to move up, so the yield difference will widen. Carry trades going long the USD and short the HKD will earn more money, if the Hong Kong Monetary Authority keeps sitting on its hands. In practice many investors do an even more profitable carry trade with the Chinese yuan instead of with the USD. So the pressure for the HKD is even bigger than the yield from the carry trade with the USD suggests.

What the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has done instead is intervening. It sold exchange fund bills for 40 billion HKD but apparently that was not enough. See also here. Now the Hong Kong dollar is near a 10-year low close to the end of its trading band at 7.85 HKD for 1 USD. See also this Bloomberg article.

Unlike with the Danish krone traders recognize the Hungarian forint is probably overvalued, according to this Reuters article. The Hungarian central bank does not seem to try to talk its currency down. It did not follow the interest raise of the Czech kurona. Between the lines analysts still find information about cutting the overnight interest rate. I doubt that will be effective because the overnight rate is already negative and the term spread is already the highest among my 21 currencies. Another analyst said the firming of the forint is related to markets being illiquid during summer. Like the Czech kurona the Hungarian forint has shown great 6-month momentum though.

I could not find any news for the Israeli shekel, since last month. Despite having decreased in value the shekel is still overvalued: based on changes in purchasing power, the term spread and the 1-month change in the long term interest rate. Last month it dipped at about 3.55 shekel for a dollar. I shorted some more.

Statistical longs

The most undervalued currencies are the Russian ruble, the Japanese yen, the Mexican peso, and the Canadian dollar, again based on the term spread combined with changes in purchasing power. Also the British pound is attractive.

The South African rand might also be good but only scores well based on changes in purchasing power and the change in the long term interest rate, which is not my favorite combination of strategies. The currency declined since last month. Traders feared publication of inflation numbers. But in fact inflation fell to 4.6% per year. This is better than expected. South Africa’s president Zuma narrowly survived a secret no-confidence vote, which was not great for the rand. In most other countries leaders step aside after a couple of confidence votes no matter the outcome. South Africa is different. Despite facing 738 criminal charges Zuma stays in office, or should I say because of these charges?

The Russian ruble just got a recommendation from Morgan Stanley. The bank likes the slow but steady growth. That oil stays low, at least that is currently the consensus, does not help the ruble in the short term. Based on momentum and changes in the long term interest rate the ruble is a good short. I read in this article from Sputnik News the Russians take the stability of the ruble and the financial system very serious. Sputnik News is sponsored by the Russian government. Higher short-term interest rates please!

News on the Japanese yen has been mixed. That Trump threatens to close down the US government is good for the yen, being a safety currency. The troubles with North Korea are not so great, although even then the yen can be a flight into safety. The Bank of Japan did not really change its policy, see also here. As a confirmation see also this article on why the Bank of Japan will continue asset purchases for a long time to come. In the mean time investors profit.

I think the Bank of Japan is distorting the Japanese equity market by their large scale purchases of index funds. Investing in index funds is in fact momentum investing. This is a strong market force but also well known because of the bubbles it often generates. With its large index fund purchases the Bank of Japan might pump up momentum bubbles and (temporary) decrease the returns of value investors. My Japanese net-nets have been doing very well, btw.

The Mexican peso is not so much undervalued based on changes in purchasing power but has a great term spread and also a good momentum. For the peso the questions are not anymore “Will Trump build that wall, and who will pay for it?” but “Is Trump going to drop NAFTA?” So far NAFTA has not been dropped. Steve Bannon’s resignation implies the chances of NAFTA being dropped have decreased. That is good for the peso.

The Canadian dollar is not the best currency in any of these 4 strategies but it scores above average in each of them. The Australian dollar has similar rankings on the term spread, changes in purchasing power and changes in the long term interest rate but scores worse on momentum. Does that mean there is consensus for the Canadian dollar? Fortunately not! Consensus usually does not pay out. Some people think the house market will crash followed by a melt down of the bank system.

There are signs the Canadian economy is doing better than expected. Here is another article about the Canadian dollar with an analyst claiming “people are keeping their powder dry”. I don’t see how this is possible with currencies. One way or the other if you have cash (“dry powder”) you can only hold it in a currency. The same article continues saying analysts are expecting a rate increase in a couple of months. That would be good reason to hold the loonie. Interest rate increases might also be painful, see here. Also with the loonie the question is will there be another NAFTA or not.

The National bank of Australia did not give a good short-term outlook for its currency. The bank expects the Australian dollar to fall from 0.79 to 0.70 USD per AUD by the end of the year. Unfortunately I could not find what would trigger this price change. According to this Bloomberg article rate cuts are unlikely. People mention Trump is making progress with his tax plans. US companies could repatriate profits from Australia for a tax benefit depressing the AUD.USD exchange rate.

Like the Austrialian dollar the Norwegian krone is almost as attractive as the Canadian dollar. The surge of the krone was very profitable for me. I have already taken some money out of the krone and am thinking of taking out some more. There was not much news other than that GDP growth is strong. Lloyd's bank sees it going up another 4% against the euro.

The British pound scores very well in the term spread ranking and in the ranking based on changes in purchasing power. It does not score well in the momentum ranking and the ranking based on the change in the long term interest rate.

At the beginning of August the market got disappointed because the Bank of England did not raise interest rates. The bank still predicts a couple of interest rate hikes in the next 3 years. So this takes longer than expected.

With the pound there are many concerns that the Brexit will be very bad for the economy. J.P. Morgan thinks it won’t perform well in terms of the euro but it will perform well against the USD. Based on changes in purchasing power it makes sense to think that the GBP will at least do better against the euro than against the USD. And indeed: the analyst thinks the USD will underperform against many other currencies as well.

Are we at maximum pessimism yet? I don’t think so. Until then it pays off to wait with a position in the GBP. I expect a more negative sentiment from September, when Brexit negotiations resume.

