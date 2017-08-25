GNC: Defending The Castle

Magically, the shorts covered 3.8 million shares during the first two weeks of August without effecting the price. Bravo to the "Masters of the Universe."

I'm writing this from the beautiful Woodstock, Vt., library as I am currently on vacation. I intentionally didn't bring my laptop, as I only get a chance to go on vacation once a year.

Anyway, I want to return the favor to Bank of America Merrill Lynch for their lowered price target Aug. 22 for GNC Holdings (GNC), from $6.25 to $5.50. I was able to get my hands on the report and I'm writing this to question it -- all two paragraphs of it. For perspective, the BofA analyst who covers GNC had previously set a $6.25 price target for GNC as of Feb. 16, 2017. So he clearly missed the inflection points after Q1 2017 results beat on April 18 and yet again on July 27, 2017, when GNC beat Q2 numbers. With that context fully out in the open, let's discuss the BofA note. Actually, before we go there, I find the timing of the lowered price target ironic in that GNC was then resting just above its 200-day moving average (DMA) on Aug. 21, at roughly $9.32, and its 50-DMA was then about $8.75.

So, I find it questionable that an analyst who lacked the imagination to see GNC's turnaround during the first half of 2017 suddenly had the foresight, on Aug. 22 no less, to boldly claim second-half 2017 analyst estimates are too high. If GNC's management -- with its access to real-time point of sales data for all of its stores, franchisees, and online platform -- isn't comfortable providing guidance, how can BofA be so confident only seven weeks into the second half of 2017?

Moreover, when I looked at consensus estimates for both Q3 and Q4 2017, the baseline estimates look very achievable (especially Q4). To further strengthen the point, BofA's analyst even suggested that GNC could post positive second-half comps, yet cited unquantified risks to gross margins and lowered his EPS targets. That is puzzling in that there is tremendous operating leverage to positive comps (see my "Baking The Cake" article).

In terms of the actual BofA note, the analyst lowered his valuation metric for GNC from 8x EV/EBITDA to 7x EV/EBITDA in order to arrive at his price target. His estimated that EV and EBITDA numbers aren't provided, so let's back into them. By year-end, GNC's management said the revolver would be fully paid off, so let's use $1.5 billion for net debt (it might be slightly lower).

So, 68.3 million shares x $5.50 = $376 million + $1.5 billion = an enterprise value of $1.876 billion. And $1.876 billion divided by 7 = EBITDA of $268 million. Given the leverage of GNC's balance, the EV/EBITDA multiple you use has an impact of $268 million, as the debt is held constant. Therefore, $268 / 68.3 million shares = $3.92. In other words, if BofA didn't lower the EV/EBITDA multiple from 8x to 7x, then he couldn't arrive at the $5.50 target. Instead, it would be $9.42.

Moving along, the analyst cites risks with regard to the refinancing, as the $1.2 billion term loan matures on March 1, 2019. Magically, for someone who cites great retail and specialty segment uncertainty, he models full-year 2017 EPS at $1.30, FY 2018 EPS at $1.09, and FY 2019 EPS at $0.94. I don't think there is an analyst on the planet who can actually model GNC's FY 2018 EPS, let alone FY 2019.

In the other part of the note, there wasn't any qualitative analysis or data to back up his claims. Moreover, as I have argued in other GNC articles, GNC is taking a lot of market share from Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) and Vitalize (Bodybuilding.com), which have FY 2016 revenue of $1.3 billion and $400 million, respectively. Keep in mind that GNC's revenue is about $2.5 billion, so a pickup of 10% from its two direct competitors would materially push GNC's top line ahead of consensus estimates. In other words, where is the competitive dynamic analysis from BofA to justify saying that second-half 2017 numbers look vulnerable?

As should be crystal clear, I put zero stock in BofA's note. Let's be honest: This Aug. 22 note contained updates on three other stocks -- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), RH (NYSE:RH), and GameStop (NYSE:GME). This analyst upgraded GameStop ahead of its Aug. 24 numbers. Lo and behold, GME missed and was trading at $19 in early Friday trading action.

One other item to discuss is GNC's short interest for the period ended Aug. 15, 2017. Magically, the "Masters of the Universe" covered 3.8 million shares from Aug. 1, 2017, to Aug. 15, 2017. It is ironic that the Goldman Sachs analyst reiterated his $5 price target on July 28, yet the shorts covered 3.8 million shares.

Besides doing a deal/finding a dance partner in Asia, GNC CEO Robert Moran needs to win buy-side support. There are too many retail day traders and small hedge funds that trade GNC's stock. We need long-term investors in the name, like me, who see the long-term upside of $20 per share. I haven't sold any of my shares, even when they hit $10.95 on July 27. My thesis is intact and I will not flinch or be influenced by the manipulative powers of the hedgies, who were in trouble on July 27 when GNC was trading at $10.95.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.