Gap: Steer Clear

Though the balance sheet remains strong, the dividend yield is attractive, and the valuation appears fairly cheap, recent retail examples show that GPS could still gap down considerably on signs of a declining top and/or bottom line.

The business model is showing some cracks as ROIC and margins are down from recent highs due to a declining business model and brand power.

Though Gap Inc. (GPS) appears attractive with its solid ROIC, low debt, cheap valuation, and high dividend yield, investors should beware of its lack of a moat in a hyper-competitive apparel retail sector, leaving its market share highly vulnerable and its stock price exposed to a major gap-down on signs of declines.

Though it once had substantial brand power, Gap is now more dependent on meeting consumer product demands than it is on setting trends through its brand power. As such the company will have to maintain competitive pricing to continue driving demand for its products. Gap continued its fall on the top 50 most powerful brands in 2016 (placing 55) according to Tenet Partners' CoreBrand Index. This was down from 50th in 2015 and 44th in 2014. This decline has born itself out in its declining margins in recent years:

GPS Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Margins have bounced back thus far in 2017 due to the company's efforts to optimize its supply chain through investments in technology and responsive supply chain capabilities and re-balance its brick-and-mortar and online presences by decreasing its square footage by 4% since 2014 and increasing e-commerce to over 16% of sales. However, positive impacts of cost cuts and re-balancing have limits and, while they may help sustain margins and bottom line returns for a while, they ultimately may not be able to grow the top line in the face of increasingly tough competition. By comparison, off-price retailers TJX and ROST have grown margins over the past several years, indicating that their value model is performing better than Gap's brand-based one in today's apparel retail sector:

TJX Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Furthermore, ROIC is also well off of highs, implying that the company's business model as a whole is declining, not just its brand power.

GPS Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

Bulls on GPS will counter with the fact that, though the trajectory is negative, the company's ROIC of nearly 20% and Operating Margin of nearly 8% are still solid and have appeared to stabilize in the short term. Furthermore, GPS boasts a strong balance sheet (0.44 Debt to Equity), a cheap valuation (11 P/E), and a high dividend yield (3.95%). With positive comps reported over the last several quarters and meeting or exceeding top-and-bottom line expectations over the past 5 quarters, the company's trajectory appears upward. Analysts are also sounding a positive tune on the company's prospects: forecasting 7.33% average annual growth over the next five years after experiencing average declines of 6.45% over the past five.

While these numbers are no doubt impressive and may prove to provide strong returns to bold investors, potential buyers should remember that GPS lacks the all-important moat. Its brand no longer holds the mass appeal that it once did as consumers now have an increasingly wide variety of quality value brands to choose from and seem increasingly inclined to shop for off-price name brand products at TJX or Ross stores. GPS' performance will likely be sporadic moving forward as management tries to align its supply chain and inventories with rapidly shifting consumer fashion preferences and margins will likely never recover recent highs due to the ongoing heavy promotional environment in apparel retail. If GPS' supply chain/fashion forecasting hits a bump in the road: look out below. All one has to do is look at recent examples of retailers with similarly strong metrics and attractive valuations that gapped down substantially following major fashion misses (e.g., Foot Locker (FL)).

Due to the substantial downside risk posed by the company's lack of a moat in an unpredictable and highly competitive sector, I advise investors to steer clear of GPS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.