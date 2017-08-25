Nvidia Is Set To Take A Significant Growth Hit

Nvidia (NVDA) has dominated the high-end GPU and GPGPU markets for much of the last decade. The Company’s traditional rival, Advance Micro Devices (AMD) fell behind NVDA both in the traditional GPU space as well as the emerging GPGPU space. The other key rival, Intel (INTC), has also been unable to keep up with Nvidia in developing cutting edge GPU solutions. Consequently, the Company had an unimpeded run at the high end of the market for several years.

With the onset of explosive growth in the AI/ML market, and with high ASPs, high margins, and high growth, the Company has become a market darling.

2016 and 2017 have been terrific years for the Company as the stock ran up more than fivefold (image below from Google Finance) and Company has attained approximately $100B market cap – a rarity in the semiconductor industry. Price earnings ratio of 46 is indicative of the stratospheric growth expectations that the market has for this Company.

In this article, we make a case that the salad days of Nvidia have now come to an end and neither the growth expectations nor the valuation for the Company are reflective of reality.

The rationale for our analysis comes to one word: competition.

Competition to Nvidia comes from two fronts. Firstly, after many years of playing second fiddle to Nvidia, AMD has brought forth legitimate competition with a new GPU and GPGPU architecture – Vega. Secondly, companies such as Google, are developing custom ASICs to solve several high-volume AI/ML problems.

Before we get to competitive dynamics, let us first look Nvidia revenue distribution by market segment (image below from the Company’s earnings release):

The above table should make it clear that PC gaming business and the Datacenter business are the primary revenue and growth drivers for Nvidia.

Professional Visualization and OEM & IP segments have been relatively stagnant for several quarters now and have not been a part of Nvidia growth story. We, therefore, do not see these segments as meaningful drivers of valuation and ignore these segments in this article.

Automobile market has growth potential but it is too small today to have a significant impact on valuation. The high growth, high ASP, high margin opportunities in this segment are related to autonomous driving. Autonomous driving, for consumer vehicles, is further away than the industry hype suggests. In 2018, we expect that only Google (GOOG) /Waymo will be shipping truly autonomous cars. Tesla (TSLA) Model 3, even though it is not expected to be autonomous car, could provide a bump to Nvidia’s auto segment in CY 2018 but we expect it to be insignificant in the context of Nvidia’s overall revenues. As such, we do not hold much hope for Nvidia in this business. By the time autonomous driving industry matures, we expect that the auto OEMs will demand second sources and the business will become a decidedly low margin business.

Given this backdrop, we limit our review of competitive vectors and implications to gaming and datacenter business segments.

Gaming

After years of being absent at the high end, AMD is back with a competitive gaming product with Vega. Due to AMD’s strength in gaming CPUs with its Threadripper product, AMD will go after the high-end gaming GPU market with a vengeance. In the high-end GPU market, we expect that the market share of 1070 and 1080 GPUs will likely drop off by 5% to 10% in unit terms before the end of the year. This market share loss will have disproportionate impact on Nvidia’s revenues and margins due to high ASPs and margins of 1070 and 1080.

Yet another factor that negatively impacts the gaming market is the trend towards increasingly higher performance integrated graphics units. For example, AMD with its Ryzen Mobile and Intel with its upcoming integrated graphics solutions will push up the power of PCs and reduce the TAM for Nvidia discrete solutions.

We estimate that Vega will reduce Nvidia’s gaming revenue share by up to five percent in the current quarter (Q3 FY18) and may be as much as ten percent in Q4FY18 and peak in the 10% to 20% range in H1 CY 2018. However, given Vega’s performance limitations, we expect AMD to have no more than 10% to 20% impact on revenues for the foreseeable future.

Nvidia’s growth in gaming has primarily come at the expense of AMD and through high ASPs. We expect both of the trends to reverse causing not only a reduction in growth but potentially leading to negative growth.

Datacenter

Nvidia’s prospects in the data center business will also be under enormous pressure due to two different competitive vectors.

Firstly, several companies, including Google, have developed, or are developing, custom ASICs to address AI/ML applications. Google, in particular, seems to be heading for massive scale out of its own proprietary silicon.

Google’s first Tensor Processing Unit ASIC was targeted mainly for inference applications but the second version it disclosed recently has more power and can also be used for training (For details, investors can read Google’s technical paper on the subject). Google claims 180 teraflops of performance with its second generation TPU which is far ahead of Nvidia Volta performance of 120 teraflops. While exact details of the Google TPU may never be known, Google appears to be at least a year ahead of Nvidia and seems to have a 50% theoretical performance advantage. Google has been building clusters of “TPU pods” using its technology and each of these “TPU pods” deliver an astonishing 11.5 petaflops of compute power. The bottom line here is that the GPGPU TAM at one of the biggest potential customers of Nvidia has reduced drastically.

Beyond Google, other companies such as Apple also seem to be working on their own AI solutions. In addition to established cloud players, there is also a strong threat of startups in this nascent field - GROQ, Cerebras, Wave Computing, Graphcore, Tenstorrent, Mythic, Thinci, Adapteva, are some of the higher profile startups with known efforts in the field.

Secondly, AMD, with its EPYC server platform, is starting to disrupt the datacenter market. With the rapid evolution in the AI field, it appears to us that a heterogeneous architecture with a combination of CPUs, GPUs, TPUS, and other custom logic is the way to go. We believe that the AMD EPYC platform is well suited for this evolution.

While Volta with its built in Tensor cores may be attractive for several machine learning applications, Volta by no means is the only attractive machine learning solution. Instead of using Volta with integrated Tensor cores, a more appropriate partition for many cloud providers could be to populate AMD EPYC or Intel Xeon servers with the right combination of GPGPUs and TPUs.

The strength of Vega for AI/ML solutions also appears attractive. Unlike high end gaming, where AMD appears somewhat handicapped, Vega appears to be holding up well performance wise with Nvidia’s Pascal class solutions (see images below).

AMD claims that Vega also offers significant power advantage for AI/ML applications. With datacenter being power sensitive, Vega appears to pose a significant competitive threat to Nvidia.

On the flip side, both Intel and AMD are significantly behind Nvidia in terms of software infrastructure. AMD, for example, is in early stages of developing and optimizing its ROCm platform and it may take several quarters for AMD to get to a meaningful market share in the datacenter segment.

AMD is clearly coming from behind and the Vega drivers/platform lacks the maturity and reliability. However, AMD will attempt to make up for the shortcomings through pricing and bundling. AMD is a potent threat given that it uniquely controls both CPU and GPU aspects of the solution. For example, given the large number of natively supported PCIe lanes on EPYC, AMD will be able to facilitate systems with multiple graphics cards and will have several bundling opportunities it can exploit. AMD will be able to optimize the systems level solution and bundle solutions for maximum benefit. We expect that AMD will price its products aggressively to force customer evaluation and will attempt to gain business from Nvidia. In the process, it will also force Nvidia to make unwanted pricing moves which will depress Nvidia’s ASPs and margins.

With Intel having its own datacenter ambitions, Nvidia will have to fight a lone battle against Intel and AMD.

The combination of the above competitive vectors means that Nvidia’s hegemony in datacenter has now come to an end. This does not mean Nvidia is not a leader in the space. But, it certainly means that Nvidia will be sharing the AI/ML market with several other vendors. We expect Nvidia to continue to do well in the market due to its massive infrastructure advantage but there is little doubt that Nvidia’s growth in this segment will moderate.

This change in competitive dynamics not only affects Nvidia’s market share but also its ASPs and margins.

For the last several years, lacking serious competition, Nvidia has been steadily expanding its gross margins (see image below)

With the new competitive dynamics, we can now expect the gross margin trend to reverse. A loss of market share coupled with gross margin reduction will create considerable headwind to Nvidia story.

The key question for investors to ask at this point is if the growth in the underlying markets is robust enough for Nvidia to overcome the competitive headwinds.

In our view, this is unlikely.

Given the stratospheric valuation, as the growth story unravels, we believe Nvidia market cap could collapse in as little as two quarters.

