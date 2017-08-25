Accenture Acquires VERAX For Canada Banking Tech

Accenture continues to acquire firms that can expand its technology capabilities and geographic footprint, so as long as it isn't overpaying for the deal, it should be a net positive.

VERAX provides a range of business and technology consulting services to banks and financial services companies primarily based in Canada.

Accenture announced the purchase of VERAX Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Consulting giant Accenture (ACN) has announced the acquisition of VERAX Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

VERAX is a systems integration firm focused on clients in the banking and financial services sector in Canada.

Accenture continues to acquire additional technologies and geographic footprint expansion opportunities to serve increasingly complex regulatory and technological business challenges for its clients.

Target Company

Toronto-based VERAX was founded in 2003 to provide IT strategy, project management, compliance and risk solutions and business intelligence services to banking, insurance and capital markets companies based in Canada.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Sid Thomas, who oversees 180 employees at offices in Toronto and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

There are no disclosed financing rounds for VERAX, so I presume it was ‘bootstrapped’ by the founder and CEO.

Acquisition Terms And Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms, nor did Accenture file an 8-K, which would have been required if the amount of the transaction had materially changed its financial condition.

Accenture did not provide a change in financial guidance, so I presume that the transaction was for a non-material amount.

Accenture has been acquiring companies at a very rapid pace in recent periods.

It has been acquiring firms based on either expanding its technological capabilities within certain existing initiatives or expanding its geographic footprint.

The deal for VERAX falls within the aspect of expanding its geographic footprint to better provide financial services consulting and related cross-selling opportunities to Canadian financial institutions.

As Robert Vokes, MD Accenture Financial Services practice in Canada stated in the deal announcement,

VERAX consultants are known for their deep technical expertise, collaborative culture and strong reputation for delivery, which we believe will greatly complement and enhance the breadth and depth of our financial services capabilities in Canada. The combination of Accenture and VERAX will help enable our clients to react even more quickly and with even more confidence, as banks face increased pressure to adjust to new digital capabilities, new regulatory requests, and increased competition.

Assisting legacy banks and financial institutions in modernizing and updating their back-office systems, as well as customer-facing systems, is a large area of focus for IT consulting and integration firms such as Accenture.

The financial technology industry is undergoing rapid change as the benefits of transitioning to the public cloud along with threats associated with security breaches all represent opportunities for consulting firms such as Accenture.

By expanding its geographic reach with acquisitions such as VERAX, Accenture can offer cross-border institutions greater capabilities, especially as regulations grow more complex and onerous in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

I expect to see additional acquisitions by Accenture as it expands its footprint and technological capabilities across numerous industry verticals.

