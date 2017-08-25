Clearfield: Investing In Future Of Data





About CLFD

ClearField (CLFD) Inc. is a fiber optics manufacturer and designer for communication networks. They are a small cap company with a market cap of $163M. CLFD is primarily involved in manufacturing of components and hence should be treated likewise (buzz words like fiber optics and data might make one assume it is a tech company).

Customers

Their clients are distributed both in B2C sector (such as carrier networks, cable/TV companies) as well as B2B sector (Data centers, govt, military, utilities). Furthermore, the network carriers can be segregated into Tier 1/2/3. A Tier 1 carrier such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (T) owns and operates everything by themselves. This includes the connection to internet and the network infrastructure to deliver voice and data. Tier 2 carriers are those that are a little bit smaller and partly use a Tier 1 carrier’s infrastructure. Tier 3 carriers are smaller lightweight ones that are solely dependent on Tier 1 and Tier 2 carriers.

Industry outlook

The trend towards data as compared to voice is given in the chart below:







Source: Global Mobile Data Traffic 2016 - 2021: Asia Pacific Heads 10x Increase - Dazeinfo

Most of us already know that the only way for this trend is to go up. Now, with the upcoming 5G network, there is going to be a significant boost for data usage by 2020. Once this technology is adopted mainstream, there will be behavioral changes towards consuming even more data by consumers. This in turn creates demand for larger bandwidth and drives innovation towards the next-generation technology. Initiatives such as Google Fiber would add to this trend which would benefit CLFD greatly. Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) probably slowed down the pace of Google Fiber deployment due to the capital intensive nature of building a network.

One additional important factor to note in the chart above is the significance of Asia as a growth market. This is an untapped potential for CLFD. They had successfully entered Latin America but yet to venture into Asia.

Company history

Back in 2007, the company was in the red, generating losses. Since then, they have undertaken restructuring of the company and have been successful in making it profitable.





Source: Quarterly earnings presentation





The current phase, referred as Phase 2, is primarily focused on increasing their penetration in Tier 1 market and grabbing market share on these big shots. So far, the efforts seem to pay off. But it is too soon to associate causation with just two years of performance in an industry with a cycle period of almost three years.





Fundamentals: Revenue and Income

While the revenue has been growing steadily at about 14% year-over-year, the net income and FCF have not been growing at a steady pace. Though the overall trend is in the right direction, net income has been stagnant since 2012. As mentioned before, we see the industry cycle to span about two to three years since 2009. The last down cycle happened in the start of 2015. following the trend of cycles, we can say that the industry is about to bottom out right now.

Let us also look into the expenses incurred by the company currently:





Source: SEC 10Q





For the nine months ended June 30, net sales increased by 2.3%. The cost of sales, on the other hand, has increased by 6.5% causing a slight dip in the resulting gross profit for 2017. The operating expense has gone up significantly by as much as 20% due to increase in compensation for sales and marketing. The sudden increase in operating expenses caused a major dent in net income which dropped by a whooping 50% compared to previous year.





At this level, it seems that this level of operating expense will be a recurring in the coming future as they are required to grow the company further. The revenue and income will need to be grown to absorb the expense. It will take another three quarters for this to happen and Mr. Market to wake up to this.



Verdict: Increase in expenses to be followed by gradual increase in sales. Opens up opportunity to grab the shares right now as expenses will be flat and sales will start increasing.

Fundamentals: Financial health



The past five years have a compounded equity growth rate of around 15%. Note that total liabilities did not grow at the same rate as that of equity. Furthermore, the company does not have any outstanding debt as of now. This is a sign of a healthy company. This also provides further leverage in case they want to grow at a faster rate or grow inorganically.



Verdict: Healthy company with lot of room to maneuver in case of the market catches cold.

Fundamentals: Stock Price and Valuation



The above chart shows the price behavior with respect to the book value, DCF value and earnings-price ratio. We choose the earnings-price ratio as it provides a more meaningful and comparable quantity. Note that the DCF value is derived purely from the average FCF growth rate and is only presented for some idea.

In terms of PE valuation, the company is not a huge bargain with a current PE close to 30. We can see that the market realized the potential by late 2012 and started rewarding the shareholders handsomely and a bit too much. This also coincided with a boom in the consumer data usage in this period. But, the stock price started correcting since then to a level we are right now.

The current PE ratio is 30, PS ratio is 2.15 and PB ratio is 2.5. Except for the PE ratio, the other two ratios are in line with the market. Assuming that the adjusted revenue and equity grow at 10% over next four years, by 2021 we would be looking at PE, PS and PB ratio of 20, 1.47 and 1.7.



Verdict: The current stock price could be a little overvalued. But in the long term this still holds reasonable potential, limiting the downside.

Insider trades and share repurchase

It is always better to have a sense of insider trades that are happening in a public company. The chart above shows the net transactions done by insiders since 2013. the last time the sharp rise came below $15, insiders scooped up close to 100,000 shares. Lately, we do not see much of a change in terms of share ownership. It shows that the management maintains the same level of confidence they had two years before.



The board also approved share repurchasing, which would add value to the shareholders. Excerpt from SEC filing:

On April 25, 2017, the Board of Directors increased the repurchase authorization by $4,000,000 to $12,000,000 of common stock.



Verdict: No negative news from insiders transaction. Mildly positive in terms of share repurchase.

Customers and business

The current International sales account for 8% of the total sales, which is 3% more than that of the previous year. But, in 2016, two customers constituted 37% of the total sales and there is no binding agreement to ensure that these customers would stay with the company. This has two implications: (I) the customers can stop their orders as they stop spending (ii) they start moving to new competitors and cause reduction in margins. Clearfield can navigate out of this issue by increasing its sales in order to reduce the 37% to a manageable ratio.

The company also is carrying in forward with its certification program. They were awarded NEBS Level 3 Certification just recently. This is an important boost to increase focus on Tier 1 market.



Cheri Beranek, Chief Executive Officer of Clearfield, said in response to the recent lawsuit:

It seems that Clearfield’s successful penetration and growth in the fiber broadband market has attracted the notice of its competitors. Clearfield remains committed to pursuing its market development initiatives and to winning business with an expansive product offering to a broad customer base that recognizes Clearfield’s strong value proposition.



A key takeaway here is that this space is increasingly getting competitive. As a result, we can expect the margins to be squeezed going forward.



Verdict: A bit risky business. Judging from the past, CLFD has done a good job in managing the risks.

Outlook into the future

Bullish view

Clearfield has a huge potential to increase its sales internationally. The company also is ramping up its production facilities and has increased its sales force since this quarter. It also looks like that the industry cycle has reached its bottom this quarter.

The fundamentals of company are very strong. Though the stock price valuation need not be at a significant bargain, the market might see this as a growth company like it did before. This would mean that the stock price could start appreciating from this point onward.

Clearfield is one of the few companies with a female CEO. There are studies showing that companies that have women as CEOs outperform S&P 500 index. Though this cannot be blindly followed, we do have a statistical advantage in choosing our portfolio based on the study.

The market is probably (and will be) spooked by the relative drop in income. However, in absolute terms, the company is still on the right track and is poised to benefit from the inevitable trend of increased data consumption. The recent manufacturing facility in Mexico would almost quadruple Clearfield's manufacturing capacity, making it well prepared to handle the increasing demand.

Bearish View and Risks

If the industry downturn prolongs for another year, this will definitely cause the stock price to fall further down. The other major risk factor is development of new technology that could replace fiber optics or change the manufacturing setup. Since Clearfield has positioned itself as a major fiber optics player, this would seriously affect their capacity to grow revenue and income. Facebook (FB) in a recent post has already indicated that they are building one of the highest capacity fiber optics cable with claims of moving information 50% farther.

This requires Clearfield to constantly invest in technology and certification to be relevant in the market. It is also possible that increase in these expenses might not be offset by corresponding increase in revenue, thereby resulting in lower margins.

The high margins of about 40% might not be sustainable as the competition heats up. This could also dent the income generating power of the company.

The company might not be successful in executing its expansion strategy in Tier 1 and international market.

Recommendation

Overall, the current share price of $11.8 is a reasonable bargain to purchase a growing company. The stock could go further down to about $9 at which point it can be doubled down and increase your returns.

This is a stock to purchase if you are ready for a bit of short-term volatility and want to start your position for a long hold from 2 years till 5G is rolled out.