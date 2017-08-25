No Bottom In Sight For Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) has just reported what appeared to be a solid quarter but is now being punished by the Street. We have surmised that there is no bottom in sight, despite analysts all having bullish price targets. However, when one forms, we want to be buyers. We have watched the stock head lower for 6 months straight on the sidelines, yet are on the cusp of being buyers. However, we want to wait for a bottom formation. This beauty company is firing on most cylinders. A cursory glance at the results at earnings shows the company continues to accelerate market share gains while continuing to grow its loyalty program. It is simply impressive. But the momentum is negative and sometimes it is tough to fight the Street. We note that there is strength across nearly all product categories Skincare products, fragrances, and haircare related items are all seeing higher sales. Most notably, Ulta is killing it with growth in e-commerce. Despite what seems like very positive news, shares are suffering. What is happening?

Perhaps there was a weak top line causing selling? Nope. Sales continue to shine. This quarter net sales came in at $1.289 billion. This was a beautiful number, beating consensus analyst estimates by a hair, exceeding estimates by $10 million. More importantly, this was an improvement of 20.6% year-over-year. As with all other retail names we follow, the most critical indicator we are looking at is the comparable sales figure. Comp sales were still incredibly positive, coming in at 11.7%. One thing the Street may not be happy about is the deceleration in comps, as a year ago comps were positive 14.4%. When we look to retail specifically, comps were up 8.3%, and salon comps were 7.7%. These are incredible results.

As we mentioned in the opening the company really has a handle on attracting online sales. Online sales grew a whopping 72.3% to $96.3 million from $55.9 million last year. Major win. Of course, with all of these rising sales we have to be on the lookout for rising expenses. It is a key indicator to watch. Rising sales are not as impressive if profit is deteriorating. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased 10 basis points to 22.0%, compared to 22.1%, last year, which is strong. Factoring in the cost of sales, we see that gross profit increases to 36.4% from 36.0% last year. Stellar.

While these metrics matter it ultimately comes down to earnings versus expectations. And once again earnings were absolutely gorgeous in this quarter. First, let us just say that with rising margins, we saw operating income rise 25.1% to $179.8 million, or 14% of sales. This compares to $143.8 million last year (or 13.5% of sales). But in the end, we need to look at earnings per share. That is the name of the game. That said, the company delivered a strong bottom line beat of $0.05. Adjusted net income came in at $1.83 per share, well ahead of expectations. Mary Dillon, chief executive officer, put these results in perspective:

"The Ulta Beauty team delivered another quarter of excellent performance with strong top line growth coupled with robust margin expansion. We accelerated our market share gains while continuing to reduce promotional intensity and increase personalized offers through our industry leading loyalty program. Product category strength was broad based, with prestige cosmetics still driving the majority of our growth, and with skincare, fragrance, and haircare all gaining momentum. We are also benefitting from continued success of our marketing programs, rapid growth in e-commerce, and solid operational execution across the enterprise."

With these results, we really like the name. The outlook to us is positive. The selling seems to be just momentum based. Let it fall. While we cannot see a bottom in sight, with the company repurchasing shares, earnings growing, a decent balance sheet, and comparable sales are expected to grow double digits next quarter and for the year. While the name is trading at a premium valuation even after the sales decline, most analysts are bullish with massive upside targets. The growth is there. We just need a bottom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ULTA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.