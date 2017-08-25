Facebook And The Future Of Asia-Pacific Growth

In an earlier article titled Where Is Facebook’s Current Growth Really Coming From? I spoke about why Facebook’s (FB) short- to medium-term outlook will remain dependent on Facebook’s performance in the United States, and how the social media major can keep pushing its ARPU - average revenue per user - in this region. But the long-term outlook depends on two regions: Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. In this article, we take a closer look at Facebook’s fastest growing region, Asia Pacific, as an indicator of long-term growth for Facebook’s user base, average revenue per user and overall revenues.



As we saw in the last article, Facebook’s user base already has reached the "slow and steady" phase in Europe and North America. Though the rise of the advertiser base continues in a strong manner, the odds are quite high that growth on the user base front will slow down even further over the next 10 years.



But APAC and RoW are a different story. Over the last eight quarters (Q2-15 to Q2-17), Facebook’s monthly active user base has increased by 516 million, of which Asia Pacific accounted for 50.49% (260 million users), followed by RoW with 35.53% (183 million users), Europe accounted for 9.51% (49 million users) and the United States (23 million users) 4.47%.



Even if you look at APAC without China in the mix, Facebook’s user base growth opportunity is significant. According to the United Nations ESCAP, Asia Pacific had a population of 4.45 billion in 2016 and, even if we discount China’s population of 1.38 billion, APAC is still home to 3.07 billion people.

India is home to 1.32 billion people, or more than a third of that 3.07 billion. And then, we have the Southeast Asian countries, with several developed and developing countries in the mix. But, because of the weight of India’s contribution to the overall population in the region, the sub continent is a good indicator of future potential growth.



Internet penetration in India is still only at around 34.8% as of 2016, according to InternetLiveStats. Cisco’s projections for penetration growth shows that this could increase to nearly 60% over the next five years.



Digital transformation will take India’s internet users from 373 million (28 percent of population) in 2016 to 829 million (59 percent of the Indian population) in 2021.- Cisco

Now let’s look at Facebook’s penetration among Internet users in India and how that will impact user base and ARPU growth in the long term.

According to Livemint.com, an Indian business news website, Facebook had 241 million users in India, a reasonable number for a country with 373 million Internet users. This number could easily double for Facebook over the next half decade when you factor in the growth of Internet users during that time. And if that’s true in the Indian market, it is equally true in other emerging markets that also have low Internet penetration numbers at this point in time.

But user base is only one part of the growth equation. What about ARPU? Does it have the potential to growth from its current levels?



Why ARPU will increase



In the earlier article referenced above, I spoke about how Facebook - as an advertising platform - is becoming more attractive to advertisers and businesses in developed markets. Here’s an excerpt:



“The biggest reason for continued growth despite high penetration in North America is business users and advertisers. With Instagram now fully integrated into the Facebook Audience Network, more advertisers are flocking to this double-deal platform. And you can see how that’s happening when you look at Facebook’s advertiser numbers. Reuters reported a few months ago that there were more than 5 million businesses advertising on Facebook as of April 2017; that’s up from the 4 million they had in September of last year. That equates to an addition of one million advertisers in the span of seven months. These one million advertisers also need branding, not just Facebook ads, which means user base growth in tandem with advertising ARPU and overall ad revenue increase. For every additional million users in the region, an ARPU of $20 will increase Facebook’s revenue by $20 million. Facebook’s user base growth cannot accelerate indefinitely in this region as they already have 236 million users, while the current population in the United States and Canada is only around 360 million. But ARPU is being driven up because of business accounts.”

That same phenomenon is going to drive ARPU growth in emerging markets as well. We’ve already seen it rise by a strong 20% between Q2-2016 ($1.77) and Q2-2017 ($2.13).



That growth is further complemented by strong user base growth in the region. To repeat my assertion, if the US and Europe are holding up short to medium-term growth, then APAC and other emerging segments are holding up the burden of long-term growth, in terms of user base, ARPU and, therefore, overall revenues.



Going back to our indicative market, India, even if the ARPU merely holds its ground, the doubling of users will allow Facebook to double its revenue in the region. But, as we saw, ARPU growth also is at double-digit levels. If ARPU doubles by 2021, which it most certainly can considering that it already doubled between Q2-2014 and Q2-2017, which is a shorter timeframe, that means a four-fold increase in revenues from the region. And that’s very likely to happen because, as we’ve already seen with developed markets, when user base grows, advertiser base grows, pulling up ARPU with it.



APAC and RoW are the rising tide, and they will lift all of Facebook’s ships (metrics) over the long term. So, now, we have developed markets looking good for short- to medium-term growth, and APAC and RoW promising strong, long-term growth.



That stability in growth is clearly charted out, with the only impediment being Internet penetration in these markets. That is why Facebook is investing heavily into Internet delivery via drones and satellites, because it is hedging its bets against any socio-political hurdles that will slow down Internet penetration growth in these regions. But even without that, Facebook’s revenue growth has strong support under it for the next decade at least.