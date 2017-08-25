China Zenix Auto International's (ZX) CEO Junqiu Gao on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Zenix Auto International Ltd (NYSE:ZX)

Thank you for joining us today. And welcome to Zenix Auto's 2017 second quarter and six month financial results conference call. My name is Kevin Theiss and I am Zenix Auto's U.S. Investor Relations Advisor. Joining us today are Deputy CEO, Mr. Junqiu Gao and Mr. Martin Cheung, Chief Financial Officer.

Thank you, Kevin. So, let me start with a brief discussion on the performance of 2017 second quarter. We registered 22.1% year-over-year growth on our revenues RMB781 million or $115.2 million from RMB639.5 million for the second quarter of 2016. We continue to benefit from the strong domestic truck OEM sales driven by the Chinese government stringent in hosting of new truck overloading regulations.

New anti- overloading regulations were implemented in September 2016 to improve road safety and lower emissions by the Chinese government. This policy and enforcements has significantly stimulated truck sales, especially heavy duty trucks, as users purchase large size trucks to avoid the penalties associated with those regulations. China GDP growth of 6% to 9% and higher investments in fixed assets in the second quarter of 2017 also contributed to the growth and demand for OEM trucks and aftermarket auto parts.

According to China Association of Automoblie Manufacturers, CAAM, for the second quarter of 2017 sales to commercial vehicles were up 18.1% year-on-year. Overall, truck sales in China increased by 20.3% lead by 55.1% rise in heavy and duty trucks, medium and light duty trucks sales increased to more modest 7.5% and 3.1% respectively. But sales rebounded with the sales increase of 3% year-over-year with heavy duty trucks sales increasing 5.8% and light duty trucks sales up 9%.

Our top five customers, such as JAC, FAW, Sinotruk and Yutong Bus all experienced strong growth, benefitting from the positive market dynamics. Heavy and medium duty trucks and buses are traditionally the main downstream market for our wheel products. Our sales to the Chinese OEM market increased by 76.8% year-over-year as our total unit sales in the OEM market increased by 35.8% year-over-year during the second quarter of 2017.

We gained market share as our unit growth outpaced both the overall commercial vehicle unit sales growth and truck unit sales growth during the second quarter of 2017. We also believe that domestic truck market will continue to grow for the foreseeable future; although, it may be at a relatively slower growth rates. The effect of anti-overloading regulations will diminish over time, but there were many trucks sold on the 2009 that will need to be replaced after wear and tear over the years.

In addition, the Chinese government has approved new infrastructure projects, especially for public housing, new airports and railway expansion. When these projects accelerate, new demand for trucks will be created. We maintained our market leaderships as the performance and reliability of our advanced new wheel products enable as to increase sales in growing markets. Our lighter weight tubeless steel wheels and aluminum wheels, as well as tube steel wheels continue to experience solid growth during the quarter. The ongoing growth of our aluminum wheel in both the OEM market and aftermarket in China provides optimism as the performance and cost advantages are beginning to be realized, particularly in the domestic bus market.

On the cost side, the sharply rising steel price negatively impacted our gross margin; however, we expect an improved gross margin in the second half of 2017 as we plan to make couple of price adjustments in the second half of the year through our cost plus pricing model.

The increase of aluminum product shipments in the second half of the year will also help improve the blended margin. Encouragingly, during the second quarter, we reduced our selling and distribution, general and administrative and research and development expenses. We have also maintained financial strength as of June 30, 2017. Our total bank balances and cash plus bank deposits and fixed bank deposits with the maturity period over three months reached to RMB1.1 billion or $161.8 million; while our total banking borrowings were RMB558 million or $84 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2017, we generated cash flow from operations of RMB57.5 million or $8.5 million.

Now let me go over the second quarter results of 2017. Revenue for the second quarter was RMB781 million or $115.4 million from RMB639.5 million for the second quarter of 2016. The increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to strong sales to the domestic Chinese OEM market, driven by Chinese government enforcement against truck overloading. The increase in total revenue was also attributable to the higher price adjustments in response to the rising raw material cost.

Sales to the Chinese OEM market increased by 76.8% year-over-year to RMB434.1 million or $64 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to RMB245.5 million in the same quarter of 2016. Total unit sales in OEM market increased by 35.8% year-over-year during the second quarter of 2017.

Aftermarket sales in China decreased by 16.8% year-over-year to RMB239.5 million or $35.3 million in the second quarter of 2017 from RMB288 million in the second quarter of 2016. Total unit sales in the aftermarket decreased by 30.3% year-over-year as the aftermarket wheel segment remains weak after the enforcement of anti-overloading regulations.

International sales increase by 1.2% year-over-year to RMB107.4 million or $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to sales of RMB106.1 million in the second quarter of 2016. Total unit sales in the international sales decreased by 18.1% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2017 mainly due to continued weak demand in Southeastern Asian countries, offset by higher pricing due to the higher material cost.

In the second quarter of 2017, domestic OEM sales, domestic aftermarket sales and international sales contributed 55.6%, 30.7% and 13.7% of revenue, respectively.

Sales of tubed steel wheels comprised 47.8% of 2017 second quarter revenue compared to 56.2% in the same quarter in 2016. Tubeless steel wheel sales represented 42.7% of 2017 second quarter revenue compared to 36.3% in the same quarter of 2016. While tubed and tubeless steel wheel sales remain the main sources of revenue for the Company, sales of aluminum wheels increased by 160.7% year-over-year and accounted for 6% second quarter revenue as compared to 2.8% in the same quarter a year ago. The tightened regulation by Chinese government to curb emissions and increase road safety fueled high demand for light-weight tubeless and aluminum wheels.

Second quarter gross profit decreased by 26.6% to RMB85.9 million or $12.7 million compared to RMB117 million in the same quarter in 2016. Gross margin was 11% compared with 18.3% in the second quarter of 2016. The decrease in gross margin on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to the sharp rise of raw material costs. The Company raised selling prices during the second quarter, but they were not high enough to offset the increase of the raw material costs.

Selling and distribution expenses decreased by 4% to RMB49.6 million or $7.3 million from RMB51.6 million in the second quarter of 2016. The decrease in selling and distribution costs was primarily due to lower marketing and advertising expenses associated with weaker aftermarket sales in China in the second quarter of 2017 compared with the same quarter last year. As a percentage of revenue, selling and distribution costs were 6.3% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to 8.1% in the same quarter a year ago.

Research and development expenses decreased by 33.7% to RMB14 million or $2.1 million, compared to RMB21.1 million in the second quarter of 2016. R&D as a percentage of revenue was 1.8% in the second quarter of 2017 compared to 3.3% in the same quarter a year ago. As the Company's aluminum products continued to mature, R&D expenses were lowered.

Administrative expenses decreased by 14.4% to RMB29.1 million or $4.3 million from RMB34 million in the second quarter of 2016. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses were 3.7% compared to 5.3% of revenue in the second quarter of 2016.

Net loss and total comprehensive loss were RMB7.9 million or $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to a net income and total comprehensive income of RMB4.6 million for the second quarter of 2016. Basic and diluted loss per ADS were RMB0.15 or US$0.02 in the second quarter of 2017 compared to basic and diluted income per ADS of RMB0.9 million in the second quarter of 2016.

In the second quarter of 2017, the Company recorded net cash inflows from operating activities of RMB57.5 million or $8.5 million. Effective collection of large sums of account receivables positively affected operating cash flows. Days sales outstanding remained at 66 days in the second quarter of 2017, flat in comparison with 68 days during the full year of 2016. Capital expenditures for the purchase of property, plant and equipments in the second quarter were RMB0.3 million or $38,000.

During the second quarter of 2017 and 2016, the weighted average number of ordinary shares was 206.5 million and the weighted average number of ADSs was 51.6 million.

Now let me review the 2017 first six months results. Revenue for the first six months ended June 30, 2017 was RMB1,451.3 million or $214.1 million compared with RMB1,164.9 million in the first six months of 2016.

Aftermarket sales declined by 13.6% year-over-year to RMB471.1 million or $69.5 million in the first six months of 2017, and represented 32.5% of total six month revenue. Sales to the Chinese OEM market increased by 86.4% year-over-year to RMB781.7 million or $115.3 million, and represented 53.9% of revenue. International sales decreased by 1.0% year-over-year to RMB198.6 million or $29.3 million compared with the same period last year, and represented 13.6% of revenue.

Tubed steel wheel sales for the first six months ended June 30, 2017 increased by 4.3% compared with the same period in 2016, and comprised 46.5% of revenue. Tubeless steel wheel sales increased by 47.3% from the same period a year ago and comprised 44% of the revenue.

Gross profit for the first six months ended June 30, 2017 was RMB191.6 million or $28.3 million compared with RMB217.6 million during the same period in 2016, down 11.9% year-over-year. Gross margin was 13.2% compared with 18.7% in the same period last year. Profit before taxation was RMB8.2 million or $1.2 million compared with profit before taxation of RMB6 million during the first six months of 2016.

Net profit and total comprehensive income for the first six months ended June 30, 2017 was RMB5 million or $0.7 million compared with RMB1.7 million during the same period in 2016. Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS for the first six months ended June 30, 2017 were RMB0.02 or $0.00 and RMB0.10 or $0.01, respectively.

Now, let's look at the balance sheet. As of June 30, 2017, Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash of RMB770.1 million or $113.6 million and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over three months of RMB290 million or $42.8 million. Total bank borrowings were RMB558 million or $82.3 million. Total equity attributable to owners of the Company was RMB2,542.6 million or $375 million.

Now that basically wraps up my introduction. Kevin, now we can have questions.

You mentioned that you plan to raise prices to cover the higher cost of steel. Is there a gross margin that you feel would be a comfortable level for the remainder of the year?

Junqiu Gao

Yes we did mention about the raising our product prices and pass through the cost to our customers. I think we are working very hard on it, and we believe a very comfortable level to be at high-teens of the gross margin.

Unidentified Analyst

And do you have any sense from your customers about how long those strong OEM demand will continue?

Junqiu Gao

From OEM data, we saw the market has been pretty solid, pretty strong in 2017 so far. In the first half of the year, total sale of trucks reached $1.88 million that represent a 22% year-over-year growth. The highlight of the first half of the year in the commercial vehicle sector has to be the heavy duty truck sales. The total heavy duty truck sales reached 580,000 units that representing a 71% year-over-year growth.

Based on the sales performance of heavy duty trucks in the first half of the year and the outlook for the second half of the year, we believe the total unit sales of heavy duty trucks will reach or exceed the record of 2010 which is 1 million units for heavy duty truck sales. Looking at the July data, we also see a significant -- the increase continue to be significant on a year-over-year basis, so our feeling is 2017 will end with a very higher note of the heavy duty truck sales and truck sales.

Among all the positive factors, we also see some uncertainties mainly in the area of raw material suppliers. As you know, Chinese government has initiated, and also campaign heavily, the supply side reform aiming to reduce the overcapacity, especially in certain industries, including steel and the coal mining. That has a strong repo effect in the steel sector, in particular, this year. For example, one of our main raw materials is certain type of specialty steel. There were five main suppliers in China over the past many years, but now only supplier is allowed to produce these types of steels. So these kind of changes has affected the raw material price significantly.

The steel price overall has experienced phenomenal increase. Year-to-date, the steel price has nearly doubled, and that has affected and can continue to affect our financial performances ranging from gross margin into the operating margin, going forward.

In response to the headwind, we take two important measures to offset some of the challenges. First, we are ramping up our sales in OEM sector and to compensate the raw material fluctuation with the increased volume, sales volume. And secondly, we also actively and proactively negotiating and working closely with raw material suppliers to help navigate through this difficult time. And we want to bring down the raw material cost, or at least maintain a certain level.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you that was extremely interesting and helpful. And my last question is your press release mentioned that you have plan to raise aluminum product shipments in the second half. Can you share more details about what customers you expect to increase shipments to and what types of end markets, what types of vehicles are the most promising? And what is your capacity utilization for aluminum wheels? Thank you.

Junqiu Gao

The aluminum wheel sales has been quite strong for us; in the second quarter alone, we shipped 49,000 sets and that’s mainly due to the stringent regulation on anti-overloading policy; and also, we a more and more OEM are responding to government’s initiative to reduce vehicle weights. And so has been a general trend, more and more vehicle producers are looking for lighter materials when they assemble their vehicles. So these are positive favorable trends for our aluminum business, wheel business.

On the bus front, 2016 was a very strong year for the EV bus, electric vehicle business sales. And then it ended with a major scandal where some of the OEM's are caught for fraudulent subsidy claim. And then we saw a change of the subsidy policy in 2017. In the first half of 2017, the total units of EV bus sales only marked around -- reached around 10,000 units. However, in the full year of 2016, EV bus sales almost exceeded 100,000 units. So that along shows you that the EV bus sector as being quite volatile changes, which affected our aluminum sales into that end market, in particular.

However, that we saw a strong growth of adoption of aluminum wheels in the truck sector as the anti-overloading policy, as the lighter vehicle weight policy, came out and more and more truck makers are adopting the aluminum wheels. And so we are seeing a strong growth in the truck and the business.

On the truck side, our main customers are FAW, JAC, C&C Trucks; C&C Trucks is the joint venture between Chery and CIMC, and also Hualing. And those are our top customers for aluminum wheels in the truck area. And just FAW alone, 60% to 78% of their aluminum wheel and products for their trucks are procured from Zenix, from our and product line. And most of FAW trucks are used for logistic use. And so we see in that area opportunity will continue to grow. On the bus side and all the major players and continue to be welcoming our aluminum products, these customers are Yutong Bus and King Long and Golden Dragon. So those are top-top bus maker in China.

So our current aluminum wheel production capacity is 120,000 units that’s for annual design capacity that’s more than enough to cover the growing needs from the OEM customers and aftermarket customers. We’ll see if the demand continues to experience accelerating growth and then we can add some capacity at that time.

Unidentified Analyst

Can I just ask you to clarify that last point; you mentioned that the aluminum wheel capacity is 120,000. Is that annual or quarterly, and also…

Martin Cheung

Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Because you mentioned that you produced 49,000 sets in the second quarter.

Junqiu Gao

The first half of the year, you’re right, John. The first half year, in total, is about 80,000 sets of aluminum wheels been produced and we are running at healthy utilization. But like we mentioned earlier, if we see further increase of market demand, we’ll adjust our capacity accordingly. The current capacity is design capacity of 120,000 units is calculated based one shift, but we can increase to two shifts if we see increased order book coming in the second half of the year.

We also made necessary preparation on the capacity expansion. So we're pretty ready if we see a dramatic increase on the order side for the aluminum products.

Unidentified Analyst

And I think the nameplate capacity of the current aluminum wheel facility is 500,000 units. But I don’t know what the actual effective capacity is, because you have to change between different series wheels. I'm just wondering how close you are to fully utilizing the current plans and whether you see any point where you would invest in the expansion to build out the second phase?

Junqiu Gao

We believe we have enough capacity to meet the demand. And also, like we mentioned earlier, we can easily double our shift and to produce the products. And then thirdly, if we see further increase, we’ll have to make further adjustments accordingly, such as adding more capacity to that. But up to this point, we believe we have enough capacity.

Unidentified Analyst

That's great. Thank you for the detailed responses to all of my questions. Thanks again.

Martin Cheung

Thank you everyone for attending China Zenix Auto's 2017 second quarter earnings conference call. We look forward to speaking with you.

Junqiu Gao

Thank you.

