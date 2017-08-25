Real Estate Weekly: REITs Deliver Strongest Week Since March

Both new and existing home prices are 40% higher than at the start of 2012, while wages have risen just 13%. Apartment rents have risen a relatively modest 20%.

Existing home sales were similarly weak in July. The inventory of existing homes fell 9% YoY to just 4.2 months. Since 2012, home prices have significantly outpaced wage growth.

New home sales unexpectedly fell in July, but the first-half of 2017 was the strongest since 2007. High construction and regulatory costs continue to push prices higher.

Nearly all real estate sectors were higher on the week, led by the 4% surge in storage REITs and 2%+ gains in data centers, malls, and healthcare.

The REIT ETFs finished the week higher by nearly 2%, the best week since March. REITs have returned 3.5% YTD, lagging the 10% return for the S&P 500.

The REIT ETF (VNQ) finished the week higher by nearly 2% following several weeks of weakness. Storage REITs and data center REITs were higher by more than 3%, while single family rental REITs lagged after two strong weeks. The 10-year treasury yield dipped below 2.20% and remains near 2017 lows as the market interpreted Fed Chair Yellen's Jackson Hole remarks to indicate that there is no immediate need to raise rates based on financial stability. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% and remains within 2% of its record closing high.

Outside of the REIT space, the other real estate equity sectors were mixed on the week. Homebuilders (XHB) and commercial construction (PKB) were lower by roughly 1% on the week after relatively weak new home sales data. Mortgage REITs (REM) were unchanged while world real estate (VNQI) rose 1%.

Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

REITs are now lower by 1.3% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 3.5% on a total-return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

Real Estate Economic Data

New and Existing Home Sales Lower in July After Strong First Half of 2017

New home sales were lower than expected in July, plunging nearly 10% from June and down 9% YoY. The first half of 2017, though, was the strongest first half of sales since 2007. Through July, new home sales are higher by 9% compared to the first seven months of 2016. The median price of a newly-built home was over $313k in July, a 6% increase from last July.

Existing home sales showed a similar trend of weakness in July after a strong first-half of 2017. Existing home sales dipped 1% from June, but are higher by 2% from July of 2016. Low inventory levels continue to be the issue. Inventory dipped 9% YoY to just 4.2 months. The median price of an existing home climbed a similar 6% from last July.

Since 2012, home prices have significantly outpaced wage growth. Both new and existing home prices are 40% higher than at the start of 2012, while wages have risen just 13%. Rents have risen a more modest 20% in this time. Granted, 2012 was the exact bottom of the housing market, but we continue to raise concerns over housing affordability, and expect new home sales to face downward pressure if construction costs and home prices continue to increase at this rate.

An increasing share of home sales is at the higher-end. Home sales under 250k saw a YoY decline in sales volume. High-end sales volumes, though, are seeing strength after several years of relative weakness.

Earnings Season Recap

Last week, we published our Real Estate Second Quarter Recap. We discussed that across the sector, real estate equities delivered a relatively strong 2Q17. Per FactSet, the real estate sector reported 4.2% revenue growth, beating estimates of 3.8%.

According to NAREIT's T-Tracker, same-store NOI growth was 3.3% across the sector, led by 6.8% growth in Single Family Rental REITs and 5.8% growth in Data Center REITs. Same-store NOI growth has averaged roughly 4% since 2012 and remains at the bottom end of the 3-5% post-recession range.

50% of REITs beat consensus estimates while 20% missed. 35% raised full-year guidance while 15% lowered guidance. This distribution is roughly in line with recent quarter averages. Shopping Center, Industrial, Apartments, Net Lease REITs and Data Centers were the winners of earnings season. Healthcare, Storage, and Student Housing were disappointing.

Industrial: (+6%) 2Q17 earnings generally exceeded expectations, but we note the bifurcating performance between the higher-quality and lower-quality REITs. Logistics-focused REITs concentrated near major metro markets continue to surpass lofty expectations.

Single Family Rental: (+5%) Just months after Blackstone's massive IPO of Invitation Homes (INVH) and two years after Starwood's (SFR) merger with Colony, the two mega-sized landlords plan to unite. The combined company will own 80k homes and be the second largest residential REIT by total units.

Net Lease: (+5%) Spirit Realty's (SRC) credit issues with Shopko were partially put to rest as the REIT announced plans to spin off its troubled assets. Overall, portfolios remain very healthy and have limited apparel exposure. Berkshire Hathaway's investment in STORE Capital (STOR) was a critical stamp of approval. National Retail (O) beat expectations.

Data Center: (+5%) Data Center REITs continue to be the standouts in the REIT space. 2Q17 earnings in the Data Center sector were stellar across the board. Digital Realty (DLR) announced an acquisition of fellow REIT DuPont Fabors (DFT).

Apartments: (+4%) While overall job growth is slowing, high-wage job growth has actually accelerated in recent quarters. We caution that this optimism may be short-lived as there is a heavy pipeline of projects that will be completed in 2H17 and through 2018. Demand remains the wild card.

Shopping Centers: (+3%) Shopping Center REITs were the standout performers of 2Q17. Nearly every REIT in the sector beat expectations, which were lowered heading into 2017. Defying the retail apocalypse narrative, these REITs reported strong demand and higher occupancy.

Manufactured Housing: (+2%) 2Q17 earnings were generally better than expected. Job growth has been strongest in the goods-producing sectors so far in 2017. Confidence and economic data for this segment of the labor market have improved dramatically since election day.

Student Housing: (0%) Student Housing REITs delivered a mixed 2Q17. American Campus ( ACC) slightly missed earnings estimates while EDR (EDR) was in line. Development remains the modus operandi and growth engine, but recent operational missteps have hurt EDR.

Office: (-1%) West coast office REITs continue to outperform, but we are beginning to question how long this will last given the re-pricing we are seeing in the Venture Capital-backed tech companies like Snap (SNAP). Surely, private market valuations for the unicorns have dropped, but will hiring slow down in the hot west coast markets as a result?

Hotels: (-1%) The weak dollar and decent business demand have been tailwinds to a sector that continues to deal with oversupply. Coming off a record year of occupancy in 2016, performance metrics have slowed slightly, but remain healthy.

Self-Storage: (-2%) High levels of supply growth continue to weaken the rent growth forecast. 2Q17 earnings were generally weaker than expected. Same-store NOI has fallen nearly 400bps YoY to under 4%. Occupancy has dipped. Public Storage (PSA) discussed weak demand trends and "significantly" lower asking-rates.

Healthcare: (-2%) Broader trends of deteriorating fundamentals across the entire healthcare provider industry continued. Skilled-nursing REITs including Omega Healthcare (OHI) continue to struggle amid political uncertainty. While longer-term demographics remain highly favorable, supply growth continues to outpace demand for senior housing facilities.

Malls: (-4%) The bifurcation between top-tier and lower-tier mall REITs continued in 2Q17. High-quality mall REITs, especially GGP (GGP) and Simon (SPG) reported a strong quarter with improved traffic, higher tenant sales, and strong rental rate increases. Lower-quality malls continue to struggle and have been hit disproportionally hard by the wave of bankruptcies and downsizing in the clothing and apparel segments. Department stores continue to lag.

Bottom Line

The REIT ETFs finished the week higher by nearly 2%. REITs have returned 3.5% YTD, lagging the 10% return for the S&P 500. Nearly all real estate sectors were higher on the week, led by the 4% surge in storage REITs and 2%+ gains in data centers, malls and healthcare. Single family rentals were the lone laggard.

New home sales unexpectedly fell in July, but the first-half of 2017 was the strongest since 2007. High construction and regulatory costs continue to push prices higher. Existing home sales were similarly weak in July. The inventory of existing homes fell 9% YoY to just 4.2 months. Since 2012, home prices have significantly outpaced wage growth. Both new and existing home prices are 40% higher than at the start of 2012, while wages have risen just 13%. Apartment rents have risen a relatively modest 20%.

