Gamestop: Undervalued?

The business isn't great, but its good enough to suggest the stock is materially undervalued at 5.7x FY17 earnings.

Yet again, Nintendo's (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch powered another revenue-topping quarter for Gamestop (GME). And yet again, the market was unimpressed and sold off GME stock. While we understand the sell-off, we also think the stock looks good here. Overall, we don't love the business, but we do think the business is good enough to suggest the stock is materially undervalued.

GME data by YCharts

The market really doesn't like these Switch-powered beats. It's akin to what is happening over at NVIDIA (NVDA) and AMD (AMD), where current cryptocurrency mining tailwinds are driving topline beats. Despite topline beats at AMD and NVDA, the stocks sold off because the market doesn't view cryptocurrency mining as a sustainable tailwind.

Same with the Switch. Its providing a big boost to hardware revenue this year, but then what? The Xbox One X will launch later this year, and that will also provide a boost, but the next major console launch after that is the PlayStation 5, which is rumored to launch in the back-half of 2018 at the earliest. In other words, relying on new console launches for growth implies a lumpy growth trajectory.

Management wants to point to the iPhone 8 launch as a big tailwind in 2H17, and while that's true, the market is again saying so what? What happens next? GME won't benefit from Switch and iPhone 8 tailwinds ever year, and even in a year when the company will benefit from both, earnings are still only expected around $3.25 per share.

Meanwhile, the pre-owned business (which is the company's biggest profit driver) continues to be in free-fall. And instead of moderating, the declines are actually getting bigger. Pre-owned sales fell 7.5% in Q2, versus a 3.2% decline one year ago and a 6.2% fall in Q1.

All in all, it makes sense that the market is selling off GME stock after another revenue topping quarter. The beat is coming from things that aren't sustainable, and the company's biggest profit driver is actually declining at a faster rate than it was last year.

But we still see value in GME stock. We see roughly five of the company's operating segments has having multi-year growth potential (Technology Brands, Digital, Collectibles, New Hardware, and Video Game Accessories). The logic here is pretty simple. Gamers will still buy consoles. They will still buy accessories for those consoles, and toys that match their favorite characters in their favorite games. Consumers will also still buy phones into the foreseeable future.

By our assessment, these businesses aren't at risk. They might be due for some lumpiness based on new product launches, but they aren't heading for the graveyard.

Two of those segments (Technology Brands and Digital) are the company's most profitable segments. In fact, these 5 segments comprise about half of the company's gross profit.

Meanwhile, the other half of the company's gross profit is coming from segments that are at-risk of declining for many years to come. We feel, however, that software and pre-owned sales declines should moderate, just as sales declines in teen retail have moderated. We firmly believe that there remains a consumer appeal to shopping in-store.

At 5.7x fiscal 2017 earnings estimates with an 8% dividend yield and almost 15% of the current market cap covered in cash on the balance sheet, GME stock is dirt cheap. But the business isn't that bad. Sure, it's not great, but there is growth in the right high-margin areas. Overall, the business is good enough to imply that the stock is materially undervalued at 5.7x fiscal 2017 earnings estimates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, GME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.