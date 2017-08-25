Tesla's Self-Driving Car Scandal

Rethink Technology business briefs for August 25, 2017

Behind the scenes of Tesla's self-driving car effort

Source: YouTube

The Wall Street Journal's article yesterday on Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) self-driving car efforts bring into focus the poor decision making of Elon Musk regarding the marketing of Enhanced Autopilot. According to the WSJ, Musk had driven the decision to announce "full self-driving capability" when the company announced its new "Autopilot 2.0" platform in October 2016:

In a meeting after the October announcement, someone asked Autopilot director Sterling Anderson how Tesla could brand the product “Full Self-Driving,” several employees recall. “This was Elon’s decision,” they said he responded. Two months later, Mr. Anderson resigned.

It's been apparent for some time that Tesla's Autopilot effort was in disarray, just based on the churn in leadership and the painfully slow progress in bringing the feature set of Enhanced Autopilot up to the level of the original, Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) based "Autopilot 1.0."

Chris Lattner, the former Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) software guru and developer of the Swift programming language, was brought in to replace Anderson. Lattner himself would be out in six months.

My own assessment of Tesla's self-driving capability has undergone a sort of reverse metamorphosis in which the enticing butterfly of Tesla's October promises has turned into an ugly caterpillar of missed opportunity. This was based largely on the findings of an amateur teardown of the Autopilot 2.0 computer that Musk had promised would serve as the basis of “full self-driving.”

The October announcement had featured a computer with “40 times the computing power of the previous generation” based on Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Drive PX 2. However, the teardown revealed that the computer carried only half of the processors (one Nvidia Tegra X2 and one GP 106) of a full Drive PX 2. Since Nvidia had only represented the full Drive PX 2 as capable of full self driving, this appeared to doom Tesla's full self-driving efforts to failure without a significant and costly computer upgrade.

Earlier this month we learned that Tesla had already started upgrading the Autopilot 2 computer, although exactly how was unclear. It seemed a de facto admission that the Autopilot 2 computer was inadequate, especially since Tesla allowed that there might be a future upgrade as needed to support full self driving.

The state of the Autopilot 2 computer, the selling of non-existent capability, the slow progress in bringing Enhanced Autopilot features on line were all symptomatic of poor managerial decision making at Tesla. But until the WSJ article, it wasn't clear what the source of that was. The Journal makes clear that Musk is at the heart of Tesla's Autopilot problems.

Of course, the Tesla bears will say that they knew it all along, and to some degree, they're right. However, where I depart from the bearish view is in the implied or stated assumption that Musk simply wants to defraud investors and Tesla customers. I'm completely confident that isn't the case.

I've seen this many times in engineering efforts. Management sets seemingly impossible goals that to the technical staff convey cluelessness about the real technical challenges. Then management flogs the technical staff to achieve the impossible. Under enormous pressure and forced to work to the point of exhaustion, the technical staff often rise to the occasion.

According to the WSJ, this was the approach even for the first version of Autopilot, under development in 2015. Those who don't embrace the managerial vision usually don't last very long:

Weeks before the October 2015 release of Autopilot, an engineer who had worked on safety features warned Tesla that the product wasn’t ready, according to a resignation letter circulated to other employees and reviewed by the Journal. Autopilot’s development was based on “reckless decision making that has potentially put customer lives at risk,” the engineer, Evan Nakano, wrote.

As time honored as this method is, it's a risky strategy that often fails, as least from a schedule standpoint. Almost always, such efforts fall behind. But technology managers still resort to this method because it's believed that it extracts the maximum effort from engineering employees. There never seems to be much concern about the health and well being of employees or the resulting high turnover.

The impact to Musk's credibility

Tesla fans may object to my use of the word “scandal” in describing Tesla's self-driving effort, but I think it is scandalous to sell a product that you absolutely don't have. This is what Tesla is doing in selling the full self-driving option of Enhanced Autopilot. This simply needs to stop.

It's one thing to set lofty goals for the engineering staff, but quite another to market a non-existent product based on the assumption that said staff will work the desired miracle. It was a terrible decision on Musk's part.

The official Tesla line is that Tesla will demonstrate full self-driving in a cross-country trip later this year with no human intervention over the length of the trip. The probability of success here is virtually nil.

Musk's unreasonable expectations for Autopilot 2.0 call into question his other equally confident pronouncements regarding the Model 3 production ramp. I've already stated my expectation that Tesla would fail to make its goal of 5,000 Model 3 cars per week by the end of the year. This clearly is another case of setting very aggressive goals, and then flogging the engineering and production staff to make it happen. This is the meaning of “production hell.”

However, I had thought that Tesla would eventually make its initial goal of 5,000 Model 3s/week by the next quarter. Now, even that appears much more dubious.

Time to exit

Has the market priced in failure to meet the Model 3 production goals and full self-driving capability? It doesn't appear that it has, based on the 65% rise in the stock year to date. As much as I admire Musk, Tesla, and its products, I'm now convinced that Tesla is about to hit a brick wall, at least in terms of market valuation.

When I look at Tesla's financial problems, its mounting debt, cash burn, and likely increasing capital needs, combined with the unreasonable expectations for Model 3 and Enhanced Autopilot, this looks like a prescription for a major pullback in the stock. The likely triggers will be the failure to demonstrate full self-driving and the projected Model 3 production rate by the end of the year.

Given the run-up this year, this looks like a good time to sell, and that's my official rating. I hate to do this, but there's just too much downside in the near term. Sell and go away until Tesla proves it can do what it says it can.