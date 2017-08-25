Buy IBM Ahead Of The Pack

Probably one of the most hated technology stocks out there is IBM (IBM). For years and years, IBM has been dead money at best. The company has had 19 consecutive quarters of revenue declines, and its stock has gone nowhere for years.

The question is, why should anyone buy IBM today?

First of all, IBM is trading close to its 52-week lows. While this alone is not a reason to be a buyer, it is if you think the company might turn around. In fact, bottom picking from 52-week lows can be extremely profitable, if you get it right.

IBM is cheap

IBM is trading at a 11.75 trailing P/E and if analysts have it right a forward 12 month P/E of 10.31. This is just about as cheap as they come folks, also just about as safe as they come if this market corrects.

In fact, over the past 17 years, IBM has only traded twice at a P/E ratio lower than today. Also, the dividend yield is about 4%.

IBM continuously repurchases shares

I'm always on the lookout for companies that repurchasing their shares on a consistent basis. IBM has shrunk its outstanding shares by more than half over the years (chart above). For Q2'17, IBM paid $1.4 billion in dividends and repurchased shares worth $1.4 billion.

So besides the above, why is IBM a buy?

For one thing, IBM's "strategic imperatives" are exhibiting positive signs. For the quarter strategic imperatives revenue grew 7%, and on a trailing 12-month basis, revenue grew 12% to about $34B. Please keep in mind that this is mostly internal growth. IBM's cloud service on a trailing 12-month basis reached $15B, with the part sold "as-a-service," increasing 30% in Q2.

It's also interesting what IBM is doing with Blockchain solutions, delivering IBM Blockchain and Watson solutions in the cloud. The company said that seven of Europe's top banks have signed on to create a new blockchain service.

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty reiterated her overweight rating with a price target of $192. Huberty expects gross profit dollar growth in Q4'17 that will continue well into 2018. She says this will be the "cleanest measure of IBM's transformation."

As far as "gross dollar" growth, please keep in mind that the dollar has acted as a headwind to companies like IBM.

This because about 50% of its revenue is outside the U.S. With the dollar being soft over the past several months, this might turn out to be a tailwind.

Bottom line

IBM is a very cheap stock. While that alone is not a reason to buy any stock, share repurchases, a good dividend, and a 52-week low are good reasons(in my book). Now if IBM can exhibit growth or "gross profits dollar growth," then all the better.

I also think the stock is a great defensive play in the technology sector, especially now with the FANG stocks in corrective mode.

Also, how wrong can you go with a 10 P/E in this market? Granted the company needs to show signs of growth, but I'm hoping this will happen over the next several quarters. And if growth does come back, getting on the grown floor at these levels will maximize returns.

Out of the 27 analysts that have a rating on IBM, 16 think it's a hold, but seven have a buy, and strong buy rating, with the average price target $160 per share.

Analysts have an average price target of about $160 for IBM shares. Granted that's not much, however, coupled with a 4% dividend, IBM is a defensive play with very little downside, and a lot of upside especially if analyst Katy Huberty from Morgan Stanley is confirmed.