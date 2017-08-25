MannKind - Scripts, Marketing, And Clinical Trials

MannKind (MNKD) investors saw a modest rise in Afrezza scripts this week as well as the initiation of a long awaited pediatric clinical trial. The script news is not very compelling. The initiation of the pediatric trial is a step forward and warrants a small pop in the stock price, but is not at a stage where investors will continue buying pressure for a prolonged length of time. The clinical trial news was enough to deliver a small pop, but simply not compelling enough to necessarily create an entire new level of support that has strength. Strength in support levels can only be obtained when the sales improve or the financial overhang is removed.

This past week Afrezza sales came in just above 380 scripts. What we have happening are small steps forward that are costly in terms of the finances. It is okay to spend some money to create growth, but at this stage the money spent to increase scripts carries the appearance of inefficiency.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter over quarter basis scripts are tracking 27.79% better in Q3 than they were at the same stage in Q2. This growth percentage in and of itself is respectable. What is problematic is that it is growth on numbers that are substantially lower than what is needed to truly impress the street in a compelling manner. The trend line in Q3 is a bit better than the trend line in Q2. This is a positive, but the street wants stronger results quickly.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year over year numbers are pacing 39% better than Q3 of 2016. Again, this percentage in and of itself is respectable. This will actually allow management to have some talking points that look compelling. Savvy investors will look not only at the growth, but the cost of that growth. The cost side is something that seriously detracts from the growth line. If MannKind can show efficiency in costs at the same time that they are showing script and revenue showing growth, the story would carry a lot more weight.

Some good news is that the flatness of sales in the second half of 2016 offer a decent opportunity to show good year over year numbers in both Q3 of this year as well as Q4.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

My projections for the second half of 2017 are tracking pretty well. Actual script sales are ahead of the lower end of my model, but below the middle end of my model. While some readers may not like my projections, my historical accuracy has been quite good. What I project is what I feel that the company can realistically achieve given historic sales, size of sales force, marketing efforts, and the dollars that can be dedicated to the sales effort. Should dynamics shift, I will make adjustments to the projections. I made one adjustment (upward) after the month of July, but have not yet seen a compelling reason to adjust again.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The next charts below incorporates my interpretation of the projections MannKind released in the Q2 conference call. In my opinion the MannKind guidance carried a very wide berth, and appears to be much more aggressive than what can actually be obtained. Sales are tracking well below what MannKind guided to.

Source of Charts - Spencer Osborne

Perhaps a better way to track actual sales vs. MannKind guidance is to simply boil it down to dollars. In the tracking chart below I give my estimates for net revenue as well as the guidance offered by MannKind. I estimate that net revenue in the second half of the year will be between $4 million and $4.4 million. MannKind gave an estimate between $6 million and $10 million.

The second half of the year has 26 weeks. Thus far we have data for 7 of those weeks. The second half of the year is now 26.92% complete.

I have an estimate of net revenue for the seven weeks as just over $1 million dollars. At this stage the net revenue is tracking below projections and guidance. I currently show net revenue as being 16.74% of MannKind's lower guidance and just 10.04% of MannKind's most aggressive guidance.

As each week passes, the need to see compelling script numbers becomes more urgent vs. the guidance.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The all important cash situation is next. Cash is king and MannKind, like it or not, has been living in a cash crunch for quite some time. Even with rises in script counts and net revenue, the cash situation is pretty much the same as it has been for a long time. Increasing sales numbers is critical, but preserving cash is also critical. To date, MannKind has not been able to really curb the cost side of the growth.

I estimate that MannKind finished the week of August 18th with about $32.1 million in cash. Of that $32.1 million, there is $10 million earmarked for a Deerfield payment, and about $3 million that will be due to Amphastar. The Deerfield payment will likely be due at the end of October. The major problem here is that at the moment MannKind pays Deerfield $10 million, it will be out of compliance with a covenant requiring the company to have $10 million in cash at the end of October.

In essence, MannKind has about 10 weeks to figure out how to raise more cash or get Deerfield to accept equity instead of cash. Even if the company renegotiates with Deerfield, it will still not be out of its cash crunch. Whether investors like it or not, the financial overhang that MannKind has is a big detractor from serious equity price improvement.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The net revenue is critical. Some readers feel that I am bashing MannKind with my analysis, but what I am really doing is presenting historic data and applying realistic models of where things are going. The chart below tracks historic net revenue, estimated net revenue for the weeks where we have script data, and projected net revenue based on my estimates for future script sales. As you can see, I am projecting growth. What seems to ire some investors is that I am realistic in the fact that the growth I am projecting is modest and is simply not compelling enough to move the price of the stock.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

MARKETING EFFORTS

Some of the novel marketing efforts of MannKind were viewed as having great potential by some investors. With a very tight budget, traditional and more costly marketing endeavors were and option that the management of the company felt might not be economically feasible. MannKind took a slightly different path by sponsoring a reality television show and engaging Dame Dash with an on-line video concept called the Dash Diabetes network. Whether or not these options prove to be viable and valuable solutions is yet to be seen, but there are some numbers we can look at.

Reversed, the reality show had a 0.03 share at the half way point with 49,000 viewers. Sites such as ShowBuzzDaily track ratings. Reversed has not yet been in the top 150 cable shows in terms of ratings and audience. The show airs on Discovery Life Channel at 7:00 PM on Tuesday nights. This slot is termed a prime time "lead in". The prime time audience for Discovery life is about 89,000 viewers.

Reversed is not about Afrezza, though one participant on the show does use the drug. MannKind gets mentioned as a sponsor, and has run television ads during the airings of the show. There has been no indication as yet on whether another season of Reversed will air, or whether MannKind will remain a sponsor. Host Charles Mattocks states that a second season is in pre-production. He has been recruiting potential participants for a Reversed retreat in November of this year. From the information available at the time of this writing, participants must pay for the retreat.

The initial season has a handful of episodes remaining. Clearly the participants of the show feel empowered and better grasp how to deal with and control the disease. This is great for those that get to participate, but the question of my readers would be whether or not sponsoring a television reality show will drive a large enough benefit to MannKind and its investors. The second quarter of this year saw Afrezza scripts hit just over 3,800 for Q over Q growth of 23%. This growth was mostly driven by a larger sales force and much higher rebates and subsidies. That 23% sounds great until you consider that Q1 was the lowest sales quarter in script volume since MannKind took over the responsibility for marketing Afrezza. With Reversed being a Q3 dynamic, there will be a lot of discussion on how much of the Q3 growth was organic or from other efforts, and how much is attributable to the reality show Reversed. MannKind should get credit for being compassionate enough to try this out, but whether or not it was a wise business move will likely be decided upon fairly soon.

Another marketing drive of MannKind was sponsoring the Dash Diabetes Network , a creation of Damon Dash who is a diabetic himself. For most of the summer the Dash Diabetes Network was in what I would call a "soft launch". The on-line episodes of the network launched in the first week of August.

This concept, in theory, hopes to capitalize on viewers watching small 20 minute episodes of interviews conducted by Dash. My problem with this attempt is that potential viewers are brought to a subscription page that charges $9.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Essentially this gives the appearance of MannKind sponsoring a network that then attempts to get more money from potential viewers. MannKind has not disclosed what the finances are for this sponsorship.

Dash Diabetes Network does allow users to view clips. Investors might be a bit frustrated with the viewership numbers, especially when you consider that passionate investors may make up a large percentage of those views.

As of August 24th, here is a sample of views:

Entrepreneurial Life - Dr. Afrika & Kenyatta Talk Discipline (Ep. 3.03) - Dame sits down with Kenyatta from Hip Hop Motivation and Dr. Afrika to discuss independent thinking and taking care of yourself in both business and in health.

4 hours ago - 43 views

- Dame sits down with Kenyatta from Hip Hop Motivation and Dr. Afrika to discuss independent thinking and taking care of yourself in both business and in health. 4 hours ago - 43 views Dash to Level 7 - Pt. 3 - In part 3 of our docu-series, we see who personally delivers Dame's Afrezza, and how fast Dame moves once he has an idea.

1 day ago - 83 views

- In part 3 of our docu-series, we see who personally delivers Dame's Afrezza, and how fast Dame moves once he has an idea. 1 day ago - 83 views Cooking for Dame - Chicken Baked Steak (Ep. 3.02) - This week on Dash Diabetes Network Wifey for Lifey Raquel Horn takes on Southern cooking with a healthy alternative to one of Dame's favorites - Chicken Baked Steak

2 days ago - 175 views

- This week on Dash Diabetes Network Wifey for Lifey Raquel Horn takes on Southern cooking with a healthy alternative to one of Dame's favorites - Chicken Baked Steak 2 days ago - 175 views Growing Up Hip Hop - Be Your Future Self (Ep. 3.01) - The cast of Growing Up Hip Hop join us again in Episode 3 to discuss their future, potential collaborations, and what it means to stick together.

3 days ago - 125 views

The cast of Growing Up Hip Hop join us again in Episode 3 to discuss their future, potential collaborations, and what it means to stick together. 3 days ago - 125 views Episode 3 Teaser

4 days ago - 153 views

Hollywood Life - Acting with Nick Turturro (Ep. 2.03) -Dame sits down with "the other Turturro", actor and friend Nick Turturro, to discuss Nick's history in Hollywood, Spike Lee, racism, and Nick's role in Dame's upcoming film "The List".

5 days ago - 178 views

Essentially the Dash Diabetes Network is not piling up the page views In many cases, a review of the available episodes shows that this marketing concept is getting only a small amount of traction vs. the large population that is diabetic. The free video with the most views is the "sneak peek" that went up over 2 months ago and has just over 2,000 views.

A grand slam for page views is something like the music video for Despacito, which has racked up over 3.3 BILLION views in just 7 months. Why is that relevant? Despacito translates to "slowly". Slowly works real well in the world of passion (which is what the song is about), but is not necessarily a great strategy when a company is trying to race against time to drive its product sales, raise money, or find a partner before cash runs out.

In general, MannKind has a decent on-line presence in terms of Internet ads. It has a good presence with a doctor's office waiting room campaign which is viewed on monitors in over 9,000 medical office waiting rooms. MannKind's television ad can also drive some traction, but unless it airs more often (which can be quite costly), it could be less successful than investors want to see.

The bottom line is this. MannKind has a very limited marketing budget to work with and while I cannot blame them for trying something new and innovative, I would seriously question it if some of these efforts were continued. At this stage MannKind needs the biggest bang for its buck. MannKind is in a difficult position. It needs cash to give Afrezza a real shot, but needs to prove Afrezza can sell in order to attract that cash. I suspect that MannKind's marketing efforts to the street and potential partners will center on possible pipeline candidates such as a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) which can get orphan drug status and find its way to market more quickly. It is a decent approach, but companies like Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA), the maker of Ralinepag, are much further along with new the approval process on new and novel treatments.

PEDIATRIC TRIAL

MannKind has now filed for a pediatric clinical trial. That is the good news. The bad news is that results are a long way away. The pediatric market is a potentially good one for inhaled insulin. In concept, it is easier to get a kid to inhale medicine than to have them do injections. That is one easy selling point that many people look at. In addition, if a child learns to control diabetes via Afrezza, the likelihood that they will remain with it is higher.

Clinical trials take quite some time to enroll and complete. There are data and assessments that need to be collected, analyzed, and formulated for quite some time after the last patient has completed the trial. The initial phase of the trial is assessing things after 6 weeks with a small patient population. This allows the company and FDA to understand whether the trial design is on the right path, and to address any safety issues.

While some investors feel that the company is finally taking an important step, the reality is that there will be no real actionable information with regard to Afrezza and pediatrics for quite some time other than that 6 week point where the determination is made on how to proceed. Even that will be good for only a quick move in the stock on the news followed

THE BOTTOM LINE

Mannkind has been a speculative play for quite some time. Believe it or not, it is more speculative now than it was just before the company received FDA approval for Afrezza. Back then it was a binary event. These days it is the financial situation. In my opinion this stock is dominated by active traders that capitalize on volatility and the constant back and forth of over-passionate longs and overzealous shorts.

An investment in MannKind is different than belief in whether or not Afrezza is good. A good product does not mean a good investment. While it sounds very callous, investing is about making money. Smart investing is about understanding the company, the financials, the opportunity and the risks. Really smart investing is incorporating all of that understanding with great timing.

Those that are bullish on Afrezza, and thus bullish on MannKind may eventually gain success, but in the process they could be down as much as 80% or 90%, and averaging down could make you over-invested in a stock. Being down in a big way is bad. Being down in a big way after continually investing is really bad. These dynamics can cloud judgement.

After the reverse split MannKind stock dipped down to well below $1.00 again. At that point I called it a worthy "lottery ticket" play. A lottery ticket play is one in which you invest a modest sum that will not ruin you if the bet turns out bad, but could give you a decent return if things turn out good.

I often have people ask me what would make me bullish on MannKind. That answer is simple. A removal of the financial overhang that this company has. Running an ad does not make me bullish. Hiring a new executive does not make me bullish. Initiating a clinical trial that is a long way from completion does not make me more bullish. Having 1 years worth of cash in hand could make me bullish. Simply stated, I see no compelling reason for a long term investor to commit anything over 5% of your portfolio to this equity until the finances have much better optics. If that does happen, you may miss the initial pop, but you can play the run with more confidence. The shorter term players can bet heavy one way or another on the volatility, but these are people that are in and out of the stock and do not care whether their position is long or short at any given time. They only care if they are on the correct side of the trade in the moment.

This stock is not about longs vs. shorts. It is not about big pharma vs. the little guy. It is not about inhalation vs. needles. It is about company finances vs. time and it is about how much or how little leverage MannKind has. Until MannKind resolves the finances question, this stock cannot make a compelling move, and the cash dedicated to trying to market Afrezza will be constrained. It may well be that it is the MannKind pipeline with a drug that can get orphan status (such as PAH) that becomes the compelling investment story.

If you are down a huge amount and are simply going to wait to see if you sink or swim, that is quite fine. There is no data that will really shift your thought process because in essence you have already written off your losses in your head. If you are actively trading and playing this equity as you wait for a better signal to go long or get out, then the coverage I offer is for you. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in MNKD