Valuing Dunkin' Brands Group Using The Residual Income Model

Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) has become a wildly popular on the go coffee brand. Its stock may be undervalued based on its reliable income streams and the residual income valuation model.

Financial Success

Not only has Dunkin' Donuts been able to establish itself as a global and powerful coffee brand, the company has been able to succeed financially through its franchising strategy. The company has created several very reliable revenue streams including franchise fees/royalty income, rent revenue, ice cream and other product sales, sales from company operated restaurants, and other. See the image below.

Source: Dunkin' Brands Group Fiscal 2016 10K

Dunkin' Brands has shown consistent revenue growth over the last 5 years. Revenue growth has been mostly driven by franchise fees/royalty income which represented about 2/3 of revenue in 2016. Rent revenue and franchise fees/royalty income together made up a whopping 78% of revenue in 2016. Not only is Dunkin' Brands growing its revenue, it is very stable and less risky revenue. Dunkin' Brands' strong revenue performance led to a growing and reliable net income per share. Dunkin' Brands' net income per share has been trending higher in the last 5 years as they have executed their franchising strategy. See the image below.

DNKN data by YCharts

Overall, it appears that Dunkin' Brands is a highly successful company that has grown brand strength over the last 5 years. The key to investing in Dunkin' appears to be buying it at the right price. A great way to value a consumer products company like Dunkin' Brands is the residual income model.

Valuing Dunkin' Brands

The residual income model helps investors understand the true value of consumer brand companies like Dunkin' Brands. The residual income model uses net income and subtracts a charge on equity or capital used. This helps investors estimate the true economic value of the firm. Companies that need to hold little to negative equity and have a franchise model are ideal candidates for the residual income model as these companies do not necessarily employ large amounts of equity and do not need to reinvest earnings. In my residual income valuation, I value Dunkin' Brands at around $65 per share which is a significant premium to the current price. See my valuation below.

Source: Jones, Brock,"DNKN Residual Income Valuation."

Key estimates in the model include a terminal growth rate of 2% for residual income, net income growth rate over the next 8 years of 5%, a dividend growth rate of 8%, and a discount rate or cost of capital of 5.5%. The net income growth rates and dividend growth rates can easily be justified by Dunkin's plans to open more restaurants and its past performance. The single most important driver in this model is the discount rate. The largest driver of value in the business its reliable income. The stock has had a beta consistently below .5 and going lower over the last 5 years as shown in the image below.

DNKN data by YCharts

This low beta shown above is representative of the low-risk income Dunkin' Brands produces and the 5.5% discount rate used in the residual income valuation. The lower the discount rate the more reliable the stream of earnings. With such low-risk income, it may seems like Dunkin' is trading at a discount to its true value.

Conclusion

Dunkin' Brands has established itself as a major player in the coffee industry. They have built and executed on a fantastic franchise strategy. In doing so, they have generated a loyal customer base and continue to earn reliable and growing streams of income. After applying the residual income valuation model to Dunkin' Brands, it appears the stock may be worth around $65 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DNKN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.